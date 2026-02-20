Nintendo Music aggiunge nuove tracce musicali dedicate a Pokémon: non faticherete a indovinare quali

Pare proprio che per Nintendo e The Pokémon Company oggi sia il giorno di Pokémon Rosso Fuoco e Verde Foglia. Non solo i due titoli sono stati confermati per Nintendo Switch (con tanto di edizione speciale esclusiva del Giappone) ma le tracce musicali dei due titoli sono state pubblicate su Nintendo Music.

Parliamo di 43 musiche per una durata totale di un'ora e sei minuti, in perfetto stile Game Boy Advance.