Per gli appassionati di Guitar Hero e Rock Band c'è un solo grande appuntamento all'orizzonte: Stage Tour. Nato come erede spirituale dei celebri rhythm-action che hanno fatto la storia dei videogiochi musicali, il progetto riporterà nelle case dei giocatori una nuova generazione di periferiche in plastica e un ricco catalogo di brani su cui mettersi alla prova.
Gli sviluppatori stanno svelando la scaletta a piccole dosi e, grazie all'ultimo aggiornamento appena diffuso, la setlist raggiunge quota 73 canzoni confermate sulle 90 attese.
I quattro nuovi brani aggiunti alla setlist
L'ultima infornata spazia tra classic rock, hard rock e sonorità più moderne e pesanti, introducendo quattro tracce provenienti da diverse scene musicali:
- "Whatever You Want" - Status Quo (Inghilterra): autentico pilastro della storia del rock britannico, questa hit entrata nella Top 4 del Regno Unito nel 1979 porta sul palco di Stage Tour il suo inconfondibile riff di chitarra e tutta l'energia del classic rock.
- "Victorious" - Wolfmother (Australia): di ritorno nei rhythm game a cinque tasti, la band hard rock australiana propone la title track del suo album del 2016, un brano ricco di assoli di chitarra e dotato di una partitura completa per l'intero kit di batteria.
- "Tiny Indoor Fireworks" - Biffy Clyro (Scozia): questo pezzo segna il debutto assoluto del trio scozzese in un tradizionale gioco musicale a cinque tasti, unendo melodie orecchiabili e immediate ad arrangiamenti strumentali articolati.
- "Prisoner" - Ankor (Spagna): direttamente dalla Catalogna, il gruppo porta una miscela energica di alternative metal e metalcore, valorizzata dai dinamici cambi vocali di Jessie Williams e dalla potente prova alla batteria di Eleni Nota.
Di seguito l'elenco completo delle 73 tracce confermate ufficialmente fino a questo momento per Stage Tour:
- "Bite Me" - Avril Lavigne
- "RATATATA" - BABYMETAL & Electric Callboy
- "Just Pretend" - Bad Omens
- "Blind and Frozen" - Beast in Black
- "Red Flag" - Billy Talent
- "Pump It" - Black Eyed Peas
- "MORE THAN YOU KNOW" - blink-182
- "Siren" - Castle Rat
- "I Fought the Law" - The Clash
- "Just Like Heaven" - The Cure
- "I Believe in a Thing Called Love" - The Darkness
- "Photograph" - Def Leppard
- "Rio" - Duran Duran
- "Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran feat. Bring Me the Horizon
- "Get the Funk Out" - Extreme
- "Heartbreak Feels So Good" - Fall Out Boy
- "Land of Confusion" - Genesis
- "Square Hammer" - Ghost
- "Mimi's Delivery Service" - Good Kid
- "Airhead" - Honey Revenge
- "Grace" - Jeff Buckley
- "The Unknowing" - Jfarrari
- "Jane!" - The Long Faces
- "The End" - Mammoth
- "The Motherload" - Mastodon
- "Tornado of Souls" - Megadeth
- "Lux Æterna" - Metallica
- "Kickstart My Heart" - Mötley Crüe
- "Starlight" - Muse
- "ballad of a homeschooled girl" - Olivia Rodrigo
- "Do Me Like That" - The Paradox
- "For a Pessimist, I'm Pretty Optimistic" - Paramore
- "Just" - Radiohead
- "Dani California" - Red Hot Chili Peppers
- "Broken Dreams, Inc." - Rise Against
- "In the Stars" - The Rolling Stones
- "Psychosocial" - Slipknot
- "All Star" - Smash Mouth
- "In the Meantime" - Spacehog
- "Terminator Oscillator" - Static-X
- "...Baby One More Time" - Tenacious D
- "Shut Up and Dance" - Walk the Moon
- "Island in the Sun" - Weezer
- "Teenage Dirtbag" - Wheatus
- "Sharp Dressed Man" - ZZ Top
- "Parklife" - Blur
- "Night Witches" - Sabaton
- "When Worlds Collide" - Powerman 5000
- "Do Me a Favor" - The Bites
- "Limbo Man" - The Dust Coda
- "Raised on Rock N Roll" - The Karma Effect
- "Metalingus" - Alter Bridge
- "Fire" - Kasabian
- "You Wanted War" - Sum 41
- "Under a Glass Moon" - Dream Theater
- "Handshake With Hell" - Arch Enemy
- "The New Flesh" - Sylosis
- "Gaslighter" - Alien Ant Farm
- "Golden Child" - 12 Stones
- "The Urge" - Judge and Jury ft. Tyler Connolly of Theory of a Deadman
- "Damage Done" - Jonathan Young ft. RichaadEB
- "Lola Montez" - Volbeat
- "Negative Space" - Silverstein
- "The Heart From Your Hate" - Trivium
- "Stage Tour" - Steve Ouimette & The Stage Crew
- "Baccarat" - Leon Thomas
- "Sunset" - The Midnight
- "Overtime (Live Band Sesh)" - KNOWER
- "Identify" - Ando San
- "Whatever You Want" - Status Quo
- "Victorious" - Wolfmother
- "Tiny Indoor Fireworks" - Biffy Clyro
- "Prisoner" - Ankor
Segnaliamo che il conteggio non è ancora chiuso: altri brani verranno rivelati a breve, a cominciare dal prossimo annuncio fissato già per domani, 25 novembre, in vista dell'uscita ufficiale del gioco prevista per il 10 dicembre su PS5, Xbox, PC e Switch 2.