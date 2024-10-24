Sony ha annunciato l'evento PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 Japan Asia

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia ha annunciato l'evento PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 Japan Asia che si terrà il 3 dicembre 2024. Come il nome fa intuire, sarà dedicato alla presenza di PlayStation nel continente asiatico. Da sottolineare che è la trentesima edizione dello stesso, nato praticamente insieme al famosissimo marchio videoludico. Durante l'evento saranno assegnati i PlayStation Generation Awards. Purtroppo la cerimonia non sarà trasmessa in diretta streaming.