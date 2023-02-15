PlayStation Plus Extra e premium: i giochi di febbraio 2023 annunciati da Sony

Sony ha annunciato i nuovi giochi PS4, PS5 e i classici che entreranno a far parte del catalogo riservato agli abbonati a PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium a febbraio 2023, precisamente a partire dal 21 febbraio 2023.
Confermando alcuni dei giochi che erano stati già preannunciati dal leak nelle ore scorse, il mese di febbraio 2023 porta con sé diversi titoli molto interessanti.
Vediamo di cosa si tratta:
PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium
- Horizon Forbidden West - PS4, PS5
- The Quarry - PS4, PS5
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard - PS4
- Outriders - PS4, PS5
- Scarlet Nexus - PS4, PS5
- Borderlands 3 - PS4, PS5
- Tekken 7 - PS4
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown - PS4
- Earth Defense Force 5 - PS4
- Oninaki - PS4
- Lost Sphear - PS4
- I am Setsuna - PS4
- The Forgotten City - PS4, PS5
PlayStation Plus Premium
- The Legend of Dragoon - PS1
- Wild Arms 2 - PS1
- Harvest Moon: Back to Nature - PS1
- Destroy All Humans! - PS4
L'highlight maggiore del mese è ovviamente Horizon Forbidden West, considerando che il gioco è uscito da solo un anno ed è dunque passato relativamente poco tempo per essere un gioco di PlayStation Studios di grosso calibro, ma ci sono anche molti altri titoli interessanti questo mese.
Tra questi segnaliamo anche The Quarry, l'avventura horror dal taglio cinematografico di Supermassive, oltre a Scarlet Nexus, Outriders e Borderlands 3, tanto per menzionarne alcuni.
Tra i classici di PlayStation Premium si distingue in particolare The Legend of Dragoon, gioco rimasto nel cuore di molti utenti della prima PlayStation, dando un notevole senso anche al tier maggiore dell'abbonamento, almeno con questa introduzione.