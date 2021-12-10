La Top50 del 2021 di Polygon premia Inscryption, ecco la classifica completa

La testata americana Polygon ha realizzato una propria classifica del 2021, precisamente un Top50 dei migliori giochi dell'anno. Inscryption vince la prima posizione.

10/12/2021
La testata americana Polygon ha realizzato una propria classifica dei migliori giochi del 2021, precisamente una Top50 che ha messo in prima posizione Inscryption, il gioco indie di Daniel Mullins.

Vediamo la Top50 completa di Polygon del 2021:

  1. Inscryption
  2. Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  3. Halo Infinite
  4. Metroid Dread
  5. Resident Evil Village
  6. Hitman 3
  7. Death's Door
  8. Wildermyth
  9. Psychonauts 2
  10. Unsighted
  11. Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye
  12. Forza Horizon 5
  13. Unpacking
  14. Monster Hunter Rise
  15. Overboard!
  16. Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
  17. Tales of Arise
  18. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  19. Deathloop
  20. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  21. Chivalry 2
  22. Valheim
  23. Age of Empires 4
  24. Shin Megami Tensei 5
  25. Pokémon Unite
  26. Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0
  27. The Forgotten City
  28. Sable
  29. Loop Hero
  30. Guilty Gear Strive
  31. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
  32. Genshin Impact 2.0
  33. Returnal
  34. Toem
  35. Moonglow Bay
  36. Nier Replicant
  37. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
  38. Eastward
  39. Mass Effect Legendary Edition
  40. Dorfromantik
  41. Boyfriend Dungeon
  42. Persona 5 Strikers
  43. No More Heroes 3
  44. The Artful Escape
  45. Cookie Run: Kingdom
  46. Tender: Creature Comforts
  47. Back 4 Blood
  48. Mundaun
  49. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
  50. Immortals Fenyx Rising

Polygon ha realizzato questa classifica internamente, discutendo per un intero mese su quali giochi premiare. Come potete vedere, nella Top50 sono stati accettati anche giochi non usciti nel 2020 ma che hanno ricevuto un grande aggiornamento o che hanno avuto un grande impatto nel corso dell'anno. Inoltre, il team ha affermato che ogni gioco che uscirà o sarà scoperto nelle prossime settimane, sarà incluso nella lista del prossimo anno.

Diteci, cosa ne pensate di questa Top50 di Polygon? Siete almeno in parte d'accordo, oppure la vostra lista sarebbe completamente diversa?

