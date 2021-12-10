La Top50 del 2021 di Polygon premia Inscryption, ecco la classifica completa

La testata americana Polygon ha realizzato una propria classifica dei migliori giochi del 2021, precisamente una Top50 che ha messo in prima posizione Inscryption, il gioco indie di Daniel Mullins.
Vediamo la Top50 completa di Polygon del 2021:
- Inscryption
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Halo Infinite
- Metroid Dread
- Resident Evil Village
- Hitman 3
- Death's Door
- Wildermyth
- Psychonauts 2
- Unsighted
- Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye
- Forza Horizon 5
- Unpacking
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Overboard!
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
- Tales of Arise
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Deathloop
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Chivalry 2
- Valheim
- Age of Empires 4
- Shin Megami Tensei 5
- Pokémon Unite
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0
- The Forgotten City
- Sable
- Loop Hero
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Genshin Impact 2.0
- Returnal
- Toem
- Moonglow Bay
- Nier Replicant
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
- Eastward
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Dorfromantik
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Persona 5 Strikers
- No More Heroes 3
- The Artful Escape
- Cookie Run: Kingdom
- Tender: Creature Comforts
- Back 4 Blood
- Mundaun
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
Polygon ha realizzato questa classifica internamente, discutendo per un intero mese su quali giochi premiare. Come potete vedere, nella Top50 sono stati accettati anche giochi non usciti nel 2020 ma che hanno ricevuto un grande aggiornamento o che hanno avuto un grande impatto nel corso dell'anno. Inoltre, il team ha affermato che ogni gioco che uscirà o sarà scoperto nelle prossime settimane, sarà incluso nella lista del prossimo anno.
Diteci, cosa ne pensate di questa Top50 di Polygon? Siete almeno in parte d'accordo, oppure la vostra lista sarebbe completamente diversa?