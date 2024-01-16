PS Plus Extra e Premium: i giochi di gennaio 2024 per PS5 e PS4 sono disponibili da oggi

Oggi è il 16 gennaio 2024 e questo significa che da oggi saranno disponibili i nuovi giochi compresi con l'abbonamento di PS Plus Extra e Premium, per PlayStation 4 e PS5.
La lista dei giochi di gennaio 2024 per PS Plus Extra e Premium include:
- (Extra) - Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - Next-Level Edition | PS4, PS5
- (Extra) - Resident Evil 2 | PS4, PS5
- (Extra) - Hardspace: Shipbreaker | PS5
- (Extra) - LEGO City Undercover | PS4
- (Extra) - Just Cause 3 | PS4
- (Extra) - Session: Skate Sim | PS4, PS5
- (Extra) - Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun | PS4
- (Extra) - Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong | PS4, PS5
- (Extra) - Surviving the Aftermath | PS4
- (Premium) - Rally Cross | PS4, PS5
- (Premium) - Star Wars: Episode 1 La Minaccia Fantasma | PS4, PS5
- (Premium) - Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection | PS4
- (Premium) - Legend of Mana | PS4
- (Premium) - Secret of Mana | PS4