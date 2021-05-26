Days of Play: sconti su giochi PS4 e PS5 da oggi, ecco tutti i titoli in promozione

I Days of Play iniziano oggi, e Sony comunica l'elenco completo di tutti i giochi PS4 e PS5 negli sconti che partono dal 26 maggio e andranno avanti per due settimane fino al 9 giugno.

Qualcosa era stato già accennato con l'annuncio della nuova edizione dei Days of Play, ma ora c'è l'elenco completo dei titoli messi in promozione in questi giorni. Si tratta di sconti su un'ampia selezione di titoli PlayStation, tra cui giochi di grande richiamo come The Last of Us 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales e Demon's Souls tanto per fare degli esempi.

Vediamo dunque l'elenco completo dei giochi in sconto per i Days of Play riportato qui sotto e tratto dal blog ufficiale PlayStation. Per scoprire più precisamente i vari prezzi, vi invitiamo a visitare la pagina dedicata alle promozioni sul PlayStation Store: