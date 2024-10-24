Sony ha annunciato l'evento PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 Japan Asia

0

Sony ha appena annunciato l'evento PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 Japan Asia, che riguarderà la presenza di PlayStation nel continente asiatico.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   24/10/2024
Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia ha annunciato l'evento PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 Japan Asia che si terrà il 3 dicembre 2024. Come il nome fa intuire, sarà dedicato alla presenza di PlayStation nel continente asiatico. Da sottolineare che è la trentesima edizione dello stesso, nato praticamente insieme al famosissimo marchio videoludico. Durante l'evento saranno assegnati i PlayStation Generation Awards. Purtroppo la cerimonia non sarà trasmessa in diretta streaming.

I premi

Ma vediamo ora tutti i premi e i giochi votabili per celebrare i trent'anni di PlayStation

Black Myth: Wukong è uno dei giochi dell'anno di PlayStation

Premi PlayStation 2024

Categoria Descrizione
Grand Award Assegnato ai tre giochi più venduti sviluppati in Giappone/Asia, pubblicati tra il 1° ottobre 2023 e il 30 settembre 2024.
Partner Award Assegnato ai titoli sviluppati in Giappone/Asia che hanno venduto di più globalmente tra il 1° ottobre 2023 e il 30 settembre 2024, con risultati particolarmente degni di nota.
Excellence Award Assegnato ai titoli che vincono il Grand Award per tre anni consecutivi.
Special Award Assegnato ai titoli che hanno avuto attività degne di nota.
Users' Choice Award Assegnato ai migliori giochi scelti dagli utenti nelle regioni Giappone/Asia, tra i primi 30 titoli pubblicati tra il 1° ottobre 2023 e il 30 settembre 2024, classificati in base al numero totale di ore giocate.
PlayStation Generations Awards Assegnato ai primi 10 titoli scelti dagli utenti nelle regioni Giappone/Asia tra i precedenti vincitori dei premi Gold e Platinum Partner delle epoche PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita e PlayStation 4.

Users' Choice Award 2024

Bisogna votare il gioco PlayStation 5 e PlayStation 4 preferito del 2024, tra quelli che fanno parte delle seguente selezione dei titoli più giocati in Giappone/Asia:

  • ARK: Survival Ascended
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Blue Protocol
  • DAVE THE DIVER
  • Dragon's Dogma II
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • EA Sports UFC 5
  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Granblue Fantasy: Relink
  • Gundam Breaker 4
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • NBA 2K25
  • Persona 3 Reload
  • Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025
  • Rise of the Ronin
  • Roblox
  • Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
  • Star Ocean: The Second Story R
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Stellar Blade
  • Tekken 8
  • The First Descendant
  • Unicorn Overlord
  • VALORANT
  • Winning Post 10 2024
  • Zenless Zone Zero

PlayStation Generations Awards

Vota i tuoi titoli preferiti tra i vincitori dei premi Gold e Platinum Partner per ciascuna generazione di console PlayStation:

PlayStation (1994 in poi)

  • Battle Arena Toshinden (Takara Tomy)
  • Dance Dance Revolution (Konami Digital Entertainment)
  • Densha De Go! (Square Enix / Taito)
  • Dragon Quest VII (Square Enix)
  • Final Fantasy VII (Square Enix)
  • Metal Gear Solid (Konami Digital Entertainment)
  • Parasite Eve (Square Enix)
  • Resident Evil (Capcom)
  • Ridge Racer (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Tekken 3 (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

PlayStation 2 (2000 in poi)

  • Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King (Square Enix)
  • Dynasty Warriors 3 (Koei Tecmo Games)
  • Final Fantasy X (Square Enix)
  • Kessen (Koei Tecmo Games)
  • Kingdom Hearts II (Square Enix)
  • Onimusha (Capcom)
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 6 (Konami Digital Entertainment)
  • Samurai Warriors (Koei Tecmo Games)
  • Tekken Tag Tournament (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Yakuza (SEGA)

PlayStation Portable (2004 in poi)

  • Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair (Spike Chunsoft)
  • Dissidia Final Fantasy (Square Enix)
  • God Eater (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep (Square Enix)
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (Nihon Falcom)
  • Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker (Konami Digital Entertainment)
  • Monster Hunter Portable 3rd (Capcom)
  • Phantasy Star Portable 2 (SEGA)
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2008 (Konami Digital Entertainment)
  • Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

PlayStation 3 (2006 in poi)

  • Final Fantasy XIII (Square Enix)
  • Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree's Woe and the Blight Below (Square Enix)
  • Dynasty Warriors 7 (Koei Tecmo Games)
  • Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (Konami Digital Entertainment)
  • Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Versus (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2011 (Konami Digital Entertainment)
  • Resident Evil 5 (Capcom)
  • Tales of Xillia (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Yakuza 3 (SEGA)

PS Vita (2011 in poi)

  • Dragon Quest Builders (Square Enix)
  • Dragon's Crown (SEGA)
  • Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster (Square Enix)
  • God Eater 2 (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Hatsune Miku Project DIVA (SEGA)
  • Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2013 (Konami Digital Entertainment)
  • Minecraft (Mojang)
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Persona 4 Golden (SEGA)
  • Phantasy Star Online 2 (SEGA)

PlayStation 4 (2013 in poi)

  • Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix)
  • Elden Ring (From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
  • Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)
  • Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
  • Persona 5 (SEGA)
  • Metal Gear Solid V: the Phantom Pain (Konami Digital Entertainment)
  • Monster Hunter World (Capcom)
  • NieR: Automata (Square Enix)
  • Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Sony ha annunciato l'evento PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 Japan Asia