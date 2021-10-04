Forza Horizon 5: svelato l'elenco degli obiettivi sbloccabili

Il portale TrueAchievements ha svelato l'elenco completo degli obiettivi di Forza Horizon 5 che i giocatori potranno iniziare a sbloccare e collezionare non appena il gioco sarà disponibile su Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One e PC.

In totale Forza Horizon 5 ci sono 53 achievement da sbloccare per un totale di 1.000G, come al solito. Alcuni degli obiettivi sono piuttosto semplici e li otterrete semplicemente giocando ed esplorando il Messico a bordo dei vostri bolidi. Ad esempio, "Welcom to México" richiede semplicemente di arrivare all'omonimo Festival Horizon, mentre "First Love" di acquistare la vostra prima vettura.

Ovviamente non mancano obiettivi che daranno filo da torcere ai giocatori più abili o pazienti, come "Living Legend" che richiede di ottenere 300 stelle dai PR Stunts in Messico. Oppure "Racing and Pacing and Plotting the Course", che richiede di completare al primo posto 80 gare evento e che dunque richiederà un bel po' di tempo per sbloccarlo.

Forza Horizon 5

Di seguito l'elenco completo degli obiettivi di Forza Horizon 5:

Welcome to México - Arrive at Horizon Festival México - 10G

Race into Action - Complete any Horizon Race Event - 10G

Adaptable - Complete the On a Wing and a Prayer Showcase Event - 10G

Icebreaker - Participate in a Horizon Arcade Event - 10G

Mi Casa - Unlock the first Player House - 10G

First Love - Purchase your first car from the Autoshow - 10G

This Is The Way - Start a new chapter of the Horizon Adventure - 20G

Viva Horizon! - Unlock your first Horizon Finale Event - 30G

Putting on a Show - Win every Showcase Event - 20G

AWDyssey - Build the Horizon Wilds Outpost - 10G

Ask Any Racer, Any Real Racer - Build the Horizon Street Scene Outpost - 10G

Far from the Mudding Crowd - Build the Horizon Apex Outpost - 10G

There's Always Money in the Baja Stand - Build the Horizon Baja Outpost - 10G

Adrenaline Rush - Build the Horizon Rush Outpost - 10G

Hall of Famer - Reach the Horizon Hall of Fame - 50G

How to Race Friends and Influence People - Earn 3 stars in the 'Tristan' Chapter of the 'Born Fast' Horizon Story - 10G

Cover to Cover - Earn 3 stars on all chapters in a single Horizon Story - 20G

Tourist Attraction - Complete your first Horizon Tour Race Event - 10G

Show Me Your Moves! - Play any EventLab Event created by another player - 10G

Good Carma - Give another player some Kudos to show your appreciation - 10G

Album Cover - Take a photo of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE for Horizon Promo - 10G

Fit to Print - Take 50 photos of Legendary cars for Horizon Promo - 30G

A Forza Edition to my Collection - Earn a Forza Edition car from a Wheelspin or Super Wheelspin - 10G

Manufacturer Affinity - Earn a Manufacturer Bonus - 10G

You Could Say I'm a Fan - Earn a Manufacturer Bonus for a collection of 25 or more cars - 30G

An Item Of Extreme Value - Discover and photograph the Golden Tlaloc Totem - 10G

No Stone Unturned - Complete your first Expedition - 30G

Chicken Dinner - Win your first game of The Eliminator - 30G

Jackpot Fully complete a run of Super7 - 20G

Seasoned Veteran - Complete a Festival Playlist activity in every season - 50G

Racing and Pacing and Plotting the Course - Win 80 different Race Events in México - 50G

Unbeatable Triumph - Win 6 different Race Events against Unbeatable Drivatars - 30G

Living Legend - Earn 300 stars from PR Stunts in México - 50G

I Have the High Ground - Win 3 Rivals Events in 3 different PI Classes while driving the same car - 30G

Unlimited Prowess! - Complete Round Three in all 5 Themes of Horizon Arcade - 20G

Ride and Seek - Discover and drive every road in México - 20G

Min, Meet Max - Complete all Events in a Festival Playlist Series - 20G

Better Than New - Restore 14 Barn Finds in México - 20G

Complete Collection - Find and smash all 250 Bonus Boards in México - 30G

Ford of the Wings - Earn 3 Stars at the Eagle's Perch Danger Sign in a Ford Supervan 3 - 20G

Mogul - Purchase all 7 Player Houses - 30G

Long Gone - Win the Goliath Race Event - 20G

Gotta Smash 'Em All - Complete 5 Seasonal Smashable Challenges - 10G

Cactus Makes Perfect - Smash 500 cacti during México's Wet Season - 10G

A Royal Affair - At sunrise, take a photo of your car with some monarch butterflies at Hotel Mirador Balderrama - 10G

Dust in the Lens Take a photo featuring the Gran Telescopio and a dust storm - 10G

Stunning Photography - Take a photo during a tropical storm - 10G

A Heart of Gold - Send another player a Gift Drop - 10G

Water Performance - Earn 3 stars at the Puerta Pétrea and La Marisma Trailblazers within 2 minutes - 20G

You're the Champion - Win any Event in Horizon Open - 10G

Treasure Hunter - Find all Treasure Chests in a Festival Playlist Series - 20G

Front Runner - Finish 5 Horizon Tour Race Events ahead of all Drivatars - 20G

New Tune - Find a place to install the Horizon Pulse Radio Beacon - 10G

Forza Horizon 5 sarà disponibile per Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One e PC dal 9 novembre 2021. Di recente sono stati svelati i requisiti completi e volanti supportati su PC.