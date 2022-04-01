GeForce Now: ultimi sette giochi di marzo disponibili, annunciati quelli di aprile

Disponibili gli ultimi sette giochi di marzo 2022 su GeForce Now, il servizio di cloud gaming di Nvidia, con quelli di aprile già annunciati.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   01/04/2022
0

Nvidia ha annunciato la disponibilità degli ultimi sette giochi di marzo 2022 sul suo servizio di cloud gaming GeForce Now e contestualmente ha annunciato anche quelli che sono in arrivo ad aprile 2022. Leggiamo:

  • Midnight Ghost Hunt (nuovo lancio su Steam)
  • Weird West (nuovo lancio su Steam)
  • Dying Light Enhanced Edition (Epic Games Store)
  • ELEX II (Epic Games Store)
  • FAR: Changing Tides (Epic Games Store)
  • Hero's Hour (Epic Games Store)
  • Martha Is Dead (Epic Games Store)

Questi sono i giochi in arrivo ad aprile 2022:

  • Anno 1404 - History Edition (Steam)
  • Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread (Steam)
  • Cities in Motion 2 (Steam)
  • Crawl (Steam)
  • Cultist Simulator (Steam)
  • Die After Sunset (Steam)
  • ELDERBORN (Steam)
  • EQI (Steam)
  • Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark (Steam)
  • Flashing Lights - Police, Firefighting, Emergency Services Simulator (Steam)
  • Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition (Steam)
  • Jupiter Hell (Steam)
  • Offworld Trading Company (Steam)
  • Ranch Simulator (Steam)
  • Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter (Steam)
  • SOL CRESTA (Steam)
  • Star Control: Origins (Steam)
  • Spirit of the Island (Steam)
  • Twin Mirror (Steam)
  • Wobbledogs (Steam)

Questi alcuni dei ventisette titoli aggiunti a GeForce Now nel mese di marzo.

  • Conan Chop Chop (Steam)
  • Hero's Hour (Steam)
  • Highrise City (Steam)
  • Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator (Epic Games Store)
  • Power to the People (Epic Games Store)
  • STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town (Steam)
  • Survival Quiz CITY (Steam)
  • Tunic (Steam)

Nvidia ha annunciato anche che l'applicazione GeForce Now è disponibile per Chromebook.

Il comunicato ufficiale, fa notare anche che il cloud sta crescendo, con gli abbonamenti GeForce NOW - Powered by ABYA - Free e Priority disponibili (di nuovo) ma solo per un tempo limitato e fino ad esaurimento scorte in Brasile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay e Cile.

Multiplayer Login

con il tuo social network

Password dimenticata?

Registrati

Registrazione

Grazie per esserti registrato!

A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.

Re-invia email attivazione

Segnalazione Errore

GeForce Now: ultimi sette giochi di marzo disponibili, annunciati quelli di aprile