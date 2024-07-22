I giochi più attesi in Giappone secondo Famitsu danno più spazio a PS5 di quanto ci si aspetterebbe

I giochi più attesi tra Nintendo Switch e PlayStation

La Top 10 è composta da sei giochi PS5, con quattro giochi Nintendo Switch. Troviamo persino un gioco PS4 in lista, precisamente nella 24esima posizione detenuta da Visions of Mana. Chiaramente non sono presenti giochi Xbox, visto che in Giappone la console di Microsoft non è abbastanza popolare da ottenere spazio tra i lettori di Famitsu.

Notiamo anche che la Top 10 non è enormemente cambiata rispetto alla precedente settimana, semplicemente Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake ha guadagnato una posizione e Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 è scomparso dalla lista poiché è stato pubblicato. La vera novità è The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, che spunta in Top 10 insieme a Visions of Mana, entrambi assenti la scorsa settimana.