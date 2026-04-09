Pokémon Pokopia rimane primo nelle classifiche giapponesi, Nintendo Switch 2 domina ancora

Pokémon Pokopia per Nintendo Switch 2 è stato il gioco più venduto della settimana che va dal 30 marzo al 5 aprile 2026 in Giappone, con altre 45.484 copie vendute.
Senza stupire nessuno, Nintendo Switch 2 rimane la console più venduta, con altre 59.543 unità. Le altre cconsole sono decisamente staccate, visto che in seconda posizione troviamo PlayStation 5 Digital Edition con 12.141 unità vendute. Interessante il fatto che PlayStation 5 Pro e PlayStation 5 modello con disco abbiano venduto meno di mille copie ciascuna, andando molto sotto ai vari modelli di Nintendo Switch.
Le classifiche
Ma ora bando alle ciance e vediamo le classifiche software e hardware giapponesi della settimana:
Vendite Software (seguite dalle vendite totali)
- [SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) - 45.484 (867.171)
- [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) - 8.131 (2.888.474)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 21/06/18) - 5.186 (4.182.507)
- [NSW] Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection (Capcom, 27/03/26) - 4.956 (23.194)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 20/03/20) - 4.710 (8.415.833)
- [SW2] Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Capcom, 13/03/26) - 4.588 (58.077)
- [SW2] Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Edizione Nintendo Switch 2 + Evento al Bellabel Park (Nintendo, 26/03/26) - 4.324 (14.482)
- [NSW] Pokemon FireRed Version / LeafGreen Version (Scheda download) (The Pokemon Company, 28/02/26) - 4.146 (15.292)
- [PS5] Crimson Desert (Pearl Abyss, 19/03/26) - 3.812 (40.185)
- [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Edizione Nintendo Switch 2 (Nintendo, 15/01/26) - 3.706 (98.786)
Vendite Hardware (seguite dalle vendite totali)
- Nintendo Switch 2 - 59.543 (5.011.059)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - 12.141 (1.248.515)
- Nintendo Switch Modello OLED - 7.468 (9.526.329)
- Nintendo Switch Lite - 4.807 (6.903.964)
- Nintendo Switch - 4.067 (20.027.1.045)
- PlayStation 5 Pro - 840 (341.548)
- PlayStation 5 - 558 (5.910.474)
- Xbox Series X - 525 (325.952)
- Xbox Series X Edizione Digitale - 278 (29.362)
- Xbox Series S - 129 (341.622)