PS Store: i giochi più venduti per PS5, PS4, PS VR e i free to play di gennaio 2024

Ecco quali sono i giochi più venduti su PS Store per PS5, PS4, PS VR e i free to play di gennaio 2024. Vediamo le classifiche ufficiali condivise da Sony.

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   13/02/2024

Sony Interactive Entertainment ha svelato quali sono i giochi PS5, PS4 e VR più venduti in USA/Canada e in Europa tramite il PS Store a gennaio 2024. Vediamo tutto con ordine.

PS5

Ecco i giochi PS5 più venduti in US/Canada:

  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Madden NFL 24
  4. TEKKEN 8
  5. NBA 2K24
  6. Baldur's Gate 3
  7. EA SPORTS FC 24
  8. Hogwarts Legacy
  9. Gran Turismo 7
  10. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  11. The Last of Us Part II Remastered
  12. Hell Let Loose
  13. UFC 5
  14. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  15. Mortal Kombat 1
  16. God of War Ragnarök
  17. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
  18. Granblue Fantasy: Relink
  19. Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
  20. ARK: Survival Ascended

Ecco i giochi PS5 più venduti in Europa:

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. EA SPORTS FC 24
  3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  4. Hogwarts Legacy
  5. TEKKEN 8
  6. Baldur's Gate 3
  7. Gran Turismo 7
  8. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  9. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
  10. The Last of Us Part II
  11. UFC 5
  12. It Takes Two
  13. Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
  14. NBA 2K24
  15. ARK: Survival Ascended
  16. Cyberpunk 2077
  17. The Crew Motorfest
  18. ELDEN RING
  19. Need For Speed Unbound
  20. Assassin's Creed Mirage

PS4

Ecco i giochi PS4 più venduti su PS Store in US/Canada

  1. Minecraft
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  4. Need for Speed Heat
  5. Batman: Arkham Knight
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. theHunter: Call of the Wild
  8. Mortal Kombat X
  9. EA SPORTS FC 24
  10. NBA 2K24
  11. A Way Out
  12. Injustice 2
  13. Gang Beasts
  14. Hogwarts Legacy
  15. Overcooked! 2
  16. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  17. God of War III Remastered
  18. Resident Evil 6
  19. God of War
  20. CarX Drift Racing Online

Ecco invece giochi PS4 più venduti su PS Store in Europa:

  1. EA SPORTS FC 24
  2. Minecraft
  3. Need for Speed Heat
  4. Red Dead Redemption 2
  5. A Way Out
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. Hogwarts Legacy
  8. Need for Speed Payback
  9. Batman: Arkham Knight
  10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  11. theHunter: Call of the Wild
  12. Mortal Kombat X
  13. CarX Drift Racing Online
  14. Battlefield V
  15. Gang Beasts
  16. WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
  17. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
  18. Goat Simulator
  19. STAR WARS Battlefront II
  20. Resident Evil 6

PS VR2

Partiamo dai giochi più venduti in USA per PS VR2:

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2
  3. Among Us VR
  4. Job Simulator
  5. Pavlov
  6. Moss: Book II
  7. Horizon Call of the Mountain
  8. Vertigo 2
  9. Ultrawings 2
  10. Arizona Sunshine 2

Ora ecco quelli europei:

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Among Us VR
  3. Pavlov
  4. Horizon Call of the Mountain
  5. Moss: Book II
  6. Ultrawings 2
  7. Job Simulator
  8. Kayak VR: Mirage
  9. Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2
  10. Arizona Sunshine 2

PS VR

Tornando alla vecchia PS VR, ecco i più venduti in US/Canada:

  1. ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
  2. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  3. SUPERHOT VR
  4. Beat Saber
  5. Job Simulator
  6. Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
  7. Arizona Sunshine
  8. Borderlands 2 VR
  9. Fruit Ninja VR
  10. Dead Land VR

Questi sono quelli europei:

  1. Job Simulator
  2. ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
  3. Beat Saber
  4. SUPERHOT VR
  5. Batman: Arkham VR
  6. Moss: Book II
  7. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  8. VR Ping Pong Pro
  9. Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
  10. Titanic VR

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

Fortnite
Chiudiamo con i giochi free to play più scaricati in US/Canada:

  1. Roblox
  2. Fortnite
  3. THE FINALS
  4. Call of Duty: Warzone
  5. Apex Legends
  6. Fall Guys
  7. Rocket League
  8. The Sims 4
  9. War Thunder
  10. LEGO Fortnite

E infine quelli europei:

  1. Fortnite
  2. Roblox
  3. Call of Duty: Warzone
  4. THE FINALS
  5. Rocket League
  6. Fall Guys
  7. Fortnite Battle Royale
  8. The Sims 4
  9. Apex Legends
  10. eFootball 2024

