PS5 e PS4: tantissimi giochi in offerta negli sconti del Black Friday di Sony, ecco la lista

Dal blog spagnolo ufficiale di PlayStation arriva anche l'elenco con tutti i giochi PS5 e PS4 in offerta previsti all'interno della promozione per il Black Friday 2023 di Sony, che ancora non è stata annunciata in Italia ma dovrebbe corrispondere a quella spagnola.
Oltre a un'interessante offerta con sconto di 120 euro su PS5 Standard e vari sconti applicati sui DualSense, come abbiamo riportato in precedenza, c'è anche una lunga lista di gioco a prezzo ribassato.
Vediamo dunque di cosa si tratta, ricordando che la promozione va dal 14 al 27 novembre e in attesa dell'annuncio ufficiale anche per l'Italia.
Giochi PS5, PS4, Hits e PlayStation VR a sconto
Giochi PS5:
- Horizon Forbidden West - €39.99 (invece di €59.99)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - €49.99 (invece di €69.99)
- Gran Turismo 7 - €39.99 (invece di €79.99)
- God of War Ragnarok - €49.99 (invece di €79.99)
- The Last of Us Part 1 - €49.99 (invece di €79.99)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales - €29.99 (invece di €59.99)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition - €49.99 (invece di €79.99)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - €19.99 (invece di €49.99)
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart - €39.99 (invece di €79.99)
- Returnal - €39.99 (invece di €79.99)
- Destruction AllStars for €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
- Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut - €39.99 (invece di €79.99)
- Death Stranding Directors Cut - €19.99 (invece di €49.99)
- Demon's Souls - €39.99 (invece di €79.99)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure - €29.99 (invece di €69.99)
Giochi PS4:
- Horizon Forbidden West - €29.99 (invece di €49.99)
- Gran Turismo 7 - €29.99 (invece di €69.99)
- God of War Ragnarok - €39.99 (invece di €69.99)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales - €29.99 (invece di €59.99)
- Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut - €29.99 (invece di €69.99)
- Sackboy: A great adventure - €29.99 (invece di €69.99)
- Ghost of Tsushima - €9.99 (invece di €49.99)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - €19.99 (invece di €39.99)
- Death Stranding - €9.99 (invece di €39.99)
- Uncharted Collection HITS - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
- The Last of Us Remastered HITS - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
- Nioh 2 - €19.99 (invece di €39.99)
- Dreams - €19.99 (invece di €39.99)
- Days Gone - €19.99 (invece di €39.99)
- MediEvil - €19.99 (invece di €29.99)
- Concrete Genie - €19.99 (invece di €29.99)
- Marvel's Spider-Man - €29.99 (invece di €39.99)
- Detroit: Become Human - €19.99 (invece di €39.99)
- Shadow of the Colossus - €19.99 (invece di €39.99)
- The Last Guardian - €19.99 (invece di €39.99)
- Knack 2 - €19.99 (invece di €39.99)
- Everybody's Golf 7 - €19.99 (invece di €39.99)
- WipeOut Omega Collection - €19.99 (invece di €39.99)
- The Order: 1886 - €19.99 (invece di €39.99)
- Quantic Dream Collection - €19.99 (invece di €39.99)
- Bloodborne GOTY - €29.99 (invece di €14.99)
- No Man's Sky - €14.99 (invece di €29.99)
- Helldivers - €14.99 (invece di €29.99)
Giochi PlayStation HITS
- God of War HITS - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition HITS - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
- Horizon Zero Dawn HITS - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
- GT Sport HITS - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
- Bloodborne HITS - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
- God of War 3 Remaster HITS - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
- Ratchet & Clank HITS - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
- Infamous Second Son HITS - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
- Killzone: Shadow Fall HITS - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
- Little Big Planet 3 HITS - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
- Nioh HITS - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
- Until Dawn HITS - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
Giochi PlayStation VR
- Iron Man VR - €9.99 (invece di €39.99)
- Arizona Sunshine - €9.99 (invece di €29.99)
- Astrobot - €9.99 (invece di €39.99)
- Bravo Team - €9.99 (invece di €29.99)
- Blood & Truth - €9.99 (invece di €39.99)
- Everybody's Golf - €9.99 (invece di €29.99)
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
- Farpoint VR - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
- Firewall: Zero Hour VR - €9.99 (invece di €29.99)