0

Classifiche giapponesi: Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ancora primo, Nintendo Switch la più venduta

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom è ancora primo nelle classifiche giapponesi, con Nintendo Switch che è di nuovo la console più venduta.

Classifiche giapponesi: Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ancora primo, Nintendo Switch la più venduta
NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   22/06/2023

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom è di nuovo primo nelle classifiche giapponesi, con altre 31.151 unità vendute. Nintendo Switch, invece, è in testa nella classifica hardware con il modello OLED, seguito da un'agguerrita PS5.

Classifica software (dal 12 al 18 giugno 2023)

  1. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) - 31,151 (1,672,070)
  2. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) - 7,489 (5,336,478)
  3. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) - 5,753 (3,165,440)
  4. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) - 5,550 (1,101,167)
  5. [PS5] Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment, 06/06/23) - 4,902 (29,277)
  6. [NSW] FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake (Rainy Frog, 06/15/23) - (Nuovo) - 4,891 (4,891)
  7. [PS5] Street Fighter 6 (Capcom, 06/02/23) - 4,766 (33,630)
  8. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) - 4,362 (5,053,556)
  9. [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) - 4,315 (4,038,838)
  10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) - 4,309 (5,215,546)

Classifica hardware (dal 12 al 18 giugno 2023)

  1. Switch OLED Model - 50,094 (4,834,791)
  2. PlayStation 5 - 46,830 (3,202,185)
  3. Switch - 17,173 (19,376,924)
  4. Switch Lite - 14,141 (5,348,708)
  5. Xbox Series S - 6,520 (259,511)
  6. Xbox Series X - 6,458 (201,510)
  7. PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - 4,421 (515,613)
  8. PlayStation 4 - 1,340 (7,876,948)
  9. New 2DS LL (include 2DS) - 47 (1,191,781)

In ambito software, l'unica new entry è il remake di Front Mission 1st, che ha debuttato in sesta posizione, mentre sotto a Zelda figurano alcuni evergreen delle classifiche giapponesi, come Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft per Nintendo Switch e Nintendo Switch Sports. Ben due i titoli di PS5 nella top 10: Diablo IV e Street Fighter 6.

Parlando di hardware, poco altro da segnalare, a parte i buoni numeri di Xbox Series S e Xbox Series X. Evidentemente le due console stanno subendo il traino del recente Xbox Showcase, dove sono apparsi anche alcuni giochi giapponesi di grande spessore.

Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
Classifiche giapponesi: Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ancora primo, Nintendo Switch la più venduta