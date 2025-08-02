0

Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Ring Game domina la classifica dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch

Al netto di recensioni non proprio positivissime, Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Ring Game ha conquistato la vetta della classifica settimanale dell'eShop di Switch 1.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   02/08/2025
Artwork di Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game

Come ogni fine settimana sono arrivate le classifiche di vendita dell'eShop, in questo caso relative unicamente a Nintendo Switch 1. Questa settimana in prima posizione troviamo una novità, ovvero Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Ring Game.

Bene anche Ninja Gaiden Ragebound

Il gioco di simulazione rilassante ambientato nella Contea de Il Signore degli Anelli, nonostante un'accoglienza tiepida da parte della stampa (a proposito, ecco la nostra recensione) a quanto pare è riuscito comunque a fare breccia e attirare un gran numero di appassionati. Segue al secondo posto Super Mario Party Jamboree, mentre il gradino più basso del podio è occupato da un'altra novità della settimana, ovvero Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound.

Vediamo di seguito la top 20 generale dei giochi Nitendo Switch 1 più venduti sull'eShop:

  1. Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game
  2. Super Mario Party Jamboree
  3. Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  5. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  6. Minecraft
  7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  8. Nintendo Switch Sports
  9. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  10. Leggende Pokémon Arceus
  11. Pokemon Violetto
  12. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Deluxe Edition
  13. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  14. Super Mario Odyssey
  15. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  16. Pokemon Scarlatto
  17. Deltarune
  18. It Takes Two
  19. The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Bundle
  20. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Definitive Edition
Uno dei minigiochi di Super Mario Party Jamboree
Uno dei minigiochi di Super Mario Party Jamboree

Di seguito invece la classifica dei giochi venduti esclusivamente in formato digitale:

  1. Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound
  2. Deltarune
  3. Stardew Valley
  4. Dave Everything
  5. Wobbly Life
  6. Echoes of the Plum Grove
  7. Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  8. Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time
  9. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  10. Dave the Diver
  11. Grounded
  12. Groove Coaster Future Performers
  13. Pokemon Friends
  14. Terraria
  15. Hollow Knight
  16. Subnautica
  17. Patapon 1 + 2 Replay
  18. The Wandering Village
  19. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
  20. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
