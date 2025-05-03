Minecraft è inarrestabile sull'eShop di Nintendo Switch grazie al successo del film

Come ogni weekend sono arrivate le classifiche settimanali dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch, dove ancora una volta si sente l'influenza di Minecraft Un Film. Grazie al successo della pellicola con Jack Black e Jason Momoa, il titolo di Mojang, già di per sé molto popolare sulla console portatile di Nintendo, ha conquistato la vetta dei giochi più venduti in formato digitale per la quarta settimana consecutiva.

Segue al secondo posto Super Mario Party Jamboree, mentre sul gradino più basso del podio troviamo il sempreverde Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, che vuole non vuole saperne di andare in pensione nonostante il prossimo debutto di Nintendo Switch 2 e Mario Kart World.