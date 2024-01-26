Marvel's Spider-Man 2 primo nelle classifiche giapponesi

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 è primo nelle classifiche giapponesi di questa settimana, quella che va dal 15 al 21 gennaio 2024, stilate dalla rivista Famitsu, con altre 30.220 copie vendute, per un totale di più di 243 mila. Segue Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! di Konami che è quasi a un milione di copie vendute, quindi Super Mario Bros. Wonder che ha venduto altre 16.654 copie.

I debutti della settimana non hanno fatto numeri eccezionali. Another Code: Recollection si è fermato a 15.741 copie (quarta posizione9, The Last of Us Parte 2 Remastered a 4.364 (tredicesima posizione) e Prince of Persia The Lost Crown in versione Nintendo Switch a 1.921 (ventisettesima posizione).

Ma vediamo la classifica completa.