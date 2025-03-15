Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth domina i Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2024, premi videoludici dalle testate giapponesi

Sono stati annunciati in queste ore i vincitori dei Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2024, premi videoludici assegnati dal pubblico delle testate Famitsu e Dengeki Game, piuttosto significativi per quanto riguarda i gusti del pubblico giapponese, che quest'anno ha premiato soprattutto Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
L'RPG nipponico di Square Enix si aggiudica infatti il premio di Game of the Year, insieme ad altri tre riconoscimenti, mentre ottimi risultati sono stati raggiunti anche da Metaphor: ReFantazio di Atlus, in linea con l'orientamento nipponico degli awards in questione.
L'evento Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards è uno dei più importanti in Giappone, risultando molto indicativo dei gusti del pubblico nipponico, che resta alla base del processo di assegnazione dei riconoscimenti, essendo basato sulle votazioni degli utenti.
Tutti i vincitori nelle varie categorie
Vediamo dunque i vincitori nelle diciassette categorie previste, compreso anche il titolo di gioco più atteso e lo Special Award Famitsu/Dengeki che riguarda tre titoli finalisti. Come potete vedere, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth conquista il titolo più ambito insieme ad alcuni altri premi, risultando il titolo di maggior rilievo in questo frangente.
Vediamo dunque i premi assegnati da questa edizione.
Game of the Year
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth/Square Enix (Vincitore)
- Dragon Quest III: And into the Legend... / Square Enix
- Metaphor: Refantasio/Atlas
- Rise of the Ronin / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Yakuza 8 / Sega
Rookie Division
- Metaphor: Refantasio/Atlas (Vincitore)
- Stellar Blade/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Unicorn Overlord/Atlas
Indie Game Category
- Nine Sols/RED CANDLE GAMES (Vincitore)
- Balatro/Playstack
- Because unsolved cases need to be closed / Somi
Mobile Game Category
- Zenless Zone Zero/COGNOSPHERE (Vincitore)
- Gakuen Idolmaster/Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket / Pokémon
RPG Category
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth/Square Enix (Vincitore)
- Metaphor: Refantasio/Atlas
- Romancing SaGa 2 Revenge of the Seven / Square Enix
Adventure Category
- Famicom Detective Club: Smiling Man/Nintendo (Vincitore)
- Because unsolved cases need to be closed / Somi
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure / Square Enix
Action Adventure Category
- Rise of the Ronin / Sony Interactive Entertainment (Vincitore)
- SILENT HILL 2/Konami Digital Entertainment
- The Legend of Zelda: The Wisdom of Borrowing / Nintendo
Action Category
- Astro Robot/Sony Interactive Entertainment (Vincitore)
- Stellar Blade/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Zenless Zone Zero/COGNOSPHERE
Online Games Category
- Final Fantasy XIV / Square Enix (Vincitore)
- Genshin/COGNOSPHERE
- Zenless Zone Zero/COGNOSPHERE
Character Category
- Tifa Lockhart/Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Vincitore)
- Astro/Astro Robot
- Ryoma Sakamoto/Rise of the Ronin
Voice Actor Category
- Maaya Sakamoto (Aerith Gainsborough) / Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Vincitore)
- Katsuyuki Konishi (Shin'saku Takasugi) / Rise of the Ronin
- Kazuhiro Nakatani (Kasuga Ichiban) / Yakuza 8
Music Category
- Metaphor: Refantasio/Atlas (Vincitore)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth/Square Enix
- Romancing SaGa 2 Revenge of the Seven / Square Enix
Graphics Category
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth/Square Enix (Vincitore)
- Stellar Blade/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Metaphor: Refantasio/Atlas
Scenario Category
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth/Square Enix (Vincitore)
- Metaphor: Refantasio/Atlas
- Yakuza 8 / Sega
MVC (Best Game Developer/Studio)
- FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Development Team (Vincitore)
- Team ASOBI
- Team NINJA
- Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Development Team
2025 Titles to Look Forward to
- Grand Theft Auto VI / Rockstar Games
- DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Pokémon LEGENDS ZA / Pokémon
Famitsu/Dengeki Special Award
- Doraemon's Dorayaki Shop Story/Cairo Soft
- Mystery Dungeon Shiren the Wanderer 6: Toguro Island Exploration Record/Spike Chunsoft
- Black Myth: Wukong/Game Science