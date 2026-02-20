Nintendo Music aggiunge nuove tracce musicali dedicate a Pokémon: non faticherete a indovinare quali

Pare proprio che per Nintendo e The Pokémon Company oggi sia il giorno di Pokémon Rosso Fuoco e Verde Foglia. Non solo i due titoli sono stati confermati per Nintendo Switch (con tanto di edizione speciale esclusiva del Giappone) ma le tracce musicali dei due titoli sono state pubblicate su Nintendo Music.
Parliamo di 43 musiche per una durata totale di un'ora e sei minuti, in perfetto stile Game Boy Advance.
Le tracce aggiunte a Nintendo Music
Ecco la lista completa delle tracce musicali aggiunte:
- Game Freak Logo
- Opening Movie
- Title Screen
- Welcome to the World of Pokémon!
- Pallet Town Theme
- Professor Oak
- Professor Oak's Laboratory
- A Rival Appears
- Battle! (Trainer Battle)
- Road to Viridian City: Leaving Pallet Town
- Pewter City Theme
- Viridian Forest
- Battle! (Wild Pokémon)
- Pokémon Center
- Pokémon Healed
- Pokémon Gym
- Battle! (Gym Leader Battle)
- Road to Cerulean City: Leaving Mt. Moon
- Caves of Mt. Moon
- Vermilion City Theme
- The S.S. Anne
- Cycling
- Lavender Town Theme
- Pokémon Tower
- Celadon City Theme
- Rocket Game Corner
- Rocket Hideout
- Silph Co.
- Road to Fuchsia City: Leaving Lavender Town
- Fuchsia City Theme
- The Sea
- Battle! (Legendary Pokémon)
- Cinnabar Island Theme
- Pokémon Mansion
- Sevii Islands: Four & Five Islands
- Sevii Islands
- Sevii Islands: Six & Seven Islands
- Battle! (Mewtwo)
- The Final Road
- Final Battle! (Rival)
- Epilogue
- Hall of Fame
- Ending Theme
Ricordiamo, come sempre, che Nintendo Music è un'applicazione per iOS e Android, alla quale si può accedere unicamente se si è abbonati a Nintendo Switch Online. Dovrete fare l'accesso con il vostro account Nintendo associato all'abbonamento per poter ascoltare le tantissime tracce musicali presenti sull'app.
Diteci, ascolterete queste musiche? Segnaliamo infine che il Pokémon Presents del 27 febbraio è stato annunciato: ecco l'orario.