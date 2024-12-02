PlayStation invita a votare per i giochi dell'anno di PS4, PS5 e PS VR2

PlayStation ha aperto le votazioni per eleggere i giochi dell'anno usciti sulle sue piattaforme: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 e PlayStation VR2. Per votare si può andare sul PlayStation Blog ed esprimere le proprie preferenze per ogni categoria. Notate che è possibile anche inserire giochi non presenti nelle nomination ufficiali, usando lo spazio "other" presente in ogni categoria.

Sony ha anche pubblicato le linee guida seguite per le categorie e le candidature:

Descrizione delle Categorie

Linee guida