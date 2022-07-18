As Dusk Fall: i voti della critica sono molto buoni

Uscite le recensioni di As Dusk Fall, che hanno espresso giudizi molto buoni su questa riuscita avventura narrativa.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   18/07/2022
Emersi i primi voti della critica per As Dusk Fall, che sono generalmente molto buoni, quando non ottimi. Evidentemente a molti è piaciuta questa avventura narrativa, basata sulle scelte dei giocatori. Leggiamo l'elenco di tutte le recensioni con relativi giudizi:

  • Multiplayer.it - 7.5 / 10
  • IGN - 9 / 10
  • GameSpot - 9 / 10
  • TheSixthAxis - 9 / 10
  • INDIANTVCZ - 9 / 10
  • Gaming Nexus - 8.8 / 10
  • God is a Geek - 8.5 / 10
  • LevelUp - 8.5 / 10
  • Dexerto - 8.5 / 10
  • Generación Xbox - 8.2 / 10
  • GamesRadar+ - 4 / 5
  • Shacknews - 8 / 10
  • IGN Spain - 8 / 10
  • TrueAchievements - 8 / 10
  • EGM - 4 / 5
  • Press Start - 8 / 10
  • Sirus Gaming - 8 / 10
  • GamesHub - 4 / 5
  • Seasoned Gaming - 8 / 10
  • Checkpoint Gaming - 8 / 10
  • WellPlayed - 8 / 10
  • Lords Of Gaming - 7.7 / 10
  • XboxEra - 7.5 / 10
  • Metro GameCentral - 7 / 10
  • Post Arcade (National Post) - 7 / 10
  • Digital Trends - 3.5 / 5
  • Stevivor - 7 / 10
  • GameSpew - 7 / 10
  • GameByte - 7 / 10
  • GamesBeat - 3 / 5
  • Twinfinite - 3 / 5
  • Hardcore Gamer - 3 / 5
  • VGC - 2 / 5

In generale, chi lo ha gradito ha plaudito alle sue qualità narrative, mentre chi lo ha valutato in modo più aspro, ha parlato di un ritmo di gioco non sempre al top e di qualche problema legato proprio al sistema di scelte, che non sempre funziona come sperato.

