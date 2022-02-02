Psychonauts 2 vince il premio Game of the Year ai New York Game Awards 2022

Psychonauts 2 conquista un titolo Game of the Year di notevole calibro con la premiazione ottenuta ai New York Game Awards 2022, attraverso un evento che quest'anno si è tenuto rigorosamente online e che ha visto trionfare il gioco Double Fine e anche lo stesso Tim Schafer.

Nonostante sia stato candidato in varie categorie anche ai The Game Awards 2021, Psychonauts 2 è rimasto stranamente a bocca asciutta durante la serata di Geoff Keighley, nonostante si tratti sicuramente di uno dei giochi più piacevole e interessanti usciti nel corso del 2021.

Si è rifatto comunque in altri lidi, come dimostra questa premiazione come Gioco dell'Anno ai New York Game Awards 2022 (nonché l'essere nominato Gioco dell'Anno anche dalla redazione di Multiplayer.it), dove tra l'altro ha finto anche il premio per il Miglior Mondo, mentre Tim Schafer ha ottenuto il premio Andrew Yoon Legend Award, una sorta di riconoscimento alla carriera.

Tra gli altri premiati ci sono stati anche Sable come Miglior Indie e Migliore Musica, Resident Evil 4 come Miglior gioco VR e miglior Remake, mentre Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ha vinto il premio come Miglior Gioco per Ragazzi. Vediamo i vincitori in tutte le categorie dei New York Game Awards 2022: