Il PlayStation Store ha svelato quali sono stati i giochi più scaricati a luglio su PS4, PS5 e PS VR 1 e 2

Sony ha svelato quali sono stati i giochi più scaricati a luglio 2024 sul PlayStation Store. Su PlayStation 5 ha prevalso EA SPORTS College Football 25, una serie amatissima dagli americani, mentre in Europa EA SPORTS FC 24. A ognuno il suo sport di massa, verrebbe da dire. Segue in entrambi i mercati il sempreverde GTA V, che batte Elden Ring.
Su PS4 ha invece prevalso Minecraft, seguito da Red Dead Redemption 2 in USA e da EA SPORTS FC 24 in Europa. In terza posizione c'è il solito GTA V, il gioco nazional popolare per eccellenza.
Le classifiche
Ma ora bando alle ciance e vediamo tutte le classifiche divise per le varie piattaforme che compongono l'ecosistema PlayStation in questo momento.
PS5
- Stati Uniti/Canada
- EA SPORTS College Football 25
- Grand Theft Auto V
- ELDEN RING
- NBA 2K24
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Sea of Thieves
- MLB The Show 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Crew Motorfest
- UFC 5
- No Man's Sky
- Baldur's Gate 3
- It Takes Two
- HELLDIVERS 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- TEKKEN 8
- Mortal Kombat 11
- UE
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Grand Theft Auto V
- ELDEN RING
- EA SPORTS College Football 25
- The Crew Motorfest
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Sea of Thieves
- NBA 2K24
- F1 24
- No Man's Sky
- It Takes Two
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- F1 Manager 2024
- Nobody Wants to Die
- Baldur's Gate 3
- UFC 5
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Mortal Kombat 1
PS4
- Stati Uniti/Canada
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- NBA 2K24
- Need for Speed Payback
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Need for Speed Heat
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Game of the Year Edition
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Watch Dogs 2
- Gang Beasts
- Mortal Kombat X
- The Forest
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Dying Light
- Injustice 2
- Stardew Valley
- UE
- Minecraft
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Need for Speed Payback
- Need for Speed Heat
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- The Forest
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Game of the Year Edition
- Watch Dogs 2
- Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Mortal Kombat X
- The Last of Us Remastered
- NBA 2K24
- Outlast
- Dying Light
- Unravel Two
- Hogwarts Legacy
PS VR2
- Stati Uniti/Canada
- Stilt
- Beat Saber
- Towers and Powers
- Among Us VR
- Pavlov
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Job Simulator
- Arizona Sunshine 2
- Ultrawings 2
- Waltz of the Wizard
- UE
- Stilt
- Beat Saber
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Towers and Powers
- Among Us VR
- Operation Serpens
- Pavlov
- Job Simulator
- Arizona Sunshine 2
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition
PS VR
- Stati Uniti/Canada
- SUPERHOT VR
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Job Simulator
- Creed Rise to Glory
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Beat Saber
- Sniper Elite VR
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
- Borderlands 2 VR
- UE
- SUPERHOT VR
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Sniper Elite VR
- Job Simulator
- Creed Rise to Glory
- Beat Saber
- Titanic VR
- Cooking Simulator VR
- Goalkeeper VR Challenge
- All-In-One Sports VR
Free-to-Play (PS4 e PS5)
- Stati Uniti/Canada
- The First Descendant
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Roblox
- Fortnite
- Asphalt Legends Unite
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys
- Rocket League
- MultiVersus
- XDefiant
- UE
- The First Descendant
- Asphalt Legends Unite
- Roblox
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Fortnite
- eFootball 2024
- Stumble Guys
- Fall Guys
- Rocket League
- Call of Duty: Warzone