Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Ring Game domina la classifica dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch

Come ogni fine settimana sono arrivate le classifiche di vendita dell'eShop, in questo caso relative unicamente a Nintendo Switch 1. Questa settimana in prima posizione troviamo una novità, ovvero Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Ring Game.
Bene anche Ninja Gaiden Ragebound
Il gioco di simulazione rilassante ambientato nella Contea de Il Signore degli Anelli, nonostante un'accoglienza tiepida da parte della stampa (a proposito, ecco la nostra recensione) a quanto pare è riuscito comunque a fare breccia e attirare un gran numero di appassionati. Segue al secondo posto Super Mario Party Jamboree, mentre il gradino più basso del podio è occupato da un'altra novità della settimana, ovvero Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound.
Vediamo di seguito la top 20 generale dei giochi Nitendo Switch 1 più venduti sull'eShop:
- Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Minecraft
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Leggende Pokémon Arceus
- Pokemon Violetto
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Deluxe Edition
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Pokemon Scarlatto
- Deltarune
- It Takes Two
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Bundle
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Definitive Edition
Di seguito invece la classifica dei giochi venduti esclusivamente in formato digitale:
- Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound
- Deltarune
- Stardew Valley
- Dave Everything
- Wobbly Life
- Echoes of the Plum Grove
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Dave the Diver
- Grounded
- Groove Coaster Future Performers
- Pokemon Friends
- Terraria
- Hollow Knight
- Subnautica
- Patapon 1 + 2 Replay
- The Wandering Village
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection