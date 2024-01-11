DICE Awards 2024, vediamo tutti i candidati ai premi: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in testa

Online Game of the Year

Mobile Game of the Year

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Sports Game of the Year

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Racing Game of the Year

Fighting Game of the Year

Family Game of the Year

Adventure Game of the Year

Action Game of the Year

Game of the Year

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences ha pubblicato la lista dei candidati ai premi DICE Awards 2024 , che verranno assegnati il mese prossimo e, al momento, vedono Marvel's Spider-Man 2 come titolo più quotato con ben 9 candidature in varie categorie.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 e Alan Wake 2 i più quotati

Alan Wake 2 emerge come il secondo titolo con la maggiore quantità di candidature

Il titolo con la maggiore quantità di candidature, come abbiamo visto, è Marvel's Spider-Man 2 di Insomniac Games con 9 nomination, ma Alan Wake 2 lo segue da molto vicino con 8 candidature in varie categorie.

Stranamente, su questo fronte Baldur's Gate 3 si trova solo in terza posizione con 7 candidature, mentre lo splendido indie Cocoon ha raccolto 6 nomination a questo giro.

A concorrere per il titolo di gioco dell'anno c'è anche The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom che ha ottenuto 5 candidature, dunque si ripresentano un po' i giochi che abbiamo visto anche in altre premiazioni quest'anno.

Anche Starfield ha ottenuto due candidature, per Art Direction e RPG dell'anno, mentre Hi-Fi Rush ha 3 candidature in Animation, Audio Design e Action Game dell'anno.

I premi, decisi da una giuria di specialisti nei vari settori, verranno poi assegnati durante un evento speciale che si terrà il 15 febbraio 2024 presso l'Aria Resort a Las Vegas.