PS5 e Xbox Series X, tutti i giochi di lancio ufficiali delle console next gen

PS5 e Xbox Series X sono ormai vicinissime all'uscita, in arrivo sul mercato nel giro delle prossime due settimane, dunque facciamo il punto sulla lineup dei giochi di lancio ufficiali per quanto riguarda entrambe le console next gen.
Si tratta, nella maggior parte dei casi, di giochi cross-gen, dunque disponibili anche sulle console di generazione attuale, e multipiattaforma, ma si tratta comunque di lineup piuttosto consistenti, come fa notare Gematsu nelle sue tabelle riepilogative che riprendiamo qui sotto.
PS5 sarà disponibile dal 19 novembre in Italia salvo possibili anticipi di distribuzione da parte di alcuni rivenditori a causa del lockdown incombente, in ogni caso i giochi di lancio saranno disponibili in anticipo rispetto alla console, a partire dal 12 novembre ovvero in contemporanea con l'uscita in nord America.
PlayStation 5 - Giochi retail
|Titolo
|Publisher
|Upgrade gratuito
|Assassin's Creed Valhalla
|Ubisoft
|Sì
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (dal 13 novembre)
|Activision
|No
|Demon's Souls
|Sony
|Esclusiva next gen
|Dirt 5
|Codemasters
|Sì
|Fortnite Last Laugh Bundle (dal 17 novembre)
|Epic Games
|Sì
|Godfall
|Gearbox
|Esclusiva next gen
|Maneater
|Deep Silver
|Sì
|Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Sony
|Sì
|Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales + Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
|Sony
|No
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (dal 17 novembre)
|Warner Bros.
|Sì
|Overcooked! All You Can Eat
|Team 17
|No
|Planet Coaster: Console Edition
|Frontier Development
|Sì
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|Sony
|Sì
PlayStation 5 - Giochi digitali
|Titolo
|Publisher
|Upgrade gratuito
|Astro's Playroom (preinstallato in PS5)
|Sony
|Esclusiva next gen
|Borderlands 3
|2K
|Sì
|Bugsnax
|Young Horses
|Sì
|Dead by Daylight
|Behaviour Interactive
|Sì
|Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (dal 1 dicembre)
|Capcom
|No
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|Sì
|King Oddball
|10tons
|Sì
|No Man's Sky
|Hello Games
|Sì
|Observer: System Redux
|Bloober Team
|Sì
|The Pathless (dall'8 dicembre)
|Annapurna Interactive
|Sì
|Poker Club
|Ripstone Games
|Sì
|War Thunder
|Gaijin Entertainment
|Sì
|Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition (dall'8 dicembre)
|Nacon
|No
|Watch Dogs: Legion (dal 24 novembre)
|Ubisoft
|Sì
|WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (dall'8 dicembre)
|Nacon
|Sì
Xbox Series X e S - Giochi retail
|Titolo
|Publisher
|Smart Delivery
|Xbox Game Pass
|Assassin's Creed Valhalla
|Ubisoft
|Sì
|No
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (dal 13 novembre)
|Activision
|No
|No
|DIRT 5
|Codemasters
|Sì
|No
|The Falconeer
|Wired Productions
|Sì
|No
|Fortnite Last Laugh Bundle (dal 17 novembre)
|Epic Games
|Sì
|No
|Gears Tactics
|Microsoft
|Sì
|Sì
|Just Dance 2021
|Ubisoft
|Sì
|No
|Maneater
|Deep Silver
|Sì
|No
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|Warner Bros
|Sì
|No
|NBA 2K21
|2K Games
|No
|No
|Planet Coaster: Console Edition
|Frontier Developments
|Sì
|No
|Watch Dogs: Legion
|Ubisoft
|Sì
|No
|WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
|Nacon
|Sì
|No
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|Sega
|Sì
|No
Xbox Series X e S - Giochi digitali e upgrade
|Titolo
|Publisher
|Smart Delivery
|Xbox Game Pass
|Borderlands 3
|2K Games
|Sì
|No
|Bright Memory
|Playism
|-
|-
|Concept Destruction
|Ratalaika Games
|Sì
|No
|Cuisine Royale
|Gaijin Entertainment
|Sì
|No
|Dead by Daylight
|Behaviour Interactive
|Sì
|Sì
|Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (dal 1 dicembre)
|Capcom
|No
|No
|Enlisted
|Gaijin Entertainment
|-
|No
|Evergate
|PQube
|Sì
|No
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|Sì
|No
|Forza Horizon 4
|Microsoft
|Sì
|Sì
|Gears 5
|Microsoft
|Sì
|Sì
|Grounded
|Microsoft
|Sì
|Sì
|Halo: The Master Chief Collection (dal 17 novembre)
|Microsoft
|Sì
|Sì
|King Oddball
|10tons
|Sì
|No
|Manifold Garden
|William Chyr Studio
|Sì
|No
|No Man's Sky
|Hello Games
|Sì
|Sì
|Observer: System Redux
|Bloober Team
|Solo next gen
|No
|Poker Club (dal 19 novembre)
|Ripstone Games
|Sì
|No
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|Microsoft
|Sì
|Sì
|Sea of Thieves
|Microsoft
|Sì
|Sì
|Tetris Effect: Connected
|Enhance Games
|Sì
|Sì
|The Touryst
|Shin'en Multimedia
|Sì
|Sì
|Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition (dall'8 dicembre)
|Nacon
|No
|No
|War Thunder
|Gaijin Entertainment
|Sì
|No
|Yes, Your Grace
|No More Robots
|Sì
|No
|The Medium (da dicembre)
|Bloober Team
|solo next gen
|Sì