Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers primo nella classifica giapponese

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers ha debuttato in prima posizione nella classifica giapponese, superando Pokémon Spada e Scudo sia con la versione PS4 che con la versione Nintendo Switch.



Spin-off in stile Musou dell'RPG targato Atlus, Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers coinvolge i giocatori in un'azione altamente frenetica e spettacolare, con tanto fan service per gli appassionati della serie.



Al quarto posto troviamo un'altra interessante new entry, vale a dire Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story, action RPG di Acquire appena approdato su PlayStation Store.



Sul fronte hardware poche novità: Nintendo Switch continua a dominare, superando PS4 di diverse lunghezze.



Classifica software giapponese - settimana dal 17 al 23 febbraio 2020



[PS4] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers - 115.995 / NEW [NSW] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers - 46.415 / NEW [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield - 18.403 / 3.445.788 [PS4] Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story - 10.654 / NEW [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure - 9.861 / 696.005 [NSW] Minecraft - 8.687 / 1.272.585 [NSW] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix - 8.468 / 62.074 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 7.608 / 3.569.420 [NSW] Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story - 7.392 / NEW [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 7.326 / 2.781.277