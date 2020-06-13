Epic Games Store, al PC Gaming Show annunciata l'esclusiva di Twin Mirror e altri giochi

Twin Mirror, Mortal Shell, Assassin's Creed Valhalla sono solo alcune delle esclusive PC annunciate al PC Gaming Show che arriveranno sull'Epic Games Store.
In un breve trailer Epic Games ha annunciato tutti i giochi che arriveranno in esclusiva PC sul suo Store. Nella mini-maratona che stiamo dedicando all'evento, Umberto e Pierpaolo hanno detto che Epic Games si è presa i giochi più belli presentati fino a questo momento.
Eccoli:
- Mortal Shell - 2020
- Unexplored 2 - 2021
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - 4 settembre 2020
- Dauntless: Call of the Void - 11 giugno 2020
- Super Meat Boy Forever - 2020
- Among trees - disponibile
- Twin mirror - 2020
- Ooblets - estate 2020
- Surgeon Simulator 2 - Agosto 2020
- Phantom Brigade - 2021
- Airborne kingdom - autunno 2020
- Iron harvest - 1 settembre
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Inverno 2020
- Godfall - Inverno 2020
Cosa ne pensate?