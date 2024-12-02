1

PlayStation invita a votare per i giochi dell'anno di PS4, PS5 e PS VR2

PlayStation ha avviato le votazioni per i suoi giochi dell'anno sul PlayStation Blog, invitando tutti i suoi utenti a partecipare.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   02/12/2024
I premi di Sony per i giochi dell'anno

PlayStation ha aperto le votazioni per eleggere i giochi dell'anno usciti sulle sue piattaforme: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 e PlayStation VR2. Per votare si può andare sul PlayStation Blog ed esprimere le proprie preferenze per ogni categoria. Notate che è possibile anche inserire giochi non presenti nelle nomination ufficiali, usando lo spazio "other" presente in ogni categoria.

Sony ha anche pubblicato le linee guida seguite per le categorie e le candidature:

Descrizione delle Categorie

Linee guida

  • Miglior gioco per PS5: Include i giochi usciti di recente nel corso dell'anno solare, anziché i titoli usciti in precedenza con nuovi aggiornamenti.
  • Migliore esperienza multigiocatore: Incentrata sui titoli pubblicati nel 2024.
  • Miglior gioco in evoluzione: Riguarda i titoli che hanno apportato nuovi contenuti o aggiornamenti rivoluzionari su larga scala nel corso dell'anno passato.
  • Migliore riedizione: Riguarda i giochi che sono stati aggiornati, convertiti o rimasterizzati, ma sono comunque simili al gioco originale. Questa categoria non include i remake completi di titoli più vecchi, che sono invece classificabili in altre categorie.
  • Termine ultimo per essere inclusi: Il termine ultimo per essere inclusi nell'elenco dei candidati di quest'anno era il 30 novembre. I titoli in uscita dopo questa data non possono essere inclusi, ma potranno essere candidati e votati per i premi del prossimo anno.
  • Esclusione dei titoli precedenti: Se un titolo ha vinto un trofeo platino nella categoria Gioco più atteso l'anno precedente, non potrà essere nominato quest'anno per consentire ad altri titoli di mettersi sotto i riflettori. Pertanto, Grand Theft Auto VI è stato inserito nella categoria Il gioco più atteso del 2025 e oltre, in quanto ha ottenuto un platino in quella categoria in occasione dei Premi del 2023.

Le nomination

Miglior Nuovo Personaggio

Miglior nuovo personaggio

  • Emmrich Volkarin (Dragon Age: The Veilguard)
  • Eve (Stellar Blade)
  • Heismay (Metaphor: ReFantazio)
  • Hulkenberg (Metaphor: ReFantazio)
  • Jane Harrow (Call of Duty: Black Ops 6)
  • Kay Vess (Star Wars Outlaws)
  • Plucky Squire (The Plucky Squire)
  • Reina Mishima (Tekken 8)
  • Ryoma Sakamoto (Rise of the Rōnin)
  • Vivian (Fear the Spotlight)
Astro Bot rischia di vincere molti premi
Astro Bot rischia di vincere molti premi

Miglior storia

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Granblue Fantasy: Relink
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Neva
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Miglior Grafica

Miglior grafica

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Crow Country
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade
  • Tekken 8

Miglior Direzione Artistica

Miglior direzione artistica

  • Astro Bot
  • Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero
  • Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Neva
  • Pacific Drive
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Thank Goodness You're Here
  • Unicorn Overlord
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • Zenless Zone Zero

Miglior Design Sonoro

Miglior design sonoro

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Fear the Spotlight
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Helldivers 2
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Stellar Blade

Miglior Colonna Sonora

Miglior colonna sonora

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Helldivers 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Rise of the Rōnin
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade
  • Tekken 8
  • Vampire Survivors

Miglior Accessibilità

Miglior accessibilità

  • Astro Bot
  • Caravan Sandwitch
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
  • Plucky Squire
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Tekken 8
  • The Last of Us Part II Remastered
  • Until Dawn

Miglior Uso del DualSense

Miglior uso del DualSense

  • Animal Well
  • Astro Bot
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Dave the Diver
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Helldivers 2
  • NBA 2K25
  • Neva
  • Pacific Drive
  • Rise of the Rōnin
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Migliore Riedizione (Remaster)

