Nintendo Switch: tanti giochi Capcom in sconto sull'eShop, da Monster Hunter a Resident Evil

Oltre che su Steam, Capcom ha lanciato i saldi della Settimana d'Oro giapponese anche sull'eShop di Nintendo Switch, dove troviamo numerosi giochi del publisher in offerta per un periodo limitato di tempo.

Per l'occasione troviamo Monster Hunter Rise al prezzo promozionale di 9,99 euro, con uno sconto del 75%. Il pacchetto che include il gioco base e la maxi espansione Sunbreak viene invece proposto a 19,79 euro, anziché 59,99 euro.

Tra gli sconti troviamo praticamente tutti i capitoli della serie Resident Evil disponibili su Nintendo Switch, dal remake del primo episodio a 9,99 euro alla versione cloud di Resident Evil 7 a 15,99 euro, contro i 39,99 euro standard. Discorso simile anche per altri grandi nomi di casa Capcom, come Devil May Cry, Phoenix Wright, Mega Man e Okami.