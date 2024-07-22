0

I giochi più attesi in Giappone secondo Famitsu danno più spazio a PS5 di quanto ci si aspetterebbe

La classifica dei giochi più attesi in Giappone secondo Famitsu ci permette di vedere chi è il gioco preferito dai nipponici e ci stupisce per la quantità di spazio ottenuto da PS5.

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   22/07/2024
Gemma da Monster Hunter Wilds

Famitsu ha pubblicato la lista dei giochi più attesi dagli utenti giapponesi nella seconda metà di luglio. Possiamo vedere quali sono i giochi più attesi e notare come PS5 abbia molto spazio, forse un po' a sorpresa visto che di norma le classifiche di vendita danno più spazio a Nintendo Switch:

  1. [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds - 647 voti
  2. [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - 488 voti
  3. [PS5] Pragmata - 360 voti
  4. [PS5] Metaphor: ReFantazio - 329 voti
  5. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - 223 voti
  6. [PS5] Gundam Breaker 4 - 196 voti
  7. [NSW] Il Professor Layton e il Nuovo Mondo a Vapore - 191 voti
  8. [NSW] Leggende Pokemon: Z-A - 183 voti
  9. [PS5] Visions of Mana - 182 voti
  10. [PS5] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - 180 voti
  11. [PS5] Silent Hill 2 - 172 voti
  12. [NSW] Gundam Breaker 4 - 143 voti
  13. [PS5] The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki - Farewell O Zemuria - 127 voti
  14. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - 122 voti
  15. [PS5] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - 111 voti
  16. [NSW] Hokkaido Rensa Satsujin: Ohotsuku ni Kiyu - 103 voti
  17. [NSW] Suikoden I & II HD Remaster - 98 voti
  18. [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - 95 voti
  19. [NSW] That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Chronicles - 92 voti
  20. [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - 90 voti
  21. [NSW] Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Party Dash - 85 voti
  22. [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership - 83 voti
  23. [PS5] Reynatis - 82 voti
  24. [NSW] Kamaitachi no Yoru x3 - 80 voti
  25. [PS4] Visions of Mana - 77 voti
  26. [NSW] Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - 76 voti
  27. [NSW] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake - 74 voti
  28. [PS5] Assassin's Creed Shadows - 72 voti
  29. [NSW] Ushiro - 71 voti
  30. [NSW] Reynatis - 69 voti

I giochi più attesi tra Nintendo Switch e PlayStation

La Top 10 è composta da sei giochi PS5, con quattro giochi Nintendo Switch. Troviamo persino un gioco PS4 in lista, precisamente nella 24esima posizione detenuta da Visions of Mana. Chiaramente non sono presenti giochi Xbox, visto che in Giappone la console di Microsoft non è abbastanza popolare da ottenere spazio tra i lettori di Famitsu.

Notiamo anche che la Top 10 non è enormemente cambiata rispetto alla precedente settimana, semplicemente Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake ha guadagnato una posizione e Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 è scomparso dalla lista poiché è stato pubblicato. La vera novità è The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, che spunta in Top 10 insieme a Visions of Mana, entrambi assenti la scorsa settimana.

