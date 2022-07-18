As Dusk Fall: i voti della critica sono molto buoni

Emersi i primi voti della critica per As Dusk Fall, che sono generalmente molto buoni, quando non ottimi. Evidentemente a molti è piaciuta questa avventura narrativa, basata sulle scelte dei giocatori. Leggiamo l'elenco di tutte le recensioni con relativi giudizi:
- Multiplayer.it - 7.5 / 10
- IGN - 9 / 10
- GameSpot - 9 / 10
- TheSixthAxis - 9 / 10
- INDIANTVCZ - 9 / 10
- Gaming Nexus - 8.8 / 10
- God is a Geek - 8.5 / 10
- LevelUp - 8.5 / 10
- Dexerto - 8.5 / 10
- Generación Xbox - 8.2 / 10
- GamesRadar+ - 4 / 5
- Shacknews - 8 / 10
- IGN Spain - 8 / 10
- TrueAchievements - 8 / 10
- EGM - 4 / 5
- Press Start - 8 / 10
- Sirus Gaming - 8 / 10
- GamesHub - 4 / 5
- Seasoned Gaming - 8 / 10
- Checkpoint Gaming - 8 / 10
- WellPlayed - 8 / 10
- Lords Of Gaming - 7.7 / 10
- XboxEra - 7.5 / 10
- Metro GameCentral - 7 / 10
- Post Arcade (National Post) - 7 / 10
- Digital Trends - 3.5 / 5
- Stevivor - 7 / 10
- GameSpew - 7 / 10
- GameByte - 7 / 10
- GamesBeat - 3 / 5
- Twinfinite - 3 / 5
- Hardcore Gamer - 3 / 5
- VGC - 2 / 5
In generale, chi lo ha gradito ha plaudito alle sue qualità narrative, mentre chi lo ha valutato in modo più aspro, ha parlato di un ritmo di gioco non sempre al top e di qualche problema legato proprio al sistema di scelte, che non sempre funziona come sperato.