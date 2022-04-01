GeForce Now: ultimi sette giochi di marzo disponibili, annunciati quelli di aprile

Nvidia ha annunciato la disponibilità degli ultimi sette giochi di marzo 2022 sul suo servizio di cloud gaming GeForce Now e contestualmente ha annunciato anche quelli che sono in arrivo ad aprile 2022. Leggiamo:
- Midnight Ghost Hunt (nuovo lancio su Steam)
- Weird West (nuovo lancio su Steam)
- Dying Light Enhanced Edition (Epic Games Store)
- ELEX II (Epic Games Store)
- FAR: Changing Tides (Epic Games Store)
- Hero's Hour (Epic Games Store)
- Martha Is Dead (Epic Games Store)
Questi sono i giochi in arrivo ad aprile 2022:
- Anno 1404 - History Edition (Steam)
- Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread (Steam)
- Cities in Motion 2 (Steam)
- Crawl (Steam)
- Cultist Simulator (Steam)
- Die After Sunset (Steam)
- ELDERBORN (Steam)
- EQI (Steam)
- Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark (Steam)
- Flashing Lights - Police, Firefighting, Emergency Services Simulator (Steam)
- Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition (Steam)
- Jupiter Hell (Steam)
- Offworld Trading Company (Steam)
- Ranch Simulator (Steam)
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter (Steam)
- SOL CRESTA (Steam)
- Star Control: Origins (Steam)
- Spirit of the Island (Steam)
- Twin Mirror (Steam)
- Wobbledogs (Steam)
Questi alcuni dei ventisette titoli aggiunti a GeForce Now nel mese di marzo.
- Conan Chop Chop (Steam)
- Hero's Hour (Steam)
- Highrise City (Steam)
- Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator (Epic Games Store)
- Power to the People (Epic Games Store)
- STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town (Steam)
- Survival Quiz CITY (Steam)
- Tunic (Steam)
Nvidia ha annunciato anche che l'applicazione GeForce Now è disponibile per Chromebook.
Il comunicato ufficiale, fa notare anche che il cloud sta crescendo, con gli abbonamenti GeForce NOW - Powered by ABYA - Free e Priority disponibili (di nuovo) ma solo per un tempo limitato e fino ad esaurimento scorte in Brasile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay e Cile.