Golden Joystick Awards 2021, i vincitori: Resident Evil Village gioco dell'anno

Si è appena tenuta la cerimonia di assegnazione dei Golden Joysticks Awards 2021, che ha decretato i vincitori delle varie categorie sulla base delle nomination annunciate qualche settimana fa.

Ricorderete che lo scorso anno è stato The Last of Us 2 a ottenere il più importante riconoscimento dei Golden Joysticks, mentre nella nuova edizione il premio di gioco dell'anno è andato a Resident Evil Village.

Il survival horror sviluppato da Capcom è stato premiato anche come gioco dell'anno su PlayStation, nella categoria Best Audio e per la performance di Maggie Robertson, che nel gioco interpreta Lady Dimitrescu.

Golden Joysticks Awards 2021, la lista dei vincitori

