Nintendo Switch: tanti giochi Capcom in sconto sull'eShop, da Monster Hunter a Resident Evil

Oltre che su Steam, Capcom ha lanciato i saldi della Settimana d'Oro giapponese anche sull'eShop di Nintendo Switch, dove troviamo numerosi giochi del publisher in offerta per un periodo limitato di tempo.
Per l'occasione troviamo Monster Hunter Rise al prezzo promozionale di 9,99 euro, con uno sconto del 75%. Il pacchetto che include il gioco base e la maxi espansione Sunbreak viene invece proposto a 19,79 euro, anziché 59,99 euro.
Tra gli sconti troviamo praticamente tutti i capitoli della serie Resident Evil disponibili su Nintendo Switch, dal remake del primo episodio a 9,99 euro alla versione cloud di Resident Evil 7 a 15,99 euro, contro i 39,99 euro standard. Discorso simile anche per altri grandi nomi di casa Capcom, come Devil May Cry, Phoenix Wright, Mega Man e Okami.
Quasi tutto il catalogo Capcom scontato su Nintendo Switch
Potete trovare tutte le nuove offerte di Capcom sull'eShop accedendo al negozio direttamente dalla vostra console. Non esiste una pagina web dedicata, ma da qui dovreste riuscire a trovare la maggior parte delle offerte attive.
Di seguito abbiamo elencato tutte le promozioni più interessanti, che saranno valide fino all'8 maggio.
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - 9,99 euro (prezzo standard 19,99 euro)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - 19,99 euro (prezzo standard 39,99 euro)
- Devil May Cry - 9,99 euro (prezzo standard 19,99 euro)
- Devil May Cry 2 - 9,99 euro (prezzo standard 19,99 euro)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - 9,99 euro (prezzo standard 19,99 euro)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - 5,09 euro (prezzo standard 29,99 euro)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - 9,89 euro (prezzo standard 29,99 euro)
- Ghost Trick - 20,09 euro (prezzo standard 29,99 euro)
- Mega Man 11 - 9,89 euro (prezzo standard 29,99 euro)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - 7,99 euro (prezzo standard 14,99 euro)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - 5,99 euro (prezzo standard 14,99 euro)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - 7,99 euro (prezzo standard 19,99 euro)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - 7,99 euro (prezzo standard 19,99 euro)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - 9,89 euro (prezzo standard 29,99 euro)
- Monster Hunter Rise - 9,99 euro (prezzo standard 39,99 euro)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - 19,79 euro (prezzo standard 59,99 euro)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe - 24,49 euro (prezzo standard 69,99 euro)
- Okami HD - 9,99 euro (prezzo standard 19,99 euro)
- Onimusha: Warlords - 7,99 euro (prezzo standard 19,99 euro)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - 9,89 euro (prezzo standard 29,99 euro)
- Resident Evil - 9,99 euro (prezzo standard 19,99 euro)
- Resident Evil 0 - 9,99 euro (prezzo standard 19,99 euro)
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud - 15,99 euro (prezzo standard 39,99 euro)
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud - 9,89 euro (prezzo standard 29,99 euro)
- Resident Evil 4 - 9,99 euro (prezzo standard 19,99 euro)
- Resident Evil 5 - 9,99 euro (prezzo standard 19,99 euro)
- Resident Evil 6 - 9,99 euro (prezzo standard 19,99 euro)
- Resident Evil 7 Cloud - 15,99 euro (prezzo standard 39,99 euro)
- Resident Evil Revelations - 7,99 euro (prezzo standard 19,99 euro)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - 7,99 euro (prezzo standard 19,99 euro)
- Resident Evil Village Cloud - 15,99 euro (prezzo standard 39,99 euro)
- Shinsekai: Into the Depths - 9,99 euro (prezzo standard 19,99 euro)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - 9,89 euro (prezzo standard 29,99 euro)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - 15,99 euro (prezzo standard 39,99 euro)
- Ultra Street Fighter II - 19,99 euro (prezzo standard 39,99 euro)