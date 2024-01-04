New York Game Awards 2024: tutti i candidati ai premi assegnati da NYVGCC

Come potete vedere, tutte le categorie sono simbolicamente legate a luoghi e monumenti tipici di New York, vediamo quali sono tutti i candidati annunciati. A dominare le nomination c'è Baldur's Gate 3 con 6 candidature, seguito da Alan Wake 2 e Cyberpunk 2077 con 5. Da notare che, in questo caso, Starfield rientra tra i titoli in corsa per il Best Game of the Year.

L'evento si terrà il 23 gennaio 2024 presso l'SVA Theatre a Manhattan, e durante questo ci sarà spazio anche per un premio speciale a Neil Druckmann, capo di Naughty Dog, che riceverà in questa occasione il prestigioso riconoscimento Andrew Yoon Legend Award, una sorta di premio alla carriera.

Anche quest'anno si terrà la premiazione specifica da parte del New York Videogame Critics Circle (NYVGCC) con i New York Game Awards 2024 , che giunge dunque alla tredicesima edizione quest'anno: vediamo tutti i candidati ai premi previsti.

Tutti i candidati ai premi New York Game Awards 2024

Baldur's Gate III domina anche qui per quantità di candidature

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

Alan Wake II

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Starfield

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

El Paso Elsewhere

Jusant

Pizza Tower

Sea of Stars

The Talos Principle II

Viewfinder

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game

Alan Wake II

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Starfield

Tchia

Thirsty Suitors

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

Alan Wake II

Baldur's Gate 3

Chants of Sennaar

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Starfield

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

Alan Wake II

Baldur's Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi Rush

Tchia

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game

Amelia Tyler as The Narrator in Baldur's Gate 3

Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI

Elizabeth Saydah as Riley in Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Idris Elba as Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson in Alan Wake II

Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game

Asgard's Wrath 2

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR

Body of Mine

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Humanity

We Are One

Central Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids Game

Disney Illusion Island

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pikmin 4

Super Mario Bro. Wonders

Tchia

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Kimono Cats

Laya's Horizon

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake

Dead Space

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

Metroid Prime Remastered

Resident Evil 4

Star Ocean: The Second Story

Super Mario RPG

Joltin' Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year

Alexis "Zen" Bernier (Team Vitality) - Rocket League

Arslan "Arslan Ash" Siddique (Twisted Minds/Red Bull eSports) - Tekken 7

Choi "Zeus" Woo-je (T1) - League of Legends

Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok (T1) - League of Legends

Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut (Team Vitality) - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez (New York Subliners) - Call of Duty

Chumley's Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem

9 Years of Shadow

American Arcadia

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I.

Outer Terror

Slay the Princess

Videoverse

NYC GWB Award for Best DLC

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways

Vampire Survivors: Coop Mode

Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism