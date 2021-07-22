Hades batte The Last of US 2: è il gioco dell'anno per i Game Developers Choice Awards

È Hades il gioco dell'anno per i Game Developers Choice Awards 2021, evento tradizionalmente legato alla GDC. Il titolo di Supergiant Games ha prevalso su colossi quali The Last of Us 2, Half-Life: Alyx, Animal Crossing: New Horizons e Ghost of Tsushima. Si tratta di un premio meritatissimo per un gioco di grande valore, che ha convinto davvero tutti, e per uno sviluppatore che finora non ha sbagliato un colpo.
Ghost of Tsushima di suo porta a casa due premi: Best Visual Art e Audience Award, mentre in ambito mobile è stato Genshin Impact a prevalere su tutti gli altri, pur essendo disponibile anche per PC e console. Il riconoscimento per il miglior debutto è andato a Phasmophobia di Kinetic Games, mentre quello per il titolo più innovativo a Dreams di Media Molecule. The Last of Us 2 di Naughty Dog ha vinto solo il premio Best Narrative, mentre Microsoft Flight Simulator di Asobo il Best Technology Award. Infine, Half-Life: Alyx ha sbaragliato tutti in ambito VR, com'era lecito attendersi.
Vediamo l'elenco di tutti i premiati dei Game Developers Choice Awards:
- Best Audio
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Best Debut
- Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)
- Best Design
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Best Mobile Game
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Innovation Award
- Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Best Narrative
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Best Technology
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)
- Best Visual Art
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Best VR/AR Game
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Audience Award
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Game of the Year
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Pioneer Award
- Tom Fulp
- Lifetime Achievement Award
- Laralyn McWilliams