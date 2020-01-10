Call of Duty: Modern Warfare è il più scaricato dal PlayStation Store nel 2019, niente Death Stranding 38

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare è il gioco più scaricato dal PlayStation Store USA nel 2019, subito sopra al mostro sacro Minecraft, ma niente Death Stranding.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   10/01/2020

È Call of Duty: Modern Warfare il gioco più scaricato dal PlayStation Store USA nel 2019. È stata Sony stessa a pubblicare la classifica del suo negozio digitale per l'anno appena trascorso, con però un'assenza fondamentale: Death Stranding. A quanto pare l'ultimo titolo di Hideo Kojima non ce l'ha fatta a entrare nemmeno nella top 20, nonostante l'esclusiva console e il tanto parlare che se n'è fatto.

Al secondo posto tra i più scaricati troviamo l'immancabile Minecraft, seguito da NBA 2K19. Tra i giochi per PS VR, il più scaricato è stato Beat Saber, seguito da Superhot VR e The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR. Tra i free-to-play, invece, incredibilmente Apex Legends sta sopra a Fortnite. Ma ora bando alle cianche e vediamo le classifiche complete. Giochi PS4 più scaricati del 2019 sul PlayStation Store

  • 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • 2 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
  • 3 NBA 2K19
  • 4 Grand Theft Auto V
  • 5 NBA 2K20
  • 6 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  • 7 Madden NFL 20
  • 8 Star Wars Battlefront II
  • 9 Tom Clancy's The Division 2
  • 10 Days Gone
  • 11 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • 12 Borderlands 3
  • 13 MLB The Show 19
  • 14 World War Z
  • 15 God of War
  • 16 Mortal Kombat 11
  • 17 Rocket League
  • 18 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
  • 19 The Forest
  • 20 Marvel's Spider-Man

Giochi PS VR più scaricati del 2019 sul PlayStation Store

  • 1 Beat Saber
  • 2 Superhot VR
  • 3 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  • 4 Five Nights at Freddy's VR: Help Wanted
  • 5 Job Simulator
  • 6 Creed: Rise to Glory
  • 7 Borderlands 2 VR
  • 8 Firewall Zero Hour
  • 9 Blood & Truth
  • 10 PlayStation VR Worlds

Giochi free-to-play più scaricati del 2019 sul PlayStation Store

  • 1 Apex Legends
  • 2 Fortnite
  • 3 Dauntless
  • 4 Realm Royale
  • 5 Brawlhalla
  • 6 Warface Live
  • 7 Don't Even Think
  • 8 Warframe
  • 9 H1Z1: Battle Royale
  • 10 3 on 3 Freestyle

DLC ed espansioni più scaricati del 2019 sul PlayStation Store

  • 1 Fortnite - The Laguna Pack
  • 2 Fortnite - The Cobalt Pack
  • 3 Fortnite: Battle Royale - The Wilde Pack
  • 4 Fortnite: Battle Royale - The Red Strike Pack
  • 5 Fortnite - The Wavebreaker Pack
  • 6 Fortnite: Battle Royale - Breakpoint's Challenge Pack
  • 7 Fortnite - Lava Legends Pack
  • 8 Fortnite: Save the World - Standard Founder's Pack
  • 9 Fortnite - Fallen Love Ranger Challenge Pack
  • 10 Fortnite - Batman Caped Crusader Pack

Multiplayer Login

Connettiti con Facebook

Connettiti con Google

Password dimenticata?

Registrati

Registrazione

Re-invia email attivazione

Multiplayer.it

Abbiamo aggiornato la normativa sulla privacy. Devi accettarla per andare avanti.

Segnalazione Errore

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare è il più scaricato dal PlayStation Store nel 2019, niente Death Stranding