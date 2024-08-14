Il PlayStation Store ha svelato quali sono stati i giochi più scaricati a luglio su PS4, PS5 e PS VR 1 e 2

Sony ha svelato quali sono stati i giochi più scaricati a luglio 2024 sul PlayStation Store. Su PlayStation 5 ha prevalso EA SPORTS College Football 25, una serie amatissima dagli americani, mentre in Europa EA SPORTS FC 24. A ognuno il suo sport di massa, verrebbe da dire. Segue in entrambi i mercati il sempreverde GTA V, che batte Elden Ring.

Su PS4 ha invece prevalso Minecraft, seguito da Red Dead Redemption 2 in USA e da EA SPORTS FC 24 in Europa. In terza posizione c'è il solito GTA V, il gioco nazional popolare per eccellenza.