Migliore riedizione (Remaster)

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Broken Sword - the Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
  • Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
  • Grandia HD Collection
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
  • Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
  • Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster
  • The Last of Us Part II Remastered
  • Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
  • Tomba Special Edition
  • Until Dawn

Migliore Esperienza Multigiocatore

Migliore esperienza multigiocatore

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero
  • EA Sports UFC 5
  • Foamstars
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • Palworld
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Valorant
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • XDefiant

Miglior Gioco in Corso

Miglior gioco in corso

  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo IV
  • Fortnite
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley
  • Fallout 76
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Genshin Impact
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • No Man's Sky
  • The Finals
  • Warframe

Migliore Espansione

Migliore espansione

  • Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance
  • Destiny 2: The Final Shape
  • Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy XVI: The Rising Tide
  • God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
  • Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns
  • Sea of Stars: Dawn of Equinox
  • Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania
  • Alan Wake 2: The Lake House

Miglior Gioco Sportivo

Miglior gioco sportivo

  • EA Sports College Football 25
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • F1 24
  • Madden NFL 25
  • MLB The Show 24
  • NBA 2K25
  • Tiebreak: Official game of the ATP and WTA
  • TopSpin 2K25
  • Undisputed
  • WWE 2K24

Miglior Gioco Indipendente

Miglior gioco indipendente

  • Another Crab's Treasure
  • Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure
  • Balatro
  • Crow Country
  • Cygni: All Guns Blazing
  • Darkest Dungeon 2
  • Dave the Diver
  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
  • Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 (Flat Version)
  • Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
  • Harold Halibut
  • Indika
  • Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Metal Slug Tactics
  • Neva
  • Nine Sols
  • Pacific Drive
  • Palword
  • Phasmophobia
  • Slitterhead
  • SteamWorld Heist II
  • Still Wakes The Deep
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau
  • Thank Goodness You're Here
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Ultros
  • Until Then
  • V Rising
  • Vampire Survivors
Tifa e Aerith vinceranno dei premi?
Tifa e Aerith vinceranno dei premi?

Miglior Gioco PS VR2

Miglior gioco PS VR2

  • Arizona Sunshine 2
  • Cooking Simulator VR
  • Little Cities: Bigger
  • Mare
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening
  • Phasmophobia
  • Resident Evil 4 VR Mode
  • Sushi Ben
  • The Exorcist: Legion VR
  • Trombone Champ: Unflattened
  • Vendetta Forever
Miglior Gioco PS4

Miglior gioco PS4

  • Balatro
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Crow Country
  • Granblue Fantasy: Relink
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • MLB The Show 24
  • NBA 2K25
  • Persona 3 Reload
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Sand Land
  • Sonic X Shadow Generations
  • Unicorn Overlord
  • Vampire Survivors

Miglior Gioco PS5

Miglior gioco PS5

  • Astro Bot
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
  • Dragon's Dogma 2
  • EA Sports College Football 25
  • Fear the Spotlight
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Granblue Fantasy: Relink
  • Helldivers 2
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • MLB The Show 24
  • Pacific Drive
  • Palworld
  • Persona 3 Reload
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Rise of the Rōnin
  • Sand Land
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Sonic X Shadow Generations
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Stellar Blade
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau
  • Tekken 8
  • Unicorn Overlord
  • Vampire Survivors
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • Zenless Zone Zero

Studio dell'anno

Studio dell'anno

  • Arrowhead Games
  • Bandai Namco
  • BioWare
  • Bloober Team
  • Fairgames
  • Game Science
  • LocalThunk
  • Team Asobi

Gioco più atteso del 2025 e oltre

Gioco più atteso del 2025 e oltre

  • Assassin's Creed Shadows
  • Borderlands 4
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Dynasty Warriors: Origins
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Judas
  • Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
  • Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
  • Lunar Remastered Collection
  • Marathon
  • Marvel's Wolverine
  • Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
  • Monster Hunter Wilds
  • Phantom Blade Zero
  • Sword of the Sea
  • The Midnight Walk

Per votare, andate sul PlayStation Blog. Avete tempo fino a venerdì 13 dicembre per farlo.

