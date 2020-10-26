Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales: la lista parziale dei trofei PS5 e PS4

Insomniac Games ha deciso di pubblicare attraverso Twitter la lista parziale dei trofei di Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales per PS5 e PS4. La lista non è completa perchè lo sviluppatore ha voluto evitare che attraverso i trofei si potessero avere degli spoiler in grado di rovinare la storia.

In questo modo è possibile vedere che lo studio ha legato il conseguimento del platino ad una moltitudine di attività collaterali, come eseguire combo da 100 colpi, completare incarichi in tutti i distretti, sbloccare tutte le abilità di Miles Morales, raccogliere tutti gli oggetti collezionabili sparsi per la città (podcast, capsule del tempo), sconfiggere tutte le roccaforti nemiche, o comprare tutti gli abiti. Una volta ottenute tutte queste cose si sbloccherà il trofeo "Sii te stesso", ovvero il platino.

Ogni tweet è impreziosito da un breve filmato che mostra una sequenza di gioco, mentre, se volete avere un'analisi più approfondita, Digital Foundry ha analizzato il ray tracing di Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales.

⌛ Urban Explorers - Collect all Time Capsules 🥈

📮 Memory Lane - Collect All Postcards 🥈

📦 Salvager - Open all Underground Caches 🥈

⚗️ Under Their Noses - Shut down all Roxxon Labs 🥈

🏢 Underground Undone - Shut down all Underground Hideouts 🥈 pic.twitter.com/nfp8VQ8XFI — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 26, 2020

🦏 Rhino Rodeo - Ride Rhino through the mall 🥉

🧵 Hanging by a Thread - Keep the bridge together 🥉

⚡ Overcharge - Defeat 100 enemies with Venom attacks 🥉

💨 Up and Over - Perform a Venom Jump, then a Venom Dash on a single enemy 🥉 pic.twitter.com/91oV1rBmtw — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 26, 2020

📸 JJJ Would Be Proud - Apply a sticker and customize lighting while in Photo Mode 🥉

📱 Five Star Review - Complete all FNSM app requests 🥉

🔧 Mod that Suit - Craft a Suit Mod 🥉

🕶️ Look with Better Eyes - Craft a Visor Mod 🥉 pic.twitter.com/MbhXSB00CY — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 26, 2020