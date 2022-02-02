Psychonauts 2 vince il premio Game of the Year ai New York Game Awards 2022

Psychonauts 2 conquista un titolo Game of the Year di notevole calibro con la premiazione ottenuta ai New York Game Awards 2022, attraverso un evento che quest'anno si è tenuto rigorosamente online e che ha visto trionfare il gioco Double Fine e anche lo stesso Tim Schafer.
Nonostante sia stato candidato in varie categorie anche ai The Game Awards 2021, Psychonauts 2 è rimasto stranamente a bocca asciutta durante la serata di Geoff Keighley, nonostante si tratti sicuramente di uno dei giochi più piacevole e interessanti usciti nel corso del 2021.
Si è rifatto comunque in altri lidi, come dimostra questa premiazione come Gioco dell'Anno ai New York Game Awards 2022 (nonché l'essere nominato Gioco dell'Anno anche dalla redazione di Multiplayer.it), dove tra l'altro ha finto anche il premio per il Miglior Mondo, mentre Tim Schafer ha ottenuto il premio Andrew Yoon Legend Award, una sorta di riconoscimento alla carriera.
Tra gli altri premiati ci sono stati anche Sable come Miglior Indie e Migliore Musica, Resident Evil 4 come Miglior gioco VR e miglior Remake, mentre Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ha vinto il premio come Miglior Gioco per Ragazzi. Vediamo i vincitori in tutte le categorie dei New York Game Awards 2022:
- Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year: Psychonauts 2
- Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game: Sable
- Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game: Life Is Strange: True Colors
- Statue of Liberty Award for Best World: Psychonauts 2
- Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game: Sable
- Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu - Resident Evil VIllage
- Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game: Resident Evil 4 VR
- Central Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids Game: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game: NieR Re[in]carnation
- Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake: Resident Evil 4 VR
- Captain Award for Best Esports Team: Natus Vincere a.k.a. Na'Vi (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Joltin' Joe Award for Best esports Player of the Year: Genki "Gen" Kumisaka (Tekken 7 for Donuts USG)
- Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism: Rebekah Valentine - Investigative reporting
- Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient: Tim Schafer