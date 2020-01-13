Pokémon Spada e Scudo oltre 3 milioni di copie vendute in patria, secondo le classifiche giapponesi

Pokémon Spada e Scudo hanno venduto più di tre milioni di copie in Giappone, almeno stando alla classifica software stilata da Famitsu. Il titolo di Game Freak si trova nuovamente in prima posizione con altre 196.925 copie vendute, per un totale di 3.185.059 copie. È il terzo gioco per Nintendo Switch a superare quota tre milioni in Giappone, dopo Splatoon 2 e Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.



Del resto ormai le classifiche software giapponesi sono un monocolore Nintendo Switch. Questa settimana per trovare il primo gioco PS4, eFootball PES 2020, bisogna scorrere fino alla 22esima posizione. In seconda posizione troviamo invece Luigi's Mansion 3, seguito dall'immancabile Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, che tra qualche mese potrebbe unirsi al club dei tre milioni, se continua a vendere a questo ritmo nonostante gli anni.



Classifica software

[NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) - 196,925 (3,185,059) [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) - 52,434 (558,432) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) - 52,195 (2,711,204) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) - 46,963 (1,192,902) [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Sega, 11/01/19) - 44,605 (239,733) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) - 43,274 (3,496,326) [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo, 12/27/19) - 41,455 (76,151) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) - 37,903 (1,301,613) [NSW] Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) - 30,705 (367,700) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) - 30,432 (526,071) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) - 27,455 (3,280,215) [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) - 27,378 (827,882) [NSW] Disney Tsum Tsum Festival (Bandai Namco, 10/10/19) - 16,984 (142,482) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (01/11/19) - 14,441 (762,030) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) - 11,586 (1,492,935) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) - 11,208 (431,790) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) - 10,045 (2,057,591) [NSW] Yo-kai Watch 4++ (Level-5, 12/05/19) - 9,486 (56,382) [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition (Limited Edition Included) (Square Enix, 09/27/19) - 7,973 (471,672) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) - 7,696 (791,570) [NSW] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu (Konami, 06/27/19) - 7,444 (217,703) [PS4] eFootball PES 2020 (Konami, 09/12/19) - 6,394 (126,109) [NSW] FIFA 20 Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts, 09/27/19) - 6,186 (50,142) [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (SIE, 10/25/19) - 6,046 (215,127) [NSW] Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous, 10/17/19) - 5,950 (124,032) [PS4] Detroit: Become Human (Value Selection) (SIE, 11/21/18) - 5,948 (27,163) [NSW] Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game (Sega, 07/25/19) - 5,879 (87,370) [PS4] Project Sakura Wars (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 12/12/19) - 5,483 (166,771) [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) - 5,425 (1,690,731) [NSW] Super Bomberman R Smile Price Collection (Konami, 11/29/18) - 5,423 (67,645)