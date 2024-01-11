0

DICE Awards 2024, vediamo tutti i candidati ai premi: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in testa

Vediamo tutte le candidature ai DICE Awards 2024 che verranno assegnati a febbraio: Marvel's Spider-Man tra i più nominati, ma anche Alan Wake 2.

DICE Awards 2024, vediamo tutti i candidati ai premi: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in testa
NOTIZIA di Giorgio Melani   —   11/01/2024

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences ha pubblicato la lista dei candidati ai premi DICE Awards 2024, che verranno assegnati il mese prossimo e, al momento, vedono Marvel's Spider-Man 2 come titolo più quotato con ben 9 candidature in varie categorie.

Vediamo dunque la lista completa dei titoli selezionati come candidati ai premi, all'interno delle diverse categorie previste.

Game of the Year

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Cocoon
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Starfield

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Alan Wake 2 - Saga Anderson
  • Baldur's Gate 3 - Astarion
  • Baldur's Gate 3 - Karlach
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Miles Morales
  • Thirsty Suitors - Jala

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Diablo IV
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Planet of Lana
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Cocoon
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Story

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Dave the Diver
  • Thirsty Suitors
  • Venba

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • The Finals
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Action Game of the Year

  • Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon
  • Dead Space
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Remnant II

Adventure Game of the Year

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Family Game of the Year

  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Fae Farm
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Midnight Girl
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Fighting Game of the Year

  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Street Fighter 6

Racing Game of the Year

  • F-Zero 99
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged
  • Lego 2K Drive

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Starfield

Sports Game of the Year

  • EA Sports FC 24
  • MLB The Show 23
  • WWE 2K23

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Against the Storm
  • Cobalt Core
  • Dune: Spice Wars
  • The Last Spell
  • Wartales

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Asgard's Wrath 2
  • Assassin's Creed Nexus VR
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain
  • Vertigo 2
  • We Are One

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Asgard's Wrath 2
  • Assassin's Creed Nexus VR
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice
  • Vertigo 2

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • Cocoon
  • Dredge
  • El Paso, Elsewhere
  • Thirsty Suitors
  • Venba

Mobile Game of the Year

  • Gubbins
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Terra Nil
  • What the Car?

Online Game of the Year

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  • Diablo IV
  • Omega Strikers
  • Street Fighter 6
  • The FInals

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Cocoon
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 e Alan Wake 2 i più quotati

Alan Wake 2 emerge come il secondo titolo con la maggiore quantità di candidature
Alan Wake 2 emerge come il secondo titolo con la maggiore quantità di candidature

Il titolo con la maggiore quantità di candidature, come abbiamo visto, è Marvel's Spider-Man 2 di Insomniac Games con 9 nomination, ma Alan Wake 2 lo segue da molto vicino con 8 candidature in varie categorie.

Stranamente, su questo fronte Baldur's Gate 3 si trova solo in terza posizione con 7 candidature, mentre lo splendido indie Cocoon ha raccolto 6 nomination a questo giro.

A concorrere per il titolo di gioco dell'anno c'è anche The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom che ha ottenuto 5 candidature, dunque si ripresentano un po' i giochi che abbiamo visto anche in altre premiazioni quest'anno.

Anche Starfield ha ottenuto due candidature, per Art Direction e RPG dell'anno, mentre Hi-Fi Rush ha 3 candidature in Animation, Audio Design e Action Game dell'anno.

I premi, decisi da una giuria di specialisti nei vari settori, verranno poi assegnati durante un evento speciale che si terrà il 15 febbraio 2024 presso l'Aria Resort a Las Vegas.

Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
DICE Awards 2024, vediamo tutti i candidati ai premi: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in testa