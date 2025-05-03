0

Minecraft è inarrestabile sull'eShop di Nintendo Switch grazie al successo del film

Minecraft ha conquistato la vetta della classifica dei giochi più venduti sull'eShop per la quarta settimana consecutiva, anche grazie al successo di Un Film Minecraft.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   03/05/2025
I personaggi di Un Film Minecraft

Come ogni weekend sono arrivate le classifiche settimanali dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch, dove ancora una volta si sente l'influenza di Minecraft Un Film. Grazie al successo della pellicola con Jack Black e Jason Momoa, il titolo di Mojang, già di per sé molto popolare sulla console portatile di Nintendo, ha conquistato la vetta dei giochi più venduti in formato digitale per la quarta settimana consecutiva.

Segue al secondo posto Super Mario Party Jamboree, mentre sul gradino più basso del podio troviamo il sempreverde Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, che vuole non vuole saperne di andare in pensione nonostante il prossimo debutto di Nintendo Switch 2 e Mario Kart World.

Le classifiche dell'eShop al completo

Di seguito la classifica dei 30 giochi più venduti dell'eShop di Switch.

  1. Minecraft
  2. Super Mario Party Jamboree
  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  4. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  6. MLB The Show 25
  7. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  8. Nintendo Switch Sports
  9. Leggende Pokémon Arceus
  10. It Takes Two
  11. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  12. Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  13. Lunar Remastered Collection
  14. The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy
  15. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
  16. Just Dance 2025 Edition
  17. Super Mario Odyssey
  18. The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
  19. Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
  20. Pokemon Violet
  21. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  22. Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
  23. EA Sports FC 25
  24. Stardew Valley
  25. GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
  26. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
  27. Pokemon Scarlet
  28. Disney Dreamlight Valley Enchanted Edition
  29. NBA 2K25
  30. Red Dead Redemption
Minecraft è inarrestabile sull'eShop di Nintendo Switch grazie al successo del film
Nintendo ha fatto causa a Genki, l'azienda che ha mostrato una replica di Switch 2 in anticipo Nintendo ha fatto causa a Genki, l'azienda che ha mostrato una replica di Switch 2 in anticipo

Di seguito invece la classifica dei giochi venduti esclusivamente in formato digitale.

  1. Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  2. Stardew Valley
  3. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  4. Sunderfolk
  5. Dave the Diver
  6. Balatro
  7. Hollow Knight
  8. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
  9. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
  10. Sonic x Shadow Generations
  11. Minecraft Dungeons
  12. Subnautica
  13. The Oregon Trail
  14. Grounded
  15. Terraria
  16. Among Us
  17. SpongeBob SquarePants: Krusty Cook-Off
  18. Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
  19. Devil May Cry 3
  20. Jurassic World Evolution
  21. Tunic
  22. Wylde Flowers
  23. Persona 4 Golden
  24. Castle Crashers Remastered
  25. A Little to the Left
  26. Disco Elysium
  27. Tetris Effect: Connected
  28. Castlevania Dominus Collection
  29. Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3
  30. Croc Legend of the Gobbos
#Classifica #Nintendo eShop
Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
Minecraft è inarrestabile sull'eShop di Nintendo Switch grazie al successo del film