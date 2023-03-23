IGF Awards 2023: Betrayal at Club Low trionfa, tutti i premiati

In occasione della GDC 2023 si è tenuta la serata in cui sono stati assegnati i premi dell'Independent Games Festival, o IGF Awards 2023, che hanno visto prevalere Betrayal at Club Low di Cosmo D nella categoria più prestigiosa, il Seumas McNally Grand Prize.

Il particolare gioco d'avventura, che abbiamo premiato anche nella nostra recensione, ha ricevuto anche il Nuovo Award. Bene anche The Case of the Golden Idol, che ha ricevuto il premio per il design, RPG Time: The Legend of Wright, che ha ottenuto quello per lo stile visivo e IMMORTALITY, che porta a casa il premio per l'eccellenza narrativa.

Leggiamo l'elenco di tutti i nominati, con indicati i vincitori categoria per categoria:

Best Student Game

Gevaudan (Nicolas Bernard)

Mind Diver (Indoor Sunglasses)

Presenter Slides (Mathias Schifter & Brin Žvan)

Shutter (ARTFX 2022)

Skala (Gustav Almström)

Slider (randomerz) [VINCITORE]

Menzioni d'onore: A Mallard's Song (Ducky Elford), Error143 (Jenny Vi Pham), Paper Planet (Doodlegames), The Longest Walk (Alexander Tarvet), zenosyne (Ezra Szanton)

Excellence in Audio

Dome Keeper (Bippinbits)

Paradise Marsh (LazyEti)

South of the Circle (State of Play)

The Forest Quartet (Mads & Friends) [VINCITORE]

[VINCITORE] TUNIC (TUNIC Team)

We are OFK (Team OFK)

Menzioni d'onore: Betrayal at Club Low (Cosmo D Studios), Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster), Immortality (Sam Barlow, Half Mermaid), Melatonin (Half Asleep), Neon White (Angel Matrix), Tinykin (Splashteam)

Excellence in Design

Against the Storm (Eremite Games)

Betrayal at Club Low (Cosmo D Studios)

Mr. Sun's Hatbox (Kenny Sun)

Neon White (Angel Matrix)

Stacklands (Sokpop Collective)

The Case of the Golden Idol (Color Gray Games) [VINCITORE]

Menzioni d'onore: Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over the Age), Cursed to Golf (Chuhai Labs), Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator (niceplay games), Swordship (Digital Kingdom), Terra Nil (Free Lives), Tinykin (Splashteam)

Excellence in Narrative

Butterfly Soup 2 (Brianna Lei)

Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over the Age)

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games)

IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow, Half Mermaid) [VINCITORE]

[VINCITORE] NORCO (Geography of Robots)

South of the Circle (State of Play)

Menzioni d'onore: Eternal Threads (Cosmonaut Studios), Queer Man Peering Into a Rock Pool.jpg (Fuzzy Ghost), Roadwarden (Moral Anxiety Studio), The Case of the Golden Idol (Color Gray Games), The Excavation of Hob's Barrow (Cloak and Dagger Games), The Wreck (The Pixel Hunt)

Excellence in Visual Arts

Afterglitch (Vladimir Kudelka)

How Deep Is the Dark Water? (Rhett Tsai)

Potionomics (Voracious Games)

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (DeskWorks Inc.) [VINCITORE]

[VINCITORE] To Hell With the Ugly (La Poule Noire, ARTE France)

TUNIC (TUNIC Team)

Menzioni d'onore: I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games), Melatonin (Half Asleep), NAIAD (HiWarp), Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator (niceplay games), Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox), Swordship (Digital Kingdom), Terra Nil (Free Lives), Voodoo Detective (Short Sleeve Studio LLC)

Nuovo Award

Afterglitch (Vladimir Kudelka)

An Outcry (Quinn K.)

Betrayal at Club Low (Cosmo D Studios) [VINCITORE]

[VINCITORE] He F**ked The Girl Out Of Me (Taylor McCue)

Queer Man Peering Into a Rock Pool.jpg (Fuzzy Ghost)

Sylvie Lime (Love Game)

Time Bandit (Joel Jordon)

Titanic II: Orchestra for Dying At Sea (Flan Falacci)

Menzioni d'onore: Atuel (Matajuegos), Ib (kouri), Not For Broadcast (NotGames), Of Moons and Mania (Absurd Walls), RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (DeskWorks Inc.)

Seumas McNally Grand Prize

Menzioni d'onore: Tinykin (Splashteam), Terra Nil (Free Lives), RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (DeskWorks Inc.), Roadwarden (Moral Anxiety Studio), Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Blackbird Interactive), Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over the Age)