Sony ha annunciato l'evento PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 Japan Asia

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia ha annunciato l'evento PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 Japan Asia che si terrà il 3 dicembre 2024. Come il nome fa intuire, sarà dedicato alla presenza di PlayStation nel continente asiatico. Da sottolineare che è la trentesima edizione dello stesso, nato praticamente insieme al famosissimo marchio videoludico. Durante l'evento saranno assegnati i PlayStation Generation Awards. Purtroppo la cerimonia non sarà trasmessa in diretta streaming.
I premi
Ma vediamo ora tutti i premi e i giochi votabili per celebrare i trent'anni di PlayStation
Premi PlayStation 2024
|Categoria
|Descrizione
|Grand Award
|Assegnato ai tre giochi più venduti sviluppati in Giappone/Asia, pubblicati tra il 1° ottobre 2023 e il 30 settembre 2024.
|Partner Award
|Assegnato ai titoli sviluppati in Giappone/Asia che hanno venduto di più globalmente tra il 1° ottobre 2023 e il 30 settembre 2024, con risultati particolarmente degni di nota.
|Excellence Award
|Assegnato ai titoli che vincono il Grand Award per tre anni consecutivi.
|Special Award
|Assegnato ai titoli che hanno avuto attività degne di nota.
|Users' Choice Award
|Assegnato ai migliori giochi scelti dagli utenti nelle regioni Giappone/Asia, tra i primi 30 titoli pubblicati tra il 1° ottobre 2023 e il 30 settembre 2024, classificati in base al numero totale di ore giocate.
|PlayStation Generations Awards
|Assegnato ai primi 10 titoli scelti dagli utenti nelle regioni Giappone/Asia tra i precedenti vincitori dei premi Gold e Platinum Partner delle epoche PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita e PlayStation 4.
Users' Choice Award 2024
Bisogna votare il gioco PlayStation 5 e PlayStation 4 preferito del 2024, tra quelli che fanno parte delle seguente selezione dei titoli più giocati in Giappone/Asia:
- ARK: Survival Ascended
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Blue Protocol
- DAVE THE DIVER
- Dragon's Dogma II
- EA Sports FC 25
- EA Sports UFC 5
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink
- Gundam Breaker 4
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- NBA 2K25
- Persona 3 Reload
- Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025
- Rise of the Ronin
- Roblox
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Stellar Blade
- Tekken 8
- The First Descendant
- Unicorn Overlord
- VALORANT
- Winning Post 10 2024
- Zenless Zone Zero
PlayStation Generations Awards
Vota i tuoi titoli preferiti tra i vincitori dei premi Gold e Platinum Partner per ciascuna generazione di console PlayStation:
PlayStation (1994 in poi)
- Battle Arena Toshinden (Takara Tomy)
- Dance Dance Revolution (Konami Digital Entertainment)
- Densha De Go! (Square Enix / Taito)
- Dragon Quest VII (Square Enix)
- Final Fantasy VII (Square Enix)
- Metal Gear Solid (Konami Digital Entertainment)
- Parasite Eve (Square Enix)
- Resident Evil (Capcom)
- Ridge Racer (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Tekken 3 (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
PlayStation 2 (2000 in poi)
- Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King (Square Enix)
- Dynasty Warriors 3 (Koei Tecmo Games)
- Final Fantasy X (Square Enix)
- Kessen (Koei Tecmo Games)
- Kingdom Hearts II (Square Enix)
- Onimusha (Capcom)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 6 (Konami Digital Entertainment)
- Samurai Warriors (Koei Tecmo Games)
- Tekken Tag Tournament (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Yakuza (SEGA)
PlayStation Portable (2004 in poi)
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair (Spike Chunsoft)
- Dissidia Final Fantasy (Square Enix)
- God Eater (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep (Square Enix)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (Nihon Falcom)
- Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker (Konami Digital Entertainment)
- Monster Hunter Portable 3rd (Capcom)
- Phantasy Star Portable 2 (SEGA)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2008 (Konami Digital Entertainment)
- Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
PlayStation 3 (2006 in poi)
- Final Fantasy XIII (Square Enix)
- Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree's Woe and the Blight Below (Square Enix)
- Dynasty Warriors 7 (Koei Tecmo Games)
- Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (Konami Digital Entertainment)
- Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Versus (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2011 (Konami Digital Entertainment)
- Resident Evil 5 (Capcom)
- Tales of Xillia (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Yakuza 3 (SEGA)
PS Vita (2011 in poi)
- Dragon Quest Builders (Square Enix)
- Dragon's Crown (SEGA)
- Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster (Square Enix)
- God Eater 2 (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Hatsune Miku Project DIVA (SEGA)
- Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2013 (Konami Digital Entertainment)
- Minecraft (Mojang)
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Persona 4 Golden (SEGA)
- Phantasy Star Online 2 (SEGA)
PlayStation 4 (2013 in poi)
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix)
- Elden Ring (From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)
- Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
- Persona 5 (SEGA)
- Metal Gear Solid V: the Phantom Pain (Konami Digital Entertainment)
- Monster Hunter World (Capcom)
- NieR: Automata (Square Enix)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)