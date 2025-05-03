Minecraft è inarrestabile sull'eShop di Nintendo Switch grazie al successo del film

Come ogni weekend sono arrivate le classifiche settimanali dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch, dove ancora una volta si sente l'influenza di Minecraft Un Film. Grazie al successo della pellicola con Jack Black e Jason Momoa, il titolo di Mojang, già di per sé molto popolare sulla console portatile di Nintendo, ha conquistato la vetta dei giochi più venduti in formato digitale per la quarta settimana consecutiva.
Segue al secondo posto Super Mario Party Jamboree, mentre sul gradino più basso del podio troviamo il sempreverde Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, che vuole non vuole saperne di andare in pensione nonostante il prossimo debutto di Nintendo Switch 2 e Mario Kart World.
Le classifiche dell'eShop al completo
Di seguito la classifica dei 30 giochi più venduti dell'eShop di Switch.
- Minecraft
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- MLB The Show 25
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Leggende Pokémon Arceus
- It Takes Two
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Lunar Remastered Collection
- The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy
- Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
- Just Dance 2025 Edition
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
- Pokemon Violet
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
- EA Sports FC 25
- Stardew Valley
- GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Pokemon Scarlet
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Enchanted Edition
- NBA 2K25
- Red Dead Redemption
Di seguito invece la classifica dei giochi venduti esclusivamente in formato digitale.
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Stardew Valley
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Sunderfolk
- Dave the Diver
- Balatro
- Hollow Knight
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
- Sonic x Shadow Generations
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Subnautica
- The Oregon Trail
- Grounded
- Terraria
- Among Us
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Krusty Cook-Off
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
- Devil May Cry 3
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Tunic
- Wylde Flowers
- Persona 4 Golden
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- A Little to the Left
- Disco Elysium
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- Castlevania Dominus Collection
- Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3
- Croc Legend of the Gobbos