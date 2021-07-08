Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, voti eccellenti dalla stampa internazionale

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin è stato accolto dalla stampa internazionale con voti eccellenti, segno che il nuovo spin-off in stile jRPG targato Capcom ha colpito nel segno.
Come avrete letto nella nostra recensione di Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, il gioco vanta una storia accattivante, una direzione artistica sublime e un sistema di combattimento a turni solido e impegnativo.
Pregi riconosciuti anche dalle altre testate, che come detto hanno premiato Monster Hunter Stories 2 con valutazioni piuttosto alte, determinando un Metascore che al momento è pari a 81.
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, i voti della stampa internazionale
- App Trigger - 10
- God is a Geek - 9,5
- Gaming Age - 9,1
- Video Chums - 9,1
- Cubed3 - 9
- Nintenderos - 9
- Nintendo Enthusiast - 9
- Noisy Pixel - 9
- Siliconera - 9
- The Mako Reactor - 9
- Digitally Downloaded - 9
- Hardcore Gamer - 9
- COGconnected - 8,9
- GamingTrend - 8,5
- iMore - 8
- Worth Playing - 8
- NintendoWorldReport - 8
- Digital Trends - 8
- GamingBolt - 8
- IGN - 8
- Nintendo Life - 8
- Shacknews - 8
- TheGamer - 8
- TheSixthAxis - 8
- VGC - 8
- CGMagazine - 8
- GAMINGbible - 8
- Destructoid - 7,5
- Metro GameCentral - 7
- >Screen Rant - 7
- Twinfinite - 7
- Checkpoint Gaming - 7
- Comicbook.com - 7
- Gaming Nexuss - 7
- NME - 6