Tomodachi Life batte Saros nelle classifiche inglesi di questa settimana, Cyberpunk 2077 torna sul podio

Tomodachi Life: Una Vita da Sogno è primo nelle classifiche inglesi di questa settimana, sopra a Cyberpunk 2077 e a Saros. Va detto che i dati fanno riferimento al solo mercato fisico, quindi l'esclusiva PlayStation 5 potrebbe essere andata molto meglio di quanto appare, considerando che ormai la maggior parte delle vendite sulle console di Sony vengono fatte in digitale, a differenza delle console di Nintendo che mantengono ancora un certo equilibrio.
Le classifiche
Nel mentre, Pragmata è sceso in 10 posizione, dopo aver raggiunto la prima la settimana scorsa. Il picchiaduro Invincible VS, invece, ha debuttato in settima posizione, subito sotto a Resident Evil Requiem, che conferma la sua forza raggiungendo la sesta posizione.
Ma ora bando alle ciance e vediamo la classifica completa delle prime 40 posizioni:
|Rank
|Gioco
|Distribuzione piattaforme
|1
|Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
|-
|2
|Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
|PC 69%, PS5 30%, Switch 2 1%, Xbox 0%
|3
|Saros
|-
|4
|EA Sports FC 26
|PS5 48%, Switch 24%, PS4 13%, Switch 2 8%
|5
|Pokémon Pokopia
|-
|6
|Resident Evil Requiem
|PS5 49%, PC 36%, Switch 2 8%, Xbox 7%
|7
|Invincible VS
|-
|8
|Mario Kart World
|-
|9
|Tekken 8
|-
|10
|Pragmata
|PS5 64%, Switch 2 22%, Xbox 14%
|11
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|-
|12
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|-
|13
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Switch 50%, Switch 2 50%
|14
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|-
|15
|Crimson Desert
|-
|16
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Switch 74%, Switch 2 26%
|17
|Minecraft
|-
|18
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|-
|19
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Switch 58%, Switch 2 42%
|20
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|-
|21
|Resident Evil 4
|-
|22
|Grand Theft Auto V
|-
|23
|Resident Evil 3
|-
|24
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 72%, Switch 2 28%
|25
|Split Fiction
|PS5 75%, Switch 2 19%, Xbox 6%
|26
|WWE 2K26
|-
|27
|Little Nightmares: Complete Edition
|Switch 100%, PS4 0%
|28
|Resident Evil 2
|-
|29
|F1 25
|-
|30
|Elden Ring
|-
|31
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|-
|32
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|-
|33
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Switch 2 59%, Switch 41%
|34
|Little Nightmares III
|PS5 33%, Switch 2 29%, Switch 22%, PS4 13%
|35
|Starfield
|-
|36
|Battlefield 6
|-
|37
|Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition
|-
|38
|Mafia Trilogy
|-
|39
|Super Mario Odyssey
|-
|40
|Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
|Switch 2 43%, PS5 30%, Switch 26%, Xbox 1%