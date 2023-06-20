Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom torna primo detronizzando Diablo 4 nel Regno Unito: ecco la Top 40

GfK ha condiviso i dati di vendita dei 40 giochi più venduti la scorsa settimana nel Regno Unito. La Top 40 ci mostra che The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom è stato in grado di riprendere la prima posizione. Vediamo tutta la classifica:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom F1 23 Diablo IV God of War Ragnarok Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 23 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Street Fighter 6 Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V Saint's Row Forspoken Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch Sports Pokémon Violetto Resident Evil 4 Mario Party Superstars Kirby e la Terra Perduta Pokémon Scarlatto Dead Island 2 Gran Turismo 7 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 1 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WIld WWE 2K23 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Leggend Pokémon: Arceus New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Just Dance 2023 Edition Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy LEGO 2K Drive Super Mario Odyssey LEGO Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker Splatoon 3 Park Beyond Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Tra le novità troviamo F1 23 che parte secondo e Park Beyond che invece si accontenta di essere 38esimo. Notiamo inoltre che The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, come detto, ritorna in prima posizione, spodestando Diablo IV che cala in terza. Risale inoltre God of War Ragnarok, dalla settima alla quarta posizione. In generale, la Top 10 è composta perlopiù da grandi giochi AAA di terze parti.

Sarà interessante vedere in che modo Final Fantasy 16 si posizionerà nella classifica di questa settimana (che avremo modo di vedere tra sette giorni circa): voi cosa ne pensate?