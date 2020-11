Fall Guys incontra Untitled Goose Game in questa divertente collaborazione

I'm absolutely honking ecstatic to announce that we've done a huge collab with Untitled Goose Game!

We've got 3 costumes and a HONK emote with sound effects!

The Goose costume is featured for the next few days, and the rest will come later on!

5👑 Goose Head

5👑 Goose Butt pic.twitter.com/5qVu6eqKOJ