Mario Kart World e Nintendo Switch 2 non hanno rivali nelle classifiche giapponesi di questa settimana

Famitsu ha pubblicato le classifiche di vendita hardware e software giapponesi, relative al periodo che va dal 30 giugno al 6 luglio 2025. Non stupisce di vedere ancora in testa Nintendo Switch 2 da un lato e Mario Kart World dall'altro.

Più precisamente, la nuova console di Nintendo ha venduto 128.643 unità, facendo meglio di tutte le altre messe insieme. La famiglia di console Nintendo Switch ha infatti venduto 17.712 unità complessive, mentre quella PlayStation 5 si è fermata a 8.629. Le Xbox Series hanno raggiunto le 461 vendite, mentre PlayStation 4 si è fermata a 21.

In totale, Nintendo Switch 2 ha venduto più di 1,5 milioni di unità soltanto in Giappone, a poco più da un mese dal lancio.

Lato software c'è poco da segnalare. Mario Kart World ha venduto altre 114.106 copie. Lato PlayStation, appare in classifica soltanto Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, arrivato in terza posizione con altre 11.471 copie vendute, per un totale di 83.435.