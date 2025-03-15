Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth domina i Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2024, premi videoludici dalle testate giapponesi

Sono stati annunciati in queste ore i vincitori dei Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2024, premi videoludici assegnati dal pubblico delle testate Famitsu e Dengeki Game, piuttosto significativi per quanto riguarda i gusti del pubblico giapponese, che quest'anno ha premiato soprattutto Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

L'RPG nipponico di Square Enix si aggiudica infatti il premio di Game of the Year, insieme ad altri tre riconoscimenti, mentre ottimi risultati sono stati raggiunti anche da Metaphor: ReFantazio di Atlus, in linea con l'orientamento nipponico degli awards in questione.

L'evento Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards è uno dei più importanti in Giappone, risultando molto indicativo dei gusti del pubblico nipponico, che resta alla base del processo di assegnazione dei riconoscimenti, essendo basato sulle votazioni degli utenti.