Per gli appassionati di Guitar Hero e Rock Band c'è un solo grande appuntamento all'orizzonte: Stage Tour . Nato come erede spirituale dei celebri rhythm-action che hanno fatto la storia dei videogiochi musicali, il progetto riporterà nelle case dei giocatori una nuova generazione di periferiche in plastica e un ricco catalogo di brani su cui mettersi alla prova.

I quattro nuovi brani aggiunti alla setlist

L'ultima infornata spazia tra classic rock, hard rock e sonorità più moderne e pesanti, introducendo quattro tracce provenienti da diverse scene musicali:

"Whatever You Want" - Status Quo (Inghilterra): autentico pilastro della storia del rock britannico, questa hit entrata nella Top 4 del Regno Unito nel 1979 porta sul palco di Stage Tour il suo inconfondibile riff di chitarra e tutta l'energia del classic rock.

- Status Quo (Inghilterra): autentico pilastro della storia del rock britannico, questa hit entrata nella Top 4 del Regno Unito nel 1979 porta sul palco di Stage Tour il suo inconfondibile riff di chitarra e tutta l'energia del classic rock. "Victorious" - Wolfmother (Australia): di ritorno nei rhythm game a cinque tasti, la band hard rock australiana propone la title track del suo album del 2016, un brano ricco di assoli di chitarra e dotato di una partitura completa per l'intero kit di batteria.

- Wolfmother (Australia): di ritorno nei rhythm game a cinque tasti, la band hard rock australiana propone la title track del suo album del 2016, un brano ricco di assoli di chitarra e dotato di una partitura completa per l'intero kit di batteria. "Tiny Indoor Fireworks" - Biffy Clyro (Scozia): questo pezzo segna il debutto assoluto del trio scozzese in un tradizionale gioco musicale a cinque tasti, unendo melodie orecchiabili e immediate ad arrangiamenti strumentali articolati.

- Biffy Clyro (Scozia): questo pezzo segna il debutto assoluto del trio scozzese in un tradizionale gioco musicale a cinque tasti, unendo melodie orecchiabili e immediate ad arrangiamenti strumentali articolati. "Prisoner" - Ankor (Spagna): direttamente dalla Catalogna, il gruppo porta una miscela energica di alternative metal e metalcore, valorizzata dai dinamici cambi vocali di Jessie Williams e dalla potente prova alla batteria di Eleni Nota.

Di seguito l'elenco completo delle 73 tracce confermate ufficialmente fino a questo momento per Stage Tour:

"Bite Me" - Avril Lavigne

"RATATATA" - BABYMETAL & Electric Callboy

"Just Pretend" - Bad Omens

"Blind and Frozen" - Beast in Black

"Red Flag" - Billy Talent

"Pump It" - Black Eyed Peas

"MORE THAN YOU KNOW" - blink-182

"Siren" - Castle Rat

"I Fought the Law" - The Clash

"Just Like Heaven" - The Cure

"I Believe in a Thing Called Love" - The Darkness

"Photograph" - Def Leppard

"Rio" - Duran Duran

"Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran feat. Bring Me the Horizon

"Get the Funk Out" - Extreme

"Heartbreak Feels So Good" - Fall Out Boy

"Land of Confusion" - Genesis

"Square Hammer" - Ghost

"Mimi's Delivery Service" - Good Kid

"Airhead" - Honey Revenge

"Grace" - Jeff Buckley

"The Unknowing" - Jfarrari

"Jane!" - The Long Faces

"The End" - Mammoth

"The Motherload" - Mastodon

"Tornado of Souls" - Megadeth

"Lux Æterna" - Metallica

"Kickstart My Heart" - Mötley Crüe

"Starlight" - Muse

"ballad of a homeschooled girl" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Do Me Like That" - The Paradox

"For a Pessimist, I'm Pretty Optimistic" - Paramore

"Just" - Radiohead

"Dani California" - Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Broken Dreams, Inc." - Rise Against

"In the Stars" - The Rolling Stones

"Psychosocial" - Slipknot

"All Star" - Smash Mouth

"In the Meantime" - Spacehog

"Terminator Oscillator" - Static-X

"...Baby One More Time" - Tenacious D

"Shut Up and Dance" - Walk the Moon

"Island in the Sun" - Weezer

"Teenage Dirtbag" - Wheatus

"Sharp Dressed Man" - ZZ Top

"Parklife" - Blur

"Night Witches" - Sabaton

"When Worlds Collide" - Powerman 5000

"Do Me a Favor" - The Bites

"Limbo Man" - The Dust Coda

"Raised on Rock N Roll" - The Karma Effect

"Metalingus" - Alter Bridge

"Fire" - Kasabian

"You Wanted War" - Sum 41

"Under a Glass Moon" - Dream Theater

"Handshake With Hell" - Arch Enemy

"The New Flesh" - Sylosis

"Gaslighter" - Alien Ant Farm

"Golden Child" - 12 Stones

"The Urge" - Judge and Jury ft. Tyler Connolly of Theory of a Deadman

"Damage Done" - Jonathan Young ft. RichaadEB

"Lola Montez" - Volbeat

"Negative Space" - Silverstein

"The Heart From Your Hate" - Trivium

"Stage Tour" - Steve Ouimette & The Stage Crew

"Baccarat" - Leon Thomas

"Sunset" - The Midnight

"Overtime (Live Band Sesh)" - KNOWER

"Identify" - Ando San

"Whatever You Want" - Status Quo

"Victorious" - Wolfmother

"Tiny Indoor Fireworks" - Biffy Clyro

"Prisoner" - Ankor

Segnaliamo che il conteggio non è ancora chiuso: altri brani verranno rivelati a breve, a cominciare dal prossimo annuncio fissato già per domani, 25 novembre, in vista dell'uscita ufficiale del gioco prevista per il 10 dicembre su PS5, Xbox, PC e Switch 2.