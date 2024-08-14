0

Il PlayStation Store ha svelato quali sono stati i giochi più scaricati a luglio su PS4, PS5 e PS VR 1 e 2

Vediamo quali sono stati i giochi più scaricati nel mese di luglio sul PlayStation Store, come comunicati da Sony.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   14/08/2024
Elden Ring è tra i giochi più scaricati di luglio su PlayStation Store

Sony ha svelato quali sono stati i giochi più scaricati a luglio 2024 sul PlayStation Store. Su PlayStation 5 ha prevalso EA SPORTS College Football 25, una serie amatissima dagli americani, mentre in Europa EA SPORTS FC 24. A ognuno il suo sport di massa, verrebbe da dire. Segue in entrambi i mercati il sempreverde GTA V, che batte Elden Ring.

Su PS4 ha invece prevalso Minecraft, seguito da Red Dead Redemption 2 in USA e da EA SPORTS FC 24 in Europa. In terza posizione c'è il solito GTA V, il gioco nazional popolare per eccellenza.

Le classifiche

Ma ora bando alle ciance e vediamo tutte le classifiche divise per le varie piattaforme che compongono l'ecosistema PlayStation in questo momento.

Uno dei protagonisti di GTA V
Uno dei protagonisti di GTA V

PS5

  • Stati Uniti/Canada
    • EA SPORTS College Football 25
    • Grand Theft Auto V
    • ELDEN RING
    • NBA 2K24
    • EA SPORTS FC 24
    • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
    • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
    • Mortal Kombat 1
    • Sea of Thieves
    • MLB The Show 24
    • Hogwarts Legacy
    • The Crew Motorfest
    • UFC 5
    • No Man's Sky
    • Baldur's Gate 3
    • It Takes Two
    • HELLDIVERS 2
    • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
    • TEKKEN 8
    • Mortal Kombat 11
  • UE
    • EA SPORTS FC 24
    • Grand Theft Auto V
    • ELDEN RING
    • EA SPORTS College Football 25
    • The Crew Motorfest
    • Hogwarts Legacy
    • Sea of Thieves
    • NBA 2K24
    • F1 24
    • No Man's Sky
    • It Takes Two
    • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
    • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
    • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
    • F1 Manager 2024
    • Nobody Wants to Die
    • Baldur's Gate 3
    • UFC 5
    • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
    • Mortal Kombat 1

PS4

  • Stati Uniti/Canada
    • Minecraft
    • Red Dead Redemption 2
    • Grand Theft Auto V
    • Batman: Arkham Knight
    • NBA 2K24
    • Need for Speed Payback
    • theHunter: Call of the Wild
    • Need for Speed Heat
    • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Game of the Year Edition
    • EA SPORTS FC 24
    • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
    • Watch Dogs 2
    • Gang Beasts
    • Mortal Kombat X
    • The Forest
    • Castle Crashers Remastered
    • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
    • Dying Light
    • Injustice 2
    • Stardew Valley
  • UE
    • Minecraft
    • EA SPORTS FC 24
    • Grand Theft Auto V
    • Red Dead Redemption 2
    • Batman: Arkham Knight
    • Need for Speed Payback
    • Need for Speed Heat
    • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
    • The Forest
    • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Game of the Year Edition
    • Watch Dogs 2
    • Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business
    • theHunter: Call of the Wild
    • Mortal Kombat X
    • The Last of Us Remastered
    • NBA 2K24
    • Outlast
    • Dying Light
    • Unravel Two
    • Hogwarts Legacy

PS VR2

  • Stati Uniti/Canada
    • Stilt
    • Beat Saber
    • Towers and Powers
    • Among Us VR
    • Pavlov
    • Horizon Call of the Mountain
    • Job Simulator
    • Arizona Sunshine 2
    • Ultrawings 2
    • Waltz of the Wizard
  • UE
    • Stilt
    • Beat Saber
    • Horizon Call of the Mountain
    • Towers and Powers
    • Among Us VR
    • Operation Serpens
    • Pavlov
    • Job Simulator
    • Arizona Sunshine 2
    • Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition

PS VR

  • Stati Uniti/Canada
    • SUPERHOT VR
    • ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
    • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
    • Job Simulator
    • Creed Rise to Glory
    • Batman: Arkham VR
    • Beat Saber
    • Sniper Elite VR
    • The Walking Dead Onslaught
    • Borderlands 2 VR
  • UE
    • SUPERHOT VR
    • Batman: Arkham VR
    • Sniper Elite VR
    • Job Simulator
    • Creed Rise to Glory
    • Beat Saber
    • Titanic VR
    • Cooking Simulator VR
    • Goalkeeper VR Challenge
    • All-In-One Sports VR

Free-to-Play (PS4 e PS5)

  • Stati Uniti/Canada
    • The First Descendant
    • Zenless Zone Zero
    • Roblox
    • Fortnite
    • Asphalt Legends Unite
    • Call of Duty: Warzone
    • Fall Guys
    • Rocket League
    • MultiVersus
    • XDefiant
  • UE
    • The First Descendant
    • Asphalt Legends Unite
    • Roblox
    • Zenless Zone Zero
    • Fortnite
    • eFootball 2024
    • Stumble Guys
    • Fall Guys
    • Rocket League
    • Call of Duty: Warzone
#Sony
Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
Il PlayStation Store ha svelato quali sono stati i giochi più scaricati a luglio su PS4, PS5 e PS VR 1 e 2