PlayStation Store: giochi PS5 e PS4 in offerta nei nuovi Sconti di Gennaio 2022

Sul PlayStation Store proseguono gli Sconti di Gennaio con una nuova ondata di giochi PS5 e PS4 in offerta, che si aggiungono a quelli che erano già stati lanciati a dicembre, proseguendo dunque in questo inizio di 2022 i saldi generali sui titoli in digitale.

Si tratta di altre centinaia di titoli in offerta per PS4 e PS5, tra i quali troviamo anche giochi molto interessanti come 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Borderlands 3, Control, Crysis 2 e 3 Remastered, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, Ni No Kuni 2, Prey e tanti altri. Si tratta solo di pochissimi esempi sul totale di giochi attualmente a sconto su PS Store.

Vediamo qui sotto l'elenco ripreso da HotUKDeals dunque con i prezzi in sterline, ma giusto per avere un'idea dei giochi attualmente in sconto, da controllare poi sul PlayStation Store ufficiale: