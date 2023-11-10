0

PS5 e PS4: tantissimi giochi in offerta negli sconti del Black Friday di Sony, ecco la lista

Vediamo la lista dei giochi in offerta all'interno degli sconti del Black Friday 2023 lanciati da Sony e annunciati al momento per la Spagna.

NOTIZIA di Giorgio Melani   —   10/11/2023

Dal blog spagnolo ufficiale di PlayStation arriva anche l'elenco con tutti i giochi PS5 e PS4 in offerta previsti all'interno della promozione per il Black Friday 2023 di Sony, che ancora non è stata annunciata in Italia ma dovrebbe corrispondere a quella spagnola.

Oltre a un'interessante offerta con sconto di 120 euro su PS5 Standard e vari sconti applicati sui DualSense, come abbiamo riportato in precedenza, c'è anche una lunga lista di gioco a prezzo ribassato.

Vediamo dunque di cosa si tratta, ricordando che la promozione va dal 14 al 27 novembre e in attesa dell'annuncio ufficiale anche per l'Italia.

Giochi PS5, PS4, Hits e PlayStation VR a sconto

I first party fra gli sconti più interessanti del black friday Sony
Giochi PS5:

  • Horizon Forbidden West - €39.99 (invece di €59.99)
  • Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - €49.99 (invece di €69.99)
  • Gran Turismo 7 - €39.99 (invece di €79.99)
  • God of War Ragnarok - €49.99 (invece di €79.99)
  • The Last of Us Part 1 - €49.99 (invece di €79.99)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales - €29.99 (invece di €59.99)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition - €49.99 (invece di €79.99)
  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - €19.99 (invece di €49.99)
  • Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart - €39.99 (invece di €79.99)
  • Returnal - €39.99 (invece di €79.99)
  • Destruction AllStars for €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
  • Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut - €39.99 (invece di €79.99)
  • Death Stranding Directors Cut - €19.99 (invece di €49.99)
  • Demon's Souls - €39.99 (invece di €79.99)
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure - €29.99 (invece di €69.99)

Giochi PS4:

  • Horizon Forbidden West - €29.99 (invece di €49.99)
  • Gran Turismo 7 - €29.99 (invece di €69.99)
  • God of War Ragnarok - €39.99 (invece di €69.99)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales - €29.99 (invece di €59.99)
  • Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut - €29.99 (invece di €69.99)
  • Sackboy: A great adventure - €29.99 (invece di €69.99)
  • Ghost of Tsushima - €9.99 (invece di €49.99)
  • Predator: Hunting Grounds - €19.99 (invece di €39.99)
  • Death Stranding - €9.99 (invece di €39.99)
  • Uncharted Collection HITS - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
  • The Last of Us Remastered HITS - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
  • Nioh 2 - €19.99 (invece di €39.99)
  • Dreams - €19.99 (invece di €39.99)
  • Days Gone - €19.99 (invece di €39.99)
  • MediEvil - €19.99 (invece di €29.99)
  • Concrete Genie - €19.99 (invece di €29.99)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man - €29.99 (invece di €39.99)
  • Detroit: Become Human - €19.99 (invece di €39.99)
  • Shadow of the Colossus - €19.99 (invece di €39.99)
  • The Last Guardian - €19.99 (invece di €39.99)
  • Knack 2 - €19.99 (invece di €39.99)
  • Everybody's Golf 7 - €19.99 (invece di €39.99)
  • WipeOut Omega Collection - €19.99 (invece di €39.99)
  • The Order: 1886 - €19.99 (invece di €39.99)
  • Quantic Dream Collection - €19.99 (invece di €39.99)
  • Bloodborne GOTY - €29.99 (invece di €14.99)
  • No Man's Sky - €14.99 (invece di €29.99)
  • Helldivers - €14.99 (invece di €29.99)

Giochi PlayStation HITS

  • God of War HITS - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition HITS - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn HITS - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
  • GT Sport HITS - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
  • Bloodborne HITS - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
  • God of War 3 Remaster HITS - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
  • Ratchet & Clank HITS - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
  • Infamous Second Son HITS - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
  • Killzone: Shadow Fall HITS - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
  • Little Big Planet 3 HITS - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
  • Nioh HITS - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
  • Until Dawn HITS - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)

Giochi PlayStation VR

  • Iron Man VR - €9.99 (invece di €39.99)
  • Arizona Sunshine - €9.99 (invece di €29.99)
  • Astrobot - €9.99 (invece di €39.99)
  • Bravo Team - €9.99 (invece di €29.99)
  • Blood & Truth - €9.99 (invece di €39.99)
  • Everybody's Golf - €9.99 (invece di €29.99)
  • Until Dawn: Rush of Blood - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
  • Farpoint VR - €9.99 (invece di €19.99)
  • Firewall: Zero Hour VR - €9.99 (invece di €29.99)

