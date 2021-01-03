Red Dead Redemption 2 è Gioco dell'Anno agli Steam Awards 2020, ecco tutti i vincitori

Red Dead Redemption 2 è risultato il Gioco dell'Anno agli Steam Awards 2020, con tutti i vincitori che sono stati svelati in queste ore per quanto riguarda le premiazioni ufficiali del celebre store di Valve, che vediamo qui sotto nelle varie categorie.
Le votazioni del gioco dell'anno sono iniziate con i Saldi Invernali di Steam, che ricordiamo essere ancora in corso fino al 5 gennaio. Il premio più importante, ovvero quello di Game of the Year, è andato dunque a Red Dead Redemption 2, che ricordiamo è in effetti uscito quest'anno su Steam, dopo il periodo di esclusiva su Epic Games Store, ma è interessante vedere anche gli altri vincitori, visto che le categorie organizzate da Steam sono anche piuttosto particolari.
Gioco dell'Anno
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Vincitore
- Hades
- Doom Eternal
- Fall Guys
- Death Stranding
Gioco VR dell'Anno
- Half-Life: Alyx - Vincitore
- Phasmophobia
- The Room VR
- Thief Simulator VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
Atto d'amore
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive - Vincitore
- Among Us
- Terraria
- The Witcher 3
- No Man's Sky
Meglio in Compagnia
- Fall Guys - Vincitore
- Sea of Thieves
- Borderlands 3
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Risk of Rain 2
Gameplay più innovativo
- Death Stranding - Vincitore
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Superliminal
- Noita
- Teardown
Miglior gioco dalla trama profonda
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Vincitore
- Detroit: Become Human
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Metro Exodus
- Horizon Zero Dawn
Miglior gioco in cui fai pena
- Apex Legends - Vincitore
- Crusader Kings 3
- GhostRunner
- FIFA 21
- GTFO
Miglior stile grafico
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - Vincitore
- Battlefield V
- There is no Game
- Marvel's Avengers
- Black Mesa: Definitive Edition
Migliore colonna sonora
- DOOM Eternal - Vincitore
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Helltaker
- Need for Speed: Heat
- Persona 4 Golden
Meritato relax
- The Sims 4 - Vincitore
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Satisfactory
- Untitled Goose Game
- Factorio