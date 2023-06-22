Classifiche giapponesi: Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ancora primo, Nintendo Switch la più venduta

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom è di nuovo primo nelle classifiche giapponesi, con altre 31.151 unità vendute. Nintendo Switch, invece, è in testa nella classifica hardware con il modello OLED, seguito da un'agguerrita PS5.

Classifica software (dal 12 al 18 giugno 2023)

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) - 31,151 (1,672,070) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) - 7,489 (5,336,478) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) - 5,753 (3,165,440) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) - 5,550 (1,101,167) [PS5] Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment, 06/06/23) - 4,902 (29,277) [NSW] FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake (Rainy Frog, 06/15/23) - (Nuovo) - 4,891 (4,891) [PS5] Street Fighter 6 (Capcom, 06/02/23) - 4,766 (33,630) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) - 4,362 (5,053,556) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) - 4,315 (4,038,838) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) - 4,309 (5,215,546)

Classifica hardware (dal 12 al 18 giugno 2023)

Switch OLED Model - 50,094 (4,834,791) PlayStation 5 - 46,830 (3,202,185) Switch - 17,173 (19,376,924) Switch Lite - 14,141 (5,348,708) Xbox Series S - 6,520 (259,511) Xbox Series X - 6,458 (201,510) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - 4,421 (515,613) PlayStation 4 - 1,340 (7,876,948) New 2DS LL (include 2DS) - 47 (1,191,781)

In ambito software, l'unica new entry è il remake di Front Mission 1st, che ha debuttato in sesta posizione, mentre sotto a Zelda figurano alcuni evergreen delle classifiche giapponesi, come Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft per Nintendo Switch e Nintendo Switch Sports. Ben due i titoli di PS5 nella top 10: Diablo IV e Street Fighter 6.

Parlando di hardware, poco altro da segnalare, a parte i buoni numeri di Xbox Series S e Xbox Series X. Evidentemente le due console stanno subendo il traino del recente Xbox Showcase, dove sono apparsi anche alcuni giochi giapponesi di grande spessore.