Golden Joystick Awards 2021, i vincitori: Resident Evil Village gioco dell'anno

Si è appena svolta la cerimonia di assegnazione dei Golden Joystick Awards 2021: ecco la lista dei vincitori, con Resident Evil Village premiato come gioco dell'anno.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   24/11/2021
Si è appena tenuta la cerimonia di assegnazione dei Golden Joysticks Awards 2021, che ha decretato i vincitori delle varie categorie sulla base delle nomination annunciate qualche settimana fa.

Ricorderete che lo scorso anno è stato The Last of Us 2 a ottenere il più importante riconoscimento dei Golden Joysticks, mentre nella nuova edizione il premio di gioco dell'anno è andato a Resident Evil Village.

Il survival horror sviluppato da Capcom è stato premiato anche come gioco dell'anno su PlayStation, nella categoria Best Audio e per la performance di Maggie Robertson, che nel gioco interpreta Lady Dimitrescu.

Golden Joysticks Awards 2021, la lista dei vincitori

  • Best Storytelling: Life is Strange: True Colours
  • Best Multiplayer Game: It Takes Two
  • Best Audio: Resident Evil Village
  • Best Visual Design: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Best Game Expansion: Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island
  • Mobile Game of the Year: League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Best Gaming Hardware: PS5
  • Best Indie Game: Death's Door
  • Studio of the Year: Capcom
  • Best Performer: Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village)
  • Breakthrough Award: Housemarque
  • Best Game Community: Final Fantasy 14
  • Still Playing Award: Final Fantasy 14
  • PC Game of the Year: Hitman 3
  • Nintendo Game of the Year: Metroid Dread
  • Xbox Game of the Year: Psychonauts 2
  • PlayStation Game of the Year: Resident Evil Village
  • Most Wanted Game: Elden Ring
  • Critics' Choice Award: Deathloop
  • Ultimate Game of the Year: Resident Evil Village

