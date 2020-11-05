PS5 e Xbox Series X, tutti i giochi di lancio ufficiali delle console next gen

PS5 e Xbox Series X sono ormai alle porte, dunque diamo un'occhiata alle tabelle riepilogative con tutti i giochi di lancio ufficiali delle console next gen.

PS5 e Xbox Series X sono ormai vicinissime all'uscita, in arrivo sul mercato nel giro delle prossime due settimane, dunque facciamo il punto sulla lineup dei giochi di lancio ufficiali per quanto riguarda entrambe le console next gen.

Si tratta, nella maggior parte dei casi, di giochi cross-gen, dunque disponibili anche sulle console di generazione attuale, e multipiattaforma, ma si tratta comunque di lineup piuttosto consistenti, come fa notare Gematsu nelle sue tabelle riepilogative che riprendiamo qui sotto.

PS5 sarà disponibile dal 19 novembre in Italia salvo possibili anticipi di distribuzione da parte di alcuni rivenditori a causa del lockdown incombente, in ogni caso i giochi di lancio saranno disponibili in anticipo rispetto alla console, a partire dal 12 novembre ovvero in contemporanea con l'uscita in nord America.

PlayStation 5 - Giochi retail

Titolo Publisher Upgrade gratuito
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ubisoft
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (dal 13 novembre) Activision No
Demon's Souls Sony Esclusiva next gen
Dirt 5 Codemasters
Fortnite Last Laugh Bundle (dal 17 novembre) Epic Games
Godfall Gearbox Esclusiva next gen
Maneater Deep Silver
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sony
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales + Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered Sony No
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (dal 17 novembre) Warner Bros.
Overcooked! All You Can Eat Team 17 No
Planet Coaster: Console Edition Frontier Development
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Sony

PlayStation 5 - Giochi digitali

Titolo Publisher Upgrade gratuito
Astro's Playroom (preinstallato in PS5) Sony Esclusiva next gen
Borderlands 3 2K
Bugsnax Young Horses
Dead by Daylight Behaviour Interactive
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (dal 1 dicembre) Capcom No
Fortnite Epic Games
King Oddball 10tons
No Man's Sky Hello Games
Observer: System Redux Bloober Team
The Pathless (dall'8 dicembre) Annapurna Interactive
Poker Club Ripstone Games
War Thunder Gaijin Entertainment
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition (dall'8 dicembre) Nacon No
Watch Dogs: Legion (dal 24 novembre) Ubisoft
WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (dall'8 dicembre) Nacon

Xbox Series X e S - Giochi retail

Titolo Publisher Smart Delivery Xbox Game Pass
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ubisoft No
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (dal 13 novembre) Activision No No
DIRT 5 Codemasters No
The Falconeer Wired Productions No
Fortnite Last Laugh Bundle (dal 17 novembre) Epic Games No
Gears Tactics Microsoft
Just Dance 2021 Ubisoft No
Maneater Deep Silver No
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Warner Bros No
NBA 2K21 2K Games No No
Planet Coaster: Console Edition Frontier Developments No
Watch Dogs: Legion Ubisoft No
WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship Nacon No
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Sega No

Xbox Series X e S - Giochi digitali e upgrade

Titolo Publisher Smart Delivery Xbox Game Pass
Borderlands 3 2K Games No
Bright Memory Playism - -
Concept Destruction Ratalaika Games No
Cuisine Royale Gaijin Entertainment No
Dead by Daylight Behaviour Interactive
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (dal 1 dicembre) Capcom No No
Enlisted Gaijin Entertainment - No
Evergate PQube No
Fortnite Epic Games No
Forza Horizon 4 Microsoft
Gears 5 Microsoft
Grounded Microsoft
Halo: The Master Chief Collection (dal 17 novembre) Microsoft
King Oddball 10tons No
Manifold Garden William Chyr Studio No
No Man's Sky Hello Games
Observer: System Redux Bloober Team Solo next gen No
Poker Club (dal 19 novembre) Ripstone Games No
Ori and the Will of the Wisps Microsoft
Sea of Thieves Microsoft
Tetris Effect: Connected Enhance Games
The Touryst Shin'en Multimedia
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition (dall'8 dicembre) Nacon No No
War Thunder Gaijin Entertainment No
Yes, Your Grace No More Robots No
The Medium (da dicembre) Bloober Team solo next gen

