Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom torna primo detronizzando Diablo 4 nel Regno Unito: ecco la Top 40

La classifica dei 40 giochi più venduti nel Regno Unito la scorsa settimana ci fa vedere che The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom è di nuovo primo.

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   20/06/2023

GfK ha condiviso i dati di vendita dei 40 giochi più venduti la scorsa settimana nel Regno Unito. La Top 40 ci mostra che The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom è stato in grado di riprendere la prima posizione. Vediamo tutta la classifica:

  1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  2. F1 23
  3. Diablo IV
  4. God of War Ragnarok
  5. Hogwarts Legacy
  6. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  8. FIFA 23
  9. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  10. Street Fighter 6
  11. Minecraft
  12. Grand Theft Auto V
  13. Saint's Row
  14. Forspoken
  15. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  16. Nintendo Switch Sports
  17. Pokémon Violetto
  18. Resident Evil 4
  19. Mario Party Superstars
  20. Kirby e la Terra Perduta
  21. Pokémon Scarlatto
  22. Dead Island 2
  23. Gran Turismo 7
  24. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  25. 30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 1
  26. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WIld
  27. WWE 2K23
  28. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  29. Leggend Pokémon: Arceus
  30. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  31. Just Dance 2023 Edition
  32. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
  33. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
  34. LEGO 2K Drive
  35. Super Mario Odyssey
  36. LEGO Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker
  37. Splatoon 3
  38. Park Beyond
  39. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
  40. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Tra le novità troviamo F1 23 che parte secondo e Park Beyond che invece si accontenta di essere 38esimo. Notiamo inoltre che The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, come detto, ritorna in prima posizione, spodestando Diablo IV che cala in terza. Risale inoltre God of War Ragnarok, dalla settima alla quarta posizione. In generale, la Top 10 è composta perlopiù da grandi giochi AAA di terze parti.

Sarà interessante vedere in che modo Final Fantasy 16 si posizionerà nella classifica di questa settimana (che avremo modo di vedere tra sette giorni circa): voi cosa ne pensate?

