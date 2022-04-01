GeForce Now: ultimi sette giochi di marzo disponibili, annunciati quelli di aprile

Nvidia ha annunciato la disponibilità degli ultimi sette giochi di marzo 2022 sul suo servizio di cloud gaming GeForce Now e contestualmente ha annunciato anche quelli che sono in arrivo ad aprile 2022. Leggiamo:

Midnight Ghost Hunt (nuovo lancio su Steam)

Weird West (nuovo lancio su Steam)

Dying Light Enhanced Edition (Epic Games Store)

ELEX II (Epic Games Store)

FAR: Changing Tides (Epic Games Store)

Hero's Hour (Epic Games Store)

Martha Is Dead (Epic Games Store)

Questi sono i giochi in arrivo ad aprile 2022:

Anno 1404 - History Edition (Steam)

Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread (Steam)

Cities in Motion 2 (Steam)

Crawl (Steam)

Cultist Simulator (Steam)

Die After Sunset (Steam)

ELDERBORN (Steam)

EQI (Steam)

Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark (Steam)

Flashing Lights - Police, Firefighting, Emergency Services Simulator (Steam)

Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition (Steam)

Jupiter Hell (Steam)

Offworld Trading Company (Steam)

Ranch Simulator (Steam)

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter (Steam)

SOL CRESTA (Steam)

Star Control: Origins (Steam)

Spirit of the Island (Steam)

Twin Mirror (Steam)

Wobbledogs (Steam)

Questi alcuni dei ventisette titoli aggiunti a GeForce Now nel mese di marzo.

Conan Chop Chop (Steam)

Hero's Hour (Steam)

Highrise City (Steam)

Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator (Epic Games Store)

Power to the People (Epic Games Store)

STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town (Steam)

Survival Quiz CITY (Steam)

Tunic (Steam)

Nvidia ha annunciato anche che l'applicazione GeForce Now è disponibile per Chromebook.

Il comunicato ufficiale, fa notare anche che il cloud sta crescendo, con gli abbonamenti GeForce NOW - Powered by ABYA - Free e Priority disponibili (di nuovo) ma solo per un tempo limitato e fino ad esaurimento scorte in Brasile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay e Cile.