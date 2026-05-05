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Tomodachi Life batte Saros nelle classifiche inglesi di questa settimana, Cyberpunk 2077 torna sul podio

Le classifiche inglesi del mercato fisico di questa settimana vedono Tomodachi Life in testa, seguito da Cyberpunk 2077 e da Saros.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   05/05/2026
Alcuni personaggi di Tomodachi Life

Tomodachi Life: Una Vita da Sogno è primo nelle classifiche inglesi di questa settimana, sopra a Cyberpunk 2077 e a Saros. Va detto che i dati fanno riferimento al solo mercato fisico, quindi l'esclusiva PlayStation 5 potrebbe essere andata molto meglio di quanto appare, considerando che ormai la maggior parte delle vendite sulle console di Sony vengono fatte in digitale, a differenza delle console di Nintendo che mantengono ancora un certo equilibrio.

Le classifiche

Nel mentre, Pragmata è sceso in 10 posizione, dopo aver raggiunto la prima la settimana scorsa. Il picchiaduro Invincible VS, invece, ha debuttato in settima posizione, subito sotto a Resident Evil Requiem, che conferma la sua forza raggiungendo la sesta posizione.

Ma ora bando alle ciance e vediamo la classifica completa delle prime 40 posizioni:

Rank Gioco Distribuzione piattaforme
1Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream-
2Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate EditionPC 69%, PS5 30%, Switch 2 1%, Xbox 0%
3Saros-
4EA Sports FC 26PS5 48%, Switch 24%, PS4 13%, Switch 2 8%
5Pokémon Pokopia-
6Resident Evil RequiemPS5 49%, PC 36%, Switch 2 8%, Xbox 7%
7Invincible VS-
8Mario Kart World-
9Tekken 8-
10PragmataPS5 64%, Switch 2 22%, Xbox 14%
11Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon-
12Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2-
13Pokémon Legends: Z-ASwitch 50%, Switch 2 50%
14Clair Obscur: Expedition 33-
15Crimson Desert-
16Animal Crossing: New HorizonsSwitch 74%, Switch 2 26%
17Minecraft-
18Mario Kart 8 Deluxe-
19Super Mario Bros. WonderSwitch 58%, Switch 2 42%
20Donkey Kong Bananza-
21Resident Evil 4-
22Grand Theft Auto V-
23Resident Evil 3-
24Super Mario Party JamboreeSwitch 72%, Switch 2 28%
25Split FictionPS5 75%, Switch 2 19%, Xbox 6%
26WWE 2K26-
27Little Nightmares: Complete EditionSwitch 100%, PS4 0%
28Resident Evil 2-
29F1 25-
30Elden Ring-
31The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition-
32Nintendo Switch Sports-
33The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildSwitch 2 59%, Switch 41%
34Little Nightmares IIIPS5 33%, Switch 2 29%, Switch 22%, PS4 13%
35Starfield-
36Battlefield 6-
37Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition-
38Mafia Trilogy-
39Super Mario Odyssey-
40Dragon Quest VII ReimaginedSwitch 2 43%, PS5 30%, Switch 26%, Xbox 1%

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Tomodachi Life batte Saros nelle classifiche inglesi di questa settimana, Cyberpunk 2077 torna sul podio