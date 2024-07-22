I giochi più attesi in Giappone secondo Famitsu danno più spazio a PS5 di quanto ci si aspetterebbe

Famitsu ha pubblicato la lista dei giochi più attesi dagli utenti giapponesi nella seconda metà di luglio. Possiamo vedere quali sono i giochi più attesi e notare come PS5 abbia molto spazio, forse un po' a sorpresa visto che di norma le classifiche di vendita danno più spazio a Nintendo Switch:
- [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds - 647 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - 488 voti
- [PS5] Pragmata - 360 voti
- [PS5] Metaphor: ReFantazio - 329 voti
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - 223 voti
- [PS5] Gundam Breaker 4 - 196 voti
- [NSW] Il Professor Layton e il Nuovo Mondo a Vapore - 191 voti
- [NSW] Leggende Pokemon: Z-A - 183 voti
- [PS5] Visions of Mana - 182 voti
- [PS5] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - 180 voti
- [PS5] Silent Hill 2 - 172 voti
- [NSW] Gundam Breaker 4 - 143 voti
- [PS5] The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki - Farewell O Zemuria - 127 voti
- [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - 122 voti
- [PS5] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - 111 voti
- [NSW] Hokkaido Rensa Satsujin: Ohotsuku ni Kiyu - 103 voti
- [NSW] Suikoden I & II HD Remaster - 98 voti
- [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - 95 voti
- [NSW] That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Chronicles - 92 voti
- [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - 90 voti
- [NSW] Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Party Dash - 85 voti
- [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership - 83 voti
- [PS5] Reynatis - 82 voti
- [NSW] Kamaitachi no Yoru x3 - 80 voti
- [PS4] Visions of Mana - 77 voti
- [NSW] Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - 76 voti
- [NSW] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake - 74 voti
- [PS5] Assassin's Creed Shadows - 72 voti
- [NSW] Ushiro - 71 voti
- [NSW] Reynatis - 69 voti
I giochi più attesi tra Nintendo Switch e PlayStation
La Top 10 è composta da sei giochi PS5, con quattro giochi Nintendo Switch. Troviamo persino un gioco PS4 in lista, precisamente nella 24esima posizione detenuta da Visions of Mana. Chiaramente non sono presenti giochi Xbox, visto che in Giappone la console di Microsoft non è abbastanza popolare da ottenere spazio tra i lettori di Famitsu.
Notiamo anche che la Top 10 non è enormemente cambiata rispetto alla precedente settimana, semplicemente Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake ha guadagnato una posizione e Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 è scomparso dalla lista poiché è stato pubblicato. La vera novità è The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, che spunta in Top 10 insieme a Visions of Mana, entrambi assenti la scorsa settimana.