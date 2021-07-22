Hades batte The Last of US 2: è il gioco dell'anno per i Game Developers Choice Awards

È Hades il gioco dell'anno per i Game Developers Choice Awards 2021, evento tradizionalmente legato alla GDC. Il titolo di Supergiant Games ha prevalso su colossi quali The Last of Us 2, Half-Life: Alyx, Animal Crossing: New Horizons e Ghost of Tsushima. Si tratta di un premio meritatissimo per un gioco di grande valore, che ha convinto davvero tutti, e per uno sviluppatore che finora non ha sbagliato un colpo.

Ghost of Tsushima di suo porta a casa due premi: Best Visual Art e Audience Award, mentre in ambito mobile è stato Genshin Impact a prevalere su tutti gli altri, pur essendo disponibile anche per PC e console. Il riconoscimento per il miglior debutto è andato a Phasmophobia di Kinetic Games, mentre quello per il titolo più innovativo a Dreams di Media Molecule. The Last of Us 2 di Naughty Dog ha vinto solo il premio Best Narrative, mentre Microsoft Flight Simulator di Asobo il Best Technology Award. Infine, Half-Life: Alyx ha sbaragliato tutti in ambito VR, com'era lecito attendersi.

Hades

Vediamo l'elenco di tutti i premiati dei Game Developers Choice Awards: