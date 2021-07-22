Hades batte The Last of US 2: è il gioco dell'anno per i Game Developers Choice Awards

Hades di Supergiant Games ha vinto il premio come gioco dell'anno ai Game Developers Choice Awards, battendo colossi come The Last of Us 2.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   22/07/2021
3

È Hades il gioco dell'anno per i Game Developers Choice Awards 2021, evento tradizionalmente legato alla GDC. Il titolo di Supergiant Games ha prevalso su colossi quali The Last of Us 2, Half-Life: Alyx, Animal Crossing: New Horizons e Ghost of Tsushima. Si tratta di un premio meritatissimo per un gioco di grande valore, che ha convinto davvero tutti, e per uno sviluppatore che finora non ha sbagliato un colpo.

Ghost of Tsushima di suo porta a casa due premi: Best Visual Art e Audience Award, mentre in ambito mobile è stato Genshin Impact a prevalere su tutti gli altri, pur essendo disponibile anche per PC e console. Il riconoscimento per il miglior debutto è andato a Phasmophobia di Kinetic Games, mentre quello per il titolo più innovativo a Dreams di Media Molecule. The Last of Us 2 di Naughty Dog ha vinto solo il premio Best Narrative, mentre Microsoft Flight Simulator di Asobo il Best Technology Award. Infine, Half-Life: Alyx ha sbaragliato tutti in ambito VR, com'era lecito attendersi.

Hades
Hades

Vediamo l'elenco di tutti i premiati dei Game Developers Choice Awards:

  • Best Audio
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)

  • Best Debut
  • Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

  • Best Design
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)

  • Best Mobile Game
  • Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

  • Innovation Award
  • Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

  • Best Narrative
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

  • Best Technology
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)

  • Best Visual Art
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

  • Best VR/AR Game
  • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

  • Audience Award
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

  • Game of the Year
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)

  • Pioneer Award
  • Tom Fulp

  • Lifetime Achievement Award
  • Laralyn McWilliams

Multiplayer Login

Connettiti con Facebook

Connettiti con Google

Password dimenticata?

Registrati

Registrazione

Re-invia email attivazione

Segnalazione Errore

Hades batte The Last of US 2: è il gioco dell'anno per i Game Developers Choice Awards