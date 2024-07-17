Ecco tutte le candidature degli Emmy 2024, dominate da Shogun

Come ogni anno di questo periodo, l'Academy of Television Arts & Sciences ha svelato le nomination degli Emmy 2024. Si tratta della 76° edizione di questo prestigioso premio, la cui cerimonia di premiazione andrà in diretta TV su ABC, il 15 settembre 2024.

Diverse le categorie in cui è presente anche la serie TV Fallout di Amazon Prime, tratta dalla nota serie videoludica attualmente in mano a Bethesda. Comunque sia a ottenere il maggior numero di candidature quest'anno è stata la serie Shōgun, con ben 25, mentre The Bear, il favorito, si è fermato a 23. Ma ora bando alle ciance e vediamo l'elenco completo delle nomination.