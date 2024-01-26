Marvel's Spider-Man 2 primo nelle classifiche giapponesi

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 è primo nelle classifiche giapponesi di questa settimana, quella che va dal 15 al 21 gennaio 2024, stilate dalla rivista Famitsu, con altre 30.220 copie vendute, per un totale di più di 243 mila. Segue Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! di Konami che è quasi a un milione di copie vendute, quindi Super Mario Bros. Wonder che ha venduto altre 16.654 copie.
I debutti della settimana non hanno fatto numeri eccezionali. Another Code: Recollection si è fermato a 15.741 copie (quarta posizione9, The Last of Us Parte 2 Remastered a 4.364 (tredicesima posizione) e Prince of Persia The Lost Crown in versione Nintendo Switch a 1.921 (ventisettesima posizione).
Ma vediamo la classifica completa.
La top 30
- [PS5] Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) - 30.220 (243.612)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) - 16.733 (936.936)
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) - 16.654 (1.687.342)
- [NSW] Another Code: Recollection (Nintendo, 01/19/24) - 15.741 (Nuovo)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) - 8.267 (5.680.781)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) - 5.790 (7.673.551)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) - 5.788 (3.424.744)
- [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) - 5.670 (5.278.988)
- [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Square Enix, 12/01/23) - 5.581 (534.841)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) - 5.438 (1.161.358)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) - 5.135 (5.429.917)
- [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero (The Pokemon Company, 11/03/23) - 4.907 (99.747)
- [PS5] The Last of Us Part II Remastered (SIE, 01/19/24) - 4.364 (Nuovo)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) - 3.981 (4.213.961)
- [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) - 3.847 (177.498)
- [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) - 3.732 (1.234.901)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) - 3.060 (1.944.981)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) - 2.816 (1.262.600)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) - 2.761 (3.517.292)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) - 2.670 (293.114)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) - 2.634 (1.389.791)
- [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) - 2.533 (2.247.144)
- [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) - 2.272 (158.247)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) - 2.245 (2.972.147)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) - 2.085 (128.908)
- [NSW] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 11/14/23) - 1.929 (90.510)
- [NSW] Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft, 01/18/24) - 1.921 (Nuovo)
- [NSW] Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) - 1.907 (463.194)
- [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) - 1.786 (2.693.727)
- [NSW] Football Manager 2024 Touch (SEGA, 01/12/24) - 1.710 (5.273)
C'è da sottolineare che si tratta di un periodo molto debole per le vendite di videogiochi in Giappone, dopo i bagordi di dicembre. Da notare anche la mancanza della classifica hardware, evidentemente problematica da stilare per motivi che ci sono ignoti.