PS Plus Extra e Premium: i giochi di gennaio 2024 per PS5 e PS4 sono disponibili da oggi

PS Plus Extra e Premium propone oggi nuovi giochi per tutti gli abbonati: vediamo cosa include la lista di gennaio 2024 per PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5.

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   16/01/2024

Oggi è il 16 gennaio 2024 e questo significa che da oggi saranno disponibili i nuovi giochi compresi con l'abbonamento di PS Plus Extra e Premium, per PlayStation 4 e PS5.

La lista dei giochi di gennaio 2024 per PS Plus Extra e Premium include:

  • (Extra) - Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - Next-Level Edition | PS4, PS5
  • (Extra) - Resident Evil 2 | PS4, PS5
  • (Extra) - Hardspace: Shipbreaker | PS5
  • (Extra) - LEGO City Undercover | PS4
  • (Extra) - Just Cause 3 | PS4
  • (Extra) - Session: Skate Sim | PS4, PS5
  • (Extra) - Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun | PS4
  • (Extra) - Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong | PS4, PS5
  • (Extra) - Surviving the Aftermath | PS4
  • (Premium) - Rally Cross | PS4, PS5
  • (Premium) - Star Wars: Episode 1 La Minaccia Fantasma | PS4, PS5
  • (Premium) - Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection | PS4
  • (Premium) - Legend of Mana | PS4
  • (Premium) - Secret of Mana | PS4

Come utilizzare i giochi PS Plus Extra e Premium

Playstation Plus

Ricordiamo che i giochi di PS Plus Extra e Premium sono disponibili fintanto che sono presenti all'interno del catalogo. Di norma rimangono all'interno del servizio di abbonamento per svariati mesi, come minimo, ma una volta rimossi non possono più essere avviati, anche se il gioco è stato scaricato e installato sulla vostra console.

Gli abbonati PS Plus Premium, inoltre, possono utilizzare il cloud per giocare in streaming a una parte del catalogo. Giocare in streaming richiede almeno 5 Mbps di connessione, ma una velocità superiore è consigliata per un'esperienza migliore.

Ricordiamo infine che anche i giochi di gennaio 2024 di PS Plus Essential sono disponibili su PS5 e PS4.

