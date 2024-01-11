DICE Awards 2024, vediamo tutti i candidati ai premi: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in testa

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences ha pubblicato la lista dei candidati ai premi DICE Awards 2024, che verranno assegnati il mese prossimo e, al momento, vedono Marvel's Spider-Man 2 come titolo più quotato con ben 9 candidature in varie categorie.
Vediamo dunque la lista completa dei titoli selezionati come candidati ai premi, all'interno delle diverse categorie previste.
Game of the Year
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Alan Wake 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Starfield
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Alan Wake 2 - Saga Anderson
- Baldur's Gate 3 - Astarion
- Baldur's Gate 3 - Karlach
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Miles Morales
- Thirsty Suitors - Jala
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Alan Wake 2
- Diablo IV
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Planet of Lana
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Alan Wake 2
- Cocoon
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Dave the Diver
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Finals
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Action Game of the Year
- Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon
- Dead Space
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Remnant II
Adventure Game of the Year
- Alan Wake 2
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Family Game of the Year
- Disney Illusion Island
- Fae Farm
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Midnight Girl
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Fighting Game of the Year
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6
Racing Game of the Year
- F-Zero 99
- Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged
- Lego 2K Drive
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy 16
- Starfield
Sports Game of the Year
- EA Sports FC 24
- MLB The Show 23
- WWE 2K23
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Against the Storm
- Cobalt Core
- Dune: Spice Wars
- The Last Spell
- Wartales
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Assassin's Creed Nexus VR
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Vertigo 2
- We Are One
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Assassin's Creed Nexus VR
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice
- Vertigo 2
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Cocoon
- Dredge
- El Paso, Elsewhere
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Mobile Game of the Year
- Gubbins
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Terra Nil
- What the Car?
Online Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Diablo IV
- Omega Strikers
- Street Fighter 6
- The FInals
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 e Alan Wake 2 i più quotati
Il titolo con la maggiore quantità di candidature, come abbiamo visto, è Marvel's Spider-Man 2 di Insomniac Games con 9 nomination, ma Alan Wake 2 lo segue da molto vicino con 8 candidature in varie categorie.
Stranamente, su questo fronte Baldur's Gate 3 si trova solo in terza posizione con 7 candidature, mentre lo splendido indie Cocoon ha raccolto 6 nomination a questo giro.
A concorrere per il titolo di gioco dell'anno c'è anche The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom che ha ottenuto 5 candidature, dunque si ripresentano un po' i giochi che abbiamo visto anche in altre premiazioni quest'anno.
Anche Starfield ha ottenuto due candidature, per Art Direction e RPG dell'anno, mentre Hi-Fi Rush ha 3 candidature in Animation, Audio Design e Action Game dell'anno.
I premi, decisi da una giuria di specialisti nei vari settori, verranno poi assegnati durante un evento speciale che si terrà il 15 febbraio 2024 presso l'Aria Resort a Las Vegas.