PS Store: i giochi più venduti per PS5, PS4, PS VR e i free to play di gennaio 2024

Sony Interactive Entertainment ha svelato quali sono i giochi PS5, PS4 e VR più venduti in USA/Canada e in Europa tramite il PS Store a gennaio 2024. Vediamo tutto con ordine.
PS5
Ecco i giochi PS5 più venduti in US/Canada:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Madden NFL 24
- TEKKEN 8
- NBA 2K24
- Baldur's Gate 3
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Gran Turismo 7
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- Hell Let Loose
- UFC 5
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Mortal Kombat 1
- God of War Ragnarök
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
- ARK: Survival Ascended
Ecco i giochi PS5 più venduti in Europa:
- Grand Theft Auto V
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Hogwarts Legacy
- TEKKEN 8
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Gran Turismo 7
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- The Last of Us Part II
- UFC 5
- It Takes Two
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
- NBA 2K24
- ARK: Survival Ascended
- Cyberpunk 2077
- The Crew Motorfest
- ELDEN RING
- Need For Speed Unbound
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
PS4
Ecco i giochi PS4 più venduti su PS Store in US/Canada
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Need for Speed Heat
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Grand Theft Auto V
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Mortal Kombat X
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- NBA 2K24
- A Way Out
- Injustice 2
- Gang Beasts
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Overcooked! 2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- God of War III Remastered
- Resident Evil 6
- God of War
- CarX Drift Racing Online
Ecco invece giochi PS4 più venduti su PS Store in Europa:
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Minecraft
- Need for Speed Heat
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- A Way Out
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Need for Speed Payback
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Mortal Kombat X
- CarX Drift Racing Online
- Battlefield V
- Gang Beasts
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- Goat Simulator
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
- Resident Evil 6
PS VR2
Partiamo dai giochi più venduti in USA per PS VR2:
- Beat Saber
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2
- Among Us VR
- Job Simulator
- Pavlov
- Moss: Book II
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Vertigo 2
- Ultrawings 2
- Arizona Sunshine 2
Ora ecco quelli europei:
- Beat Saber
- Among Us VR
- Pavlov
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Moss: Book II
- Ultrawings 2
- Job Simulator
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2
- Arizona Sunshine 2
PS VR
Tornando alla vecchia PS VR, ecco i più venduti in US/Canada:
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- SUPERHOT VR
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
- Arizona Sunshine
- Borderlands 2 VR
- Fruit Ninja VR
- Dead Land VR
Questi sono quelli europei:
- Job Simulator
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Beat Saber
- SUPERHOT VR
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Moss: Book II
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- VR Ping Pong Pro
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
- Titanic VR
Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)
Chiudiamo con i giochi free to play più scaricati in US/Canada:
- Roblox
- Fortnite
- THE FINALS
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Apex Legends
- Fall Guys
- Rocket League
- The Sims 4
- War Thunder
- LEGO Fortnite
E infine quelli europei:
- Fortnite
- Roblox
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- THE FINALS
- Rocket League
- Fall Guys
- Fortnite Battle Royale
- The Sims 4
- Apex Legends
- eFootball 2024