Rune Factory 5: trailer annuncia il lancio della versione PC

Rune Factory 5 è da oggi disponibile anche per PC, come annunciato dal classico trailer di lancio, che potete vedere in testa alla notizia. La serie Rune Factory e un mix tra un gioco di ruolo giapponese, un simulatore di appuntamenti e una simulazione agricola.

Oltre al gioco, sono disponibili anche dieci DLC: The Elf and the Hidden Royal Lineage Swimsuit Set + New Ranger Care Package Item Pack; The Marionette and the Glorious Horse Swimsuit Set + New Ranger Care Package Item Pack; The Young Proprietress and the Dwarf Swimsuit Set + New Ranger Care Package Item Pack; Famous Butlers Swimsuit Set + New Ranger Care Package Item Pack; The Resplendent Butterfly and the Priest Swimsuit Set + New Ranger Care Package Item Pack; The Holy Knight and the Bibliophile Swimsuit Set + New Ranger Care Package Item Pack; Rune Factory Outfits: Raguna and Mist; Rune Factory 2 Outfits: Kyle and Mana; Rune Factory 3 Outfits: Micah and Shara; Rune Factory Series Outfit Set.

Costano tutti 1,99€, tranne l'ultimo che costa 4,99€ (è una raccolta di tre altri DLC, in realtà).

Se vi interessa, potete trovare il gioco su Steam.

Prima di lasciarvi vi ricordiamo che Rune Factory 5 è disponibile anche per Nintendo Switch.