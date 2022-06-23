F1 22: ecco l'elenco completo delle canzoni della soundtrack, disponibile anche su Spotify

Codemasters ed Electronic Arts hanno svelato la lista completa delle canzoni che saranno disponibili all'interno di F1 22. Parliamo di una soudtrack alquanto variegata, che include anche artisti come Charli XCX, gli italiani Meduza e Marshmello, giusto per citarne alcuni. In totale saranno presenti 33 tracce che rappresenteranno le 13 nazioni presenti nel gioco.

Potrete ascoltare la sountrack di F1 22 già da ora, su Spotify a questo indirizzo. Ecco l'elenco completo delle canzoni presenti:

Alesso & Marshmello ft. James Bay - Chasing Stars (VIP Extended Mix) - Sweden & UK

Bob Moses - Broken Belief - Canada

BRUX ft. Kimbra - Take (Pat Lok Remix) - Australia, New Zealand

CHAII & Party Favor - Oh Nah Yeah - New Zealand & USA

Chapter & Verse ft. Yasmin Jane - Take Control - UK

Charli XCX - Good Ones (THAT KIND Remix) - UK

Charli XCX - Used To Know Me - UK

Chase & Status ft. Ethan Holt - Hold Your Ground - UK

Cheat Codes ft. Icona Pop - Payback - USA, Sweden

Chris Lake, NPC- A Dr** From God - UK

CMD/CTRL - No Stress - UK

Danny L Harle & DJ Danny - On A Mountain (Flume Remix) - UK

deadmau5 & Wolfgang Gartner - Channel 43 - Canada & USA

Diplo & TSHA ft. Kareen Lomax - Let You Go - USA, UK

Diplo, Damian Lazarus ft. Jungle - Don't Be Afraid - USA, UK

Eartheater - Scripture - USA

Grafix ft. Reiki Ruawai - Somewhere - UK

Habstrakt ft. KARRA - Ice Cold - France, USA

Jacknife & The Bloody Beetroots - Jericho - Australia, Italy

Joe Turner - Forever - UK

Kavinsky ft. Cautious Clay - Renegade - France & USA

KREAM & Millean. ft. Bemendé - What You've Done To Me - Norway, Netherlands, The Congo

LP Giobbi ft. Kaleena Zanders - Carry Us - USA

Mall Grab - Breathing - Australia

Meduza ft. Hozier - Tell It To My Heart - Italy & Ireland

NGHTMRE, Zeds Dead, Tori Levett - Shady Intentions - USA

NOISY - All Of U - UK

Öwnboss & Sevek - Move Your Body - Brazil

Party Favor - Too Much - USA

RL Grime & Baauer - Fallaway - USA

Sassy 009 - Blue Racecar - Norway

SONIKKU - Lifestyle - UK

WHIPPED CREAM, Big Freedia, UNIIQU3, Moore Kismet - Hold Up - Canada, USA

Vi ricordiamo che la data di uscita di F1 22 è fissata al 1 luglio 2022 per PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One. Avete visto il video gameplay in VR della versione PC pubblicato in occasione del Grand Prix du Canada 2022?