As Dusk Fall: i voti della critica sono molto buoni

Emersi i primi voti della critica per As Dusk Fall, che sono generalmente molto buoni, quando non ottimi. Evidentemente a molti è piaciuta questa avventura narrativa, basata sulle scelte dei giocatori. Leggiamo l'elenco di tutte le recensioni con relativi giudizi:

Multiplayer.it - 7.5 / 10

IGN - 9 / 10

GameSpot - 9 / 10

TheSixthAxis - 9 / 10

INDIANTVCZ - 9 / 10

Gaming Nexus - 8.8 / 10

God is a Geek - 8.5 / 10

LevelUp - 8.5 / 10

Dexerto - 8.5 / 10

Generación Xbox - 8.2 / 10

GamesRadar+ - 4 / 5

Shacknews - 8 / 10

IGN Spain - 8 / 10

TrueAchievements - 8 / 10

EGM - 4 / 5

Press Start - 8 / 10

Sirus Gaming - 8 / 10

GamesHub - 4 / 5

Seasoned Gaming - 8 / 10

Checkpoint Gaming - 8 / 10

WellPlayed - 8 / 10

Lords Of Gaming - 7.7 / 10

XboxEra - 7.5 / 10

Metro GameCentral - 7 / 10

Post Arcade (National Post) - 7 / 10

Digital Trends - 3.5 / 5

Stevivor - 7 / 10

GameSpew - 7 / 10

GameByte - 7 / 10

GamesBeat - 3 / 5

Twinfinite - 3 / 5

Hardcore Gamer - 3 / 5

VGC - 2 / 5

In generale, chi lo ha gradito ha plaudito alle sue qualità narrative, mentre chi lo ha valutato in modo più aspro, ha parlato di un ritmo di gioco non sempre al top e di qualche problema legato proprio al sistema di scelte, che non sempre funziona come sperato.