Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, voti eccellenti dalla stampa internazionale

A quanto pare Capcom ha fatto centro con Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, che è stato accolto dalla stampa internazionale con voti eccellenti.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   08/07/2021
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin è stato accolto dalla stampa internazionale con voti eccellenti, segno che il nuovo spin-off in stile jRPG targato Capcom ha colpito nel segno.

Come avrete letto nella nostra recensione di Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, il gioco vanta una storia accattivante, una direzione artistica sublime e un sistema di combattimento a turni solido e impegnativo.

Pregi riconosciuti anche dalle altre testate, che come detto hanno premiato Monster Hunter Stories 2 con valutazioni piuttosto alte, determinando un Metascore che al momento è pari a 81.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, i voti della stampa internazionale

  • App Trigger - 10
  • God is a Geek - 9,5
  • Gaming Age - 9,1
  • Video Chums - 9,1
  • Cubed3 - 9
  • Nintenderos - 9
  • Nintendo Enthusiast - 9
  • Noisy Pixel - 9
  • Siliconera - 9
  • The Mako Reactor - 9
  • Digitally Downloaded - 9
  • Hardcore Gamer - 9
  • COGconnected - 8,9
  • GamingTrend - 8,5
  • iMore - 8
  • Worth Playing - 8
  • NintendoWorldReport - 8
  • Digital Trends - 8
  • GamingBolt - 8
  • IGN - 8
  • Nintendo Life - 8
  • Shacknews - 8
  • TheGamer - 8
  • TheSixthAxis - 8
  • VGC - 8
  • CGMagazine - 8
  • GAMINGbible - 8
  • Destructoid - 7,5
  • Metro GameCentral - 7
  • >Screen Rant - 7
  • Twinfinite - 7
  • Checkpoint Gaming - 7
  • Comicbook.com - 7
  • Gaming Nexuss - 7
  • NME - 6

