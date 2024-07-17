Ecco tutte le candidature degli Emmy 2024, dominate da Shogun

Come ogni anno di questo periodo, l'Academy of Television Arts & Sciences ha svelato le nomination degli Emmy 2024. Si tratta della 76° edizione di questo prestigioso premio, la cui cerimonia di premiazione andrà in diretta TV su ABC, il 15 settembre 2024.
Diverse le categorie in cui è presente anche la serie TV Fallout di Amazon Prime, tratta dalla nota serie videoludica attualmente in mano a Bethesda. Comunque sia a ottenere il maggior numero di candidature quest'anno è stata la serie Shōgun, con ben 25, mentre The Bear, il favorito, si è fermato a 23. Ma ora bando alle ciance e vediamo l'elenco completo delle nomination.
Le nomination
- SERIE DRAMMATICHE
- Miglior Serie
- "The Crown" (Netflix)
- "Fallout" (Prime Video)
- "The Gilded Age" (Max)
- "The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)
- "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" (Prime Video)
- "Shōgun" (FX)
- "Slow Horses" (Apple TV+)
- "3 Body Problem" (Netflix)
- Migliore Attrice Protagonista
- Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show")
- Carrie Coon ("The Gilded Age")
- Maya Erskine ("Mr. and Mrs. Smith")
- Anna Sawai ("Shōgun")
- Imelda Staunton ("The Crown")
- Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show")
- Miglior Attore Protagonista
- Idris Elba ("Hijack")
- Donald Glover ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")
- Walton Goggins ("Fallout")
- Gary Oldman ("Slow Horses")
- Hiroyuki Sanada ("Shōgun")
- Dominic West ("The Crown")
- Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista
- Christine Baranski ("The Gilded Age")
- Nicole Beharie ("The Morning Show")
- Elizabeth Debicki ("The Crown Netflix")
- Greta Lee ("The Morning Show")
- Lesley Manville ("The Crown")
- Karen Pittman ("The Morning Show")
- Holland Taylor ("The Morning Show")
- Miglior Attore Non Protagonista
- Tadanobu Asano ("Shōgun")
- Billy Crudup ("The Morning Show")
- Mark Duplass ("The Morning Show")
- Jon Hamm ("The Morning Show")
- Takehiro Hira ("Shōgun")
- Jack Lowden ("Slow Horses")
- Jonathan Pryce ("The Crown")
- Miglior Attrice Guest Star
- Michaela Coel ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")
- Claire Foy ("The Crown")
- Marcia Gay Harden ("The Morning Show")
- Sarah Paulson ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")
- Parker Posey ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")
- Miglior Attore Guest Star
- Néstor Carbonell ("Shōgun")
- Paul Dano ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")
- Tracy Letts ("Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty")
- Jonathan Pryce ("Slow Horses")
- John Turturro ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")
- Miglior Serie
- SERIE COMEDY
- Serie migliore
- "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)
- "The Bear" (FX)
- "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (Max)
- "Hacks" (Max)
- "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)
- "Palm Royale" (Apple TV+)
- "Reservation Dogs" (FX)
- "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)
- Migliore Attrice Protagonista
- Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")
- Ayo Edebiri ("The Bear")
- Selena Gomez ("Only Murders in the Building")
- Maya Rudolph ("Loot")
- Jean Smart ("Hacks")
- Kristen Wiig ("Palm Royale")
- Migliore Attore Protagonista
- Matt Berry ("What We Do in the Shadows")
- Larry David ("Curb Your Enthusiasm")
- Steve Martin ("Only Murders in the Building")
- Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building")
- Jeremy Allen White ("The Bear")
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai ("Reservation Dogs")
- Migliore Attrice Non Protagonista
- Carol Burnett ("Palm Royale")
- Liza Colón-Zayas ("The Bear")
- Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks")
- Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary")
- Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Abbott Elementary")
- Meryl Streep ("Only Murders In The Building")
- Migliore Attore Non Protagonista
- Lionel Boyce ("The Bear")
- Paul W. Downs ("Hacks")
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach ("The Bear")
- Paul Rudd ("Only Murders In The Building")
- Tyler James Williams ("Abbott Elementary")
- Bowen Yang ("Saturday Night Live")
- Migliore Attrice Guest star
- Olivia Colman ("The Bear")
- Jamie Lee Curtis ("The Bear")
- Kaitlin Olson ("Hacks")
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph ("Only Murders in the Building")
- Maya Rudolph ("Saturday Night Live")
- Kristen Wiig ("Saturday Night Live")
- Migliore Attore Guest Star
- Jon Bernthal ("The Bear")
- Matthew Broderick ("Only Murders in the Building")
- Ryan Gosling ("Saturday Night Live")
- Christopher Lloyd ("Hacks")
- Bob Odenkirk ("The Bear")
- Will Poulter ("The Bear")
- Serie migliore
- MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA E FILM TV
- Miglior Miniserie
- "Baby Reindeer"
- "Fargo"
- "Lessons in Chemistry"
- "Ripley"
- "True Detective: Night Country"
- Miglior Film TV
- Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
- Quiz Lady
- Red White & Royal Blue
- Scoop
- Unfrosted
- Migliore Attrice in una miniserie, serie antologica o film tv
- Jodie Foster ("True Detective: Night Country")
- Brie Larson ("Lessons in Chemistry")
- Juno Temple ("Fargo")
- Sofia Vergara ("Griselda")
- Naomi Watts ("Feud: Capote vs. the Swans")
- Miglior Attore in una Miniserie, Serie Antologica o Film TV
