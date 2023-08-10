Classifiche giapponesi: Pikmin 4 in vetta, ottime anche le vendite di Nintendo Switch

Le classifiche giapponesi di questa settimana vedono in testa Pikmin 4 lato software, con 78.838 copie vendute, e Nintendo Switch lato hardware, con 93.210 unità complessive. Buone anche le vendite di PS5, che complessivamente ha venduto 50.358 unità. Nonostante ciò, non ci sono giochi PS5 nella top 10, che è tutta un monocolore Nintendo, con The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in seconda posizione e Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in terza. Da notare che non ci sono nuove uscite nella top 10.