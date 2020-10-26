Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales: la lista parziale dei trofei PS5 e PS4

Insomniac Games ha pubblicato la lista parziale dei trofei di Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales per PS5 e PS4, senza spoiler che possano rovinare la storia.

NOTIZIA di Luca Forte   —   26/10/2020
0

Insomniac Games ha deciso di pubblicare attraverso Twitter la lista parziale dei trofei di Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales per PS5 e PS4. La lista non è completa perchè lo sviluppatore ha voluto evitare che attraverso i trofei si potessero avere degli spoiler in grado di rovinare la storia.

In questo modo è possibile vedere che lo studio ha legato il conseguimento del platino ad una moltitudine di attività collaterali, come eseguire combo da 100 colpi, completare incarichi in tutti i distretti, sbloccare tutte le abilità di Miles Morales, raccogliere tutti gli oggetti collezionabili sparsi per la città (podcast, capsule del tempo), sconfiggere tutte le roccaforti nemiche, o comprare tutti gli abiti. Una volta ottenute tutte queste cose si sbloccherà il trofeo "Sii te stesso", ovvero il platino.

Ogni tweet è impreziosito da un breve filmato che mostra una sequenza di gioco, mentre, se volete avere un'analisi più approfondita, Digital Foundry ha analizzato il ray tracing di Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales.

