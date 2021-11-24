Golden Joystick Awards 2021, i vincitori: Resident Evil Village gioco dell'anno

Si è appena tenuta la cerimonia di assegnazione dei Golden Joysticks Awards 2021, che ha decretato i vincitori delle varie categorie sulla base delle nomination annunciate qualche settimana fa.
Ricorderete che lo scorso anno è stato The Last of Us 2 a ottenere il più importante riconoscimento dei Golden Joysticks, mentre nella nuova edizione il premio di gioco dell'anno è andato a Resident Evil Village.
Il survival horror sviluppato da Capcom è stato premiato anche come gioco dell'anno su PlayStation, nella categoria Best Audio e per la performance di Maggie Robertson, che nel gioco interpreta Lady Dimitrescu.
Golden Joysticks Awards 2021, la lista dei vincitori
- Best Storytelling: Life is Strange: True Colours
- Best Multiplayer Game: It Takes Two
- Best Audio: Resident Evil Village
- Best Visual Design: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Best Game Expansion: Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island
- Mobile Game of the Year: League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Best Gaming Hardware: PS5
- Best Indie Game: Death's Door
- Studio of the Year: Capcom
- Best Performer: Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village)
- Breakthrough Award: Housemarque
- Best Game Community: Final Fantasy 14
- Still Playing Award: Final Fantasy 14
- PC Game of the Year: Hitman 3
- Nintendo Game of the Year: Metroid Dread
- Xbox Game of the Year: Psychonauts 2
- PlayStation Game of the Year: Resident Evil Village
- Most Wanted Game: Elden Ring
- Critics' Choice Award: Deathloop
- Ultimate Game of the Year: Resident Evil Village