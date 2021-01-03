Red Dead Redemption 2 è Gioco dell'Anno agli Steam Awards 2020, ecco tutti i vincitori

Gli Steam Awards 2020 si sono conclusi, ecco dunque tutti i vincitori nelle varie categorie, a partire dal Gioco dell'Anno che è stato assegnato a Red Dead Redemption 2.

NOTIZIA di Giorgio Melani   —   03/01/2021
0

Red Dead Redemption 2 è risultato il Gioco dell'Anno agli Steam Awards 2020, con tutti i vincitori che sono stati svelati in queste ore per quanto riguarda le premiazioni ufficiali del celebre store di Valve, che vediamo qui sotto nelle varie categorie.

Le votazioni del gioco dell'anno sono iniziate con i Saldi Invernali di Steam, che ricordiamo essere ancora in corso fino al 5 gennaio. Il premio più importante, ovvero quello di Game of the Year, è andato dunque a Red Dead Redemption 2, che ricordiamo è in effetti uscito quest'anno su Steam, dopo il periodo di esclusiva su Epic Games Store, ma è interessante vedere anche gli altri vincitori, visto che le categorie organizzate da Steam sono anche piuttosto particolari.

Gioco dell'Anno

  • Red Dead Redemption 2 - Vincitore
  • Hades
  • Doom Eternal
  • Fall Guys
  • Death Stranding

Gioco VR dell'Anno

  • Half-Life: Alyx - Vincitore
  • Phasmophobia
  • The Room VR
  • Thief Simulator VR
  • Star Wars: Squadrons

Atto d'amore

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive - Vincitore
  • Among Us
  • Terraria
  • The Witcher 3
  • No Man's Sky

Meglio in Compagnia

  • Fall Guys - Vincitore
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Borderlands 3
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Risk of Rain 2

Gameplay più innovativo

  • Death Stranding - Vincitore
  • Control: Ultimate Edition
  • Superliminal
  • Noita
  • Teardown

Miglior gioco dalla trama profonda

  • Red Dead Redemption 2 - Vincitore
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition
  • Metro Exodus
  • Horizon Zero Dawn

Miglior gioco in cui fai pena

  • Apex Legends - Vincitore
  • Crusader Kings 3
  • GhostRunner
  • FIFA 21
  • GTFO

Miglior stile grafico

  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps - Vincitore
  • Battlefield V
  • There is no Game
  • Marvel's Avengers
  • Black Mesa: Definitive Edition

Migliore colonna sonora

  • DOOM Eternal - Vincitore
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection
  • Helltaker
  • Need for Speed: Heat
  • Persona 4 Golden

Meritato relax

  • The Sims 4 - Vincitore
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • Satisfactory
  • Untitled Goose Game
  • Factorio

Saldi Autunnali Steam 2020 Steam Awards 2020

Multiplayer Login

Connettiti con Facebook

Connettiti con Google

Password dimenticata?

Registrati

Registrazione

Re-invia email attivazione

Segnalazione Errore

Red Dead Redemption 2 è Gioco dell'Anno agli Steam Awards 2020, ecco tutti i vincitori