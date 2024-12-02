PlayStation invita a votare per i giochi dell'anno di PS4, PS5 e PS VR2

PlayStation ha aperto le votazioni per eleggere i giochi dell'anno usciti sulle sue piattaforme: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 e PlayStation VR2. Per votare si può andare sul PlayStation Blog ed esprimere le proprie preferenze per ogni categoria. Notate che è possibile anche inserire giochi non presenti nelle nomination ufficiali, usando lo spazio "other" presente in ogni categoria.
Sony ha anche pubblicato le linee guida seguite per le categorie e le candidature:
Linee guida
- Miglior gioco per PS5: Include i giochi usciti di recente nel corso dell'anno solare, anziché i titoli usciti in precedenza con nuovi aggiornamenti.
- Migliore esperienza multigiocatore: Incentrata sui titoli pubblicati nel 2024.
- Miglior gioco in evoluzione: Riguarda i titoli che hanno apportato nuovi contenuti o aggiornamenti rivoluzionari su larga scala nel corso dell'anno passato.
- Migliore riedizione: Riguarda i giochi che sono stati aggiornati, convertiti o rimasterizzati, ma sono comunque simili al gioco originale. Questa categoria non include i remake completi di titoli più vecchi, che sono invece classificabili in altre categorie.
- Termine ultimo per essere inclusi: Il termine ultimo per essere inclusi nell'elenco dei candidati di quest'anno era il 30 novembre. I titoli in uscita dopo questa data non possono essere inclusi, ma potranno essere candidati e votati per i premi del prossimo anno.
- Esclusione dei titoli precedenti: Se un titolo ha vinto un trofeo platino nella categoria Gioco più atteso l'anno precedente, non potrà essere nominato quest'anno per consentire ad altri titoli di mettersi sotto i riflettori. Pertanto, Grand Theft Auto VI è stato inserito nella categoria Il gioco più atteso del 2025 e oltre, in quanto ha ottenuto un platino in quella categoria in occasione dei Premi del 2023.
Le nomination
Miglior nuovo personaggio
- Emmrich Volkarin (Dragon Age: The Veilguard)
- Eve (Stellar Blade)
- Heismay (Metaphor: ReFantazio)
- Hulkenberg (Metaphor: ReFantazio)
- Jane Harrow (Call of Duty: Black Ops 6)
- Kay Vess (Star Wars Outlaws)
- Plucky Squire (The Plucky Squire)
- Reina Mishima (Tekken 8)
- Ryoma Sakamoto (Rise of the Rōnin)
- Vivian (Fear the Spotlight)
Miglior storia
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Neva
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
- The Plucky Squire
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Miglior grafica
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Crow Country
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
- Tekken 8
Miglior direzione artistica
- Astro Bot
- Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
- Pacific Drive
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Thank Goodness You're Here
- Unicorn Overlord
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Zenless Zone Zero
Miglior design sonoro
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Fear the Spotlight
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Helldivers 2
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Stellar Blade
Miglior colonna sonora
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Helldivers 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Rise of the Rōnin
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
- Tekken 8
- Vampire Survivors
Miglior accessibilità
- Astro Bot
- Caravan Sandwitch
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
- Plucky Squire
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- Until Dawn
Miglior uso del DualSense
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Dave the Diver
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Helldivers 2
- NBA 2K25
- Neva
- Pacific Drive
- Rise of the Rōnin
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Migliore riedizione (Remaster)
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Broken Sword - the Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
- Grandia HD Collection
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
- Tomba Special Edition
- Until Dawn
Migliore esperienza multigiocatore
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero
- EA Sports UFC 5
- Foamstars
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- Palworld
- Sea of Thieves
- Valorant
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- XDefiant
Miglior gioco in corso
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty
- Dead by Daylight
- Destiny 2
- Diablo IV
- Fortnite
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Fallout 76
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Genshin Impact
- Gran Turismo 7
- No Man's Sky
- The Finals
- Warframe
Migliore espansione
- Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy XVI: The Rising Tide
- God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns
- Sea of Stars: Dawn of Equinox
- Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania
- Alan Wake 2: The Lake House
Miglior gioco sportivo
- EA Sports College Football 25
- EA Sports FC 25
- F1 24
- Madden NFL 25
- MLB The Show 24
- NBA 2K25
- Tiebreak: Official game of the ATP and WTA
- TopSpin 2K25
- Undisputed
- WWE 2K24
Miglior gioco indipendente
- Another Crab's Treasure
- Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure
- Balatro
- Crow Country
- Cygni: All Guns Blazing
- Darkest Dungeon 2
- Dave the Diver
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 (Flat Version)
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
- Harold Halibut
- Indika
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Metal Slug Tactics
- Neva
- Nine Sols
- Pacific Drive
- Palword
- Phasmophobia
- Slitterhead
- SteamWorld Heist II
- Still Wakes The Deep
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
- Thank Goodness You're Here
- The Plucky Squire
- Ultros
- Until Then
- V Rising
- Vampire Survivors
Miglior gioco PS VR2
- Arizona Sunshine 2
- Cooking Simulator VR
- Little Cities: Bigger
- Mare
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
- Phasmophobia
- Resident Evil 4 VR Mode
- Sushi Ben
- The Exorcist: Legion VR
- Trombone Champ: Unflattened
- Vendetta Forever
Miglior gioco PS4
- Balatro
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Crow Country
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- MLB The Show 24
- NBA 2K25
- Persona 3 Reload
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Sand Land
- Sonic X Shadow Generations
- Unicorn Overlord
- Vampire Survivors
Miglior gioco PS5
- Astro Bot
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- EA Sports College Football 25
- Fear the Spotlight
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink
- Helldivers 2
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- MLB The Show 24
- Pacific Drive
- Palworld
- Persona 3 Reload
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Rise of the Rōnin
- Sand Land
- Silent Hill 2
- Sonic X Shadow Generations
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Stellar Blade
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
- Tekken 8
- Unicorn Overlord
- Vampire Survivors
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Zenless Zone Zero
Studio dell'anno
- Arrowhead Games
- Bandai Namco
- BioWare
- Bloober Team
- Fairgames
- Game Science
- LocalThunk
- Team Asobi
Gioco più atteso del 2025 e oltre
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Borderlands 4
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Judas
- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- Lunar Remastered Collection
- Marathon
- Marvel's Wolverine
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Sword of the Sea
- The Midnight Walk
Per votare, andate sul PlayStation Blog. Avete tempo fino a venerdì 13 dicembre per farlo.