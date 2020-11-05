PS5 e Xbox Series X, tutti i giochi di lancio ufficiali delle console next gen

PS5 e Xbox Series X sono ormai vicinissime all'uscita, in arrivo sul mercato nel giro delle prossime due settimane, dunque facciamo il punto sulla lineup dei giochi di lancio ufficiali per quanto riguarda entrambe le console next gen.

Si tratta, nella maggior parte dei casi, di giochi cross-gen, dunque disponibili anche sulle console di generazione attuale, e multipiattaforma, ma si tratta comunque di lineup piuttosto consistenti, come fa notare Gematsu nelle sue tabelle riepilogative che riprendiamo qui sotto.

PS5 sarà disponibile dal 19 novembre in Italia salvo possibili anticipi di distribuzione da parte di alcuni rivenditori a causa del lockdown incombente, in ogni caso i giochi di lancio saranno disponibili in anticipo rispetto alla console, a partire dal 12 novembre ovvero in contemporanea con l'uscita in nord America.