PS5 e PS4: tantissimi giochi in offerta negli sconti del Black Friday di Sony, ecco la lista

Dal blog spagnolo ufficiale di PlayStation arriva anche l'elenco con tutti i giochi PS5 e PS4 in offerta previsti all'interno della promozione per il Black Friday 2023 di Sony, che ancora non è stata annunciata in Italia ma dovrebbe corrispondere a quella spagnola.

Oltre a un'interessante offerta con sconto di 120 euro su PS5 Standard e vari sconti applicati sui DualSense, come abbiamo riportato in precedenza, c'è anche una lunga lista di gioco a prezzo ribassato.

Vediamo dunque di cosa si tratta, ricordando che la promozione va dal 14 al 27 novembre e in attesa dell'annuncio ufficiale anche per l'Italia.