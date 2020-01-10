Call of Duty: Modern Warfare è il più scaricato dal PlayStation Store nel 2019, niente Death Stranding

È Call of Duty: Modern Warfare il gioco più scaricato dal PlayStation Store USA nel 2019. È stata Sony stessa a pubblicare la classifica del suo negozio digitale per l'anno appena trascorso, con però un'assenza fondamentale: Death Stranding. A quanto pare l'ultimo titolo di Hideo Kojima non ce l'ha fatta a entrare nemmeno nella top 20, nonostante l'esclusiva console e il tanto parlare che se n'è fatto.
Al secondo posto tra i più scaricati troviamo l'immancabile Minecraft, seguito da NBA 2K19. Tra i giochi per PS VR, il più scaricato è stato Beat Saber, seguito da Superhot VR e The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR. Tra i free-to-play, invece, incredibilmente Apex Legends sta sopra a Fortnite. Ma ora bando alle cianche e vediamo le classifiche complete. Giochi PS4 più scaricati del 2019 sul PlayStation Store
- 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- 2 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
- 3 NBA 2K19
- 4 Grand Theft Auto V
- 5 NBA 2K20
- 6 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- 7 Madden NFL 20
- 8 Star Wars Battlefront II
- 9 Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- 10 Days Gone
- 11 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- 12 Borderlands 3
- 13 MLB The Show 19
- 14 World War Z
- 15 God of War
- 16 Mortal Kombat 11
- 17 Rocket League
- 18 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- 19 The Forest
- 20 Marvel's Spider-Man
Giochi PS VR più scaricati del 2019 sul PlayStation Store
- 1 Beat Saber
- 2 Superhot VR
- 3 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- 4 Five Nights at Freddy's VR: Help Wanted
- 5 Job Simulator
- 6 Creed: Rise to Glory
- 7 Borderlands 2 VR
- 8 Firewall Zero Hour
- 9 Blood & Truth
- 10 PlayStation VR Worlds
Giochi free-to-play più scaricati del 2019 sul PlayStation Store
- 1 Apex Legends
- 2 Fortnite
- 3 Dauntless
- 4 Realm Royale
- 5 Brawlhalla
- 6 Warface Live
- 7 Don't Even Think
- 8 Warframe
- 9 H1Z1: Battle Royale
- 10 3 on 3 Freestyle
DLC ed espansioni più scaricati del 2019 sul PlayStation Store
- 1 Fortnite - The Laguna Pack
- 2 Fortnite - The Cobalt Pack
- 3 Fortnite: Battle Royale - The Wilde Pack
- 4 Fortnite: Battle Royale - The Red Strike Pack
- 5 Fortnite - The Wavebreaker Pack
- 6 Fortnite: Battle Royale - Breakpoint's Challenge Pack
- 7 Fortnite - Lava Legends Pack
- 8 Fortnite: Save the World - Standard Founder's Pack
- 9 Fortnite - Fallen Love Ranger Challenge Pack
- 10 Fortnite - Batman Caped Crusader Pack