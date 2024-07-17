0

Ecco tutte le candidature degli Emmy 2024, dominate da Shogun

Vediamo tutte le candidature degli Emmy 2024, che sono dominate per la gran parte da Shogun, seguito da The Bear, ma vedono una forte presenza anche della serie Fallout.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   17/07/2024
I protagonisti della serie TV di Fallout

Come ogni anno di questo periodo, l'Academy of Television Arts & Sciences ha svelato le nomination degli Emmy 2024. Si tratta della 76° edizione di questo prestigioso premio, la cui cerimonia di premiazione andrà in diretta TV su ABC, il 15 settembre 2024.

Diverse le categorie in cui è presente anche la serie TV Fallout di Amazon Prime, tratta dalla nota serie videoludica attualmente in mano a Bethesda. Comunque sia a ottenere il maggior numero di candidature quest'anno è stata la serie Shōgun, con ben 25, mentre The Bear, il favorito, si è fermato a 23. Ma ora bando alle ciance e vediamo l'elenco completo delle nomination.

Le nomination

  • SERIE DRAMMATICHE
    • Miglior Serie
      • "The Crown" (Netflix)
      • "Fallout" (Prime Video)
      • "The Gilded Age" (Max)
      • "The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)
      • "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" (Prime Video)
      • "Shōgun" (FX)
      • "Slow Horses" (Apple TV+)
      • "3 Body Problem" (Netflix)
    • Migliore Attrice Protagonista
      • Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show")
      • Carrie Coon ("The Gilded Age")
      • Maya Erskine ("Mr. and Mrs. Smith")
      • Anna Sawai ("Shōgun")
      • Imelda Staunton ("The Crown")
      • Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show")
    • Miglior Attore Protagonista
      • Idris Elba ("Hijack")
      • Donald Glover ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")
      • Walton Goggins ("Fallout")
      • Gary Oldman ("Slow Horses")
      • Hiroyuki Sanada ("Shōgun")
      • Dominic West ("The Crown")
    • Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista
      • Christine Baranski ("The Gilded Age")
      • Nicole Beharie ("The Morning Show")
      • Elizabeth Debicki ("The Crown Netflix")
      • Greta Lee ("The Morning Show")
      • Lesley Manville ("The Crown")
      • Karen Pittman ("The Morning Show")
      • Holland Taylor ("The Morning Show")
    • Miglior Attore Non Protagonista
      • Tadanobu Asano ("Shōgun")
      • Billy Crudup ("The Morning Show")
      • Mark Duplass ("The Morning Show")
      • Jon Hamm ("The Morning Show")
      • Takehiro Hira ("Shōgun")
      • Jack Lowden ("Slow Horses")
      • Jonathan Pryce ("The Crown")
    • Miglior Attrice Guest Star
      • Michaela Coel ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")
      • Claire Foy ("The Crown")
      • Marcia Gay Harden ("The Morning Show")
      • Sarah Paulson ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")
      • Parker Posey ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")
    • Miglior Attore Guest Star
      • Néstor Carbonell ("Shōgun")
      • Paul Dano ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")
      • Tracy Letts ("Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty")
      • Jonathan Pryce ("Slow Horses")
      • John Turturro ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")
  • SERIE COMEDY
    • Serie migliore
      • "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)
      • "The Bear" (FX)
      • "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (Max)
      • "Hacks" (Max)
      • "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)
      • "Palm Royale" (Apple TV+)
      • "Reservation Dogs" (FX)
      • "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)
    • Migliore Attrice Protagonista
      • Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")
      • Ayo Edebiri ("The Bear")
      • Selena Gomez ("Only Murders in the Building")
      • Maya Rudolph ("Loot")
      • Jean Smart ("Hacks")
      • Kristen Wiig ("Palm Royale")
    • Migliore Attore Protagonista
      • Matt Berry ("What We Do in the Shadows")
      • Larry David ("Curb Your Enthusiasm")
      • Steve Martin ("Only Murders in the Building")
      • Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building")
      • Jeremy Allen White ("The Bear")
      • D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai ("Reservation Dogs")
    • Migliore Attrice Non Protagonista
      • Carol Burnett ("Palm Royale")
      • Liza Colón-Zayas ("The Bear")
      • Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks")
      • Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary")
      • Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Abbott Elementary")
      • Meryl Streep ("Only Murders In The Building")
    • Migliore Attore Non Protagonista
      • Lionel Boyce ("The Bear")
      • Paul W. Downs ("Hacks")
      • Ebon Moss-Bachrach ("The Bear")
      • Paul Rudd ("Only Murders In The Building")
      • Tyler James Williams ("Abbott Elementary")
      • Bowen Yang ("Saturday Night Live")
    • Migliore Attrice Guest star
      • Olivia Colman ("The Bear")
      • Jamie Lee Curtis ("The Bear")
      • Kaitlin Olson ("Hacks")
      • Da'Vine Joy Randolph ("Only Murders in the Building")
      • Maya Rudolph ("Saturday Night Live")
      • Kristen Wiig ("Saturday Night Live")
    • Migliore Attore Guest Star
      • Jon Bernthal ("The Bear")
      • Matthew Broderick ("Only Murders in the Building")
      • Ryan Gosling ("Saturday Night Live")
      • Christopher Lloyd ("Hacks")
      • Bob Odenkirk ("The Bear")
      • Will Poulter ("The Bear")
  • MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA E FILM TV
    • Miglior Miniserie
      • "Baby Reindeer"
      • "Fargo"
      • "Lessons in Chemistry"
      • "Ripley"
      • "True Detective: Night Country"
    • Miglior Film TV
      • Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
      • Quiz Lady
      • Red White & Royal Blue
      • Scoop
      • Unfrosted
    • Migliore Attrice in una miniserie, serie antologica o film tv
      • Jodie Foster ("True Detective: Night Country")
      • Brie Larson ("Lessons in Chemistry")
      • Juno Temple ("Fargo")
      • Sofia Vergara ("Griselda")
      • Naomi Watts ("Feud: Capote vs. the Swans")
    • Miglior Attore in una Miniserie, Serie Antologica o Film TV
#Serie TV
Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
Ecco tutte le candidature degli Emmy 2024, dominate da Shogun