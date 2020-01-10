Call of Duty: Modern Warfare è il più scaricato dal PlayStation Store nel 2019, niente Death Stranding

È Call of Duty: Modern Warfare il gioco più scaricato dal PlayStation Store USA nel 2019. È stata Sony stessa a pubblicare la classifica del suo negozio digitale per l'anno appena trascorso, con però un'assenza fondamentale: Death Stranding. A quanto pare l'ultimo titolo di Hideo Kojima non ce l'ha fatta a entrare nemmeno nella top 20, nonostante l'esclusiva console e il tanto parlare che se n'è fatto.



Al secondo posto tra i più scaricati troviamo l'immancabile Minecraft, seguito da NBA 2K19. Tra i giochi per PS VR, il più scaricato è stato Beat Saber, seguito da Superhot VR e The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR. Tra i free-to-play, invece, incredibilmente Apex Legends sta sopra a Fortnite. Ma ora bando alle cianche e vediamo le classifiche complete. Giochi PS4 più scaricati del 2019 sul PlayStation Store

1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

2 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition

3 NBA 2K19

4 Grand Theft Auto V

5 NBA 2K20

6 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

7 Madden NFL 20

8 Star Wars Battlefront II

9 Tom Clancy's The Division 2

10 Days Gone

11 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

12 Borderlands 3

13 MLB The Show 19

14 World War Z

15 God of War

16 Mortal Kombat 11

17 Rocket League

18 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition

19 The Forest

20 Marvel's Spider-Man