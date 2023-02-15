PlayStation Plus Extra e premium: i giochi di febbraio 2023 annunciati da Sony

Sony ha annunciato i nuovi giochi PS4, PS5 e i classici che entreranno a far parte del catalogo riservato agli abbonati a PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium a febbraio 2023, precisamente a partire dal 21 febbraio 2023.

Confermando alcuni dei giochi che erano stati già preannunciati dal leak nelle ore scorse, il mese di febbraio 2023 porta con sé diversi titoli molto interessanti.

PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium, i giochi di febbraio 2023

Vediamo di cosa si tratta:

PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium

Horizon Forbidden West - PS4, PS5

The Quarry - PS4, PS5

Resident Evil 7 biohazard - PS4

Outriders - PS4, PS5

Scarlet Nexus - PS4, PS5

Borderlands 3 - PS4, PS5

Tekken 7 - PS4

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown - PS4

Earth Defense Force 5 - PS4

Oninaki - PS4

Lost Sphear - PS4

I am Setsuna - PS4

The Forgotten City - PS4, PS5

PlayStation Plus Premium

The Legend of Dragoon - PS1

Wild Arms 2 - PS1

Harvest Moon: Back to Nature - PS1

Destroy All Humans! - PS4

L'highlight maggiore del mese è ovviamente Horizon Forbidden West, considerando che il gioco è uscito da solo un anno ed è dunque passato relativamente poco tempo per essere un gioco di PlayStation Studios di grosso calibro, ma ci sono anche molti altri titoli interessanti questo mese.

Tra questi segnaliamo anche The Quarry, l'avventura horror dal taglio cinematografico di Supermassive, oltre a Scarlet Nexus, Outriders e Borderlands 3, tanto per menzionarne alcuni.

Tra i classici di PlayStation Premium si distingue in particolare The Legend of Dragoon, gioco rimasto nel cuore di molti utenti della prima PlayStation, dando un notevole senso anche al tier maggiore dell'abbonamento, almeno con questa introduzione.