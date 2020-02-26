Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers primo nella classifica giapponese

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers ha debuttato in prima posizione nella classifica giapponese, superando Pokémon Spada e Scudo sia con la versione PS4 che con la versione Nintendo Switch.
Spin-off in stile Musou dell'RPG targato Atlus, Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers coinvolge i giocatori in un'azione altamente frenetica e spettacolare, con tanto fan service per gli appassionati della serie.
Al quarto posto troviamo un'altra interessante new entry, vale a dire Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story, action RPG di Acquire appena approdato su PlayStation Store.
Sul fronte hardware poche novità: Nintendo Switch continua a dominare, superando PS4 di diverse lunghezze.
Classifica software giapponese - settimana dal 17 al 23 febbraio 2020
- [PS4] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers - 115.995 / NEW
- [NSW] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers - 46.415 / NEW
- [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield - 18.403 / 3.445.788
- [PS4] Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story - 10.654 / NEW
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure - 9.861 / 696.005
- [NSW] Minecraft - 8.687 / 1.272.585
- [NSW] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix - 8.468 / 62.074
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 7.608 / 3.569.420
- [NSW] Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story - 7.392 / NEW
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 7.326 / 2.781.277
Classifica hardware giapponese - settimana dal 17 al 23 febbraio 2020
- Nintendo Switch Lite - 30.640 (1.385.281)
- Nintendo Switch - 10.850 (10.861.408)
- PlayStation 4 - 3.758 (7.410.299)
- PlayStation 4 Pro - 2.457 (1.443.538)
- Nintendo New 2DS LL - 979 (1.113.323)
- Nintendo New 3DS - 46 (5.886.423)
- Xbox One X - 25 (18.962)
- Xbox One - 17 (20.846)