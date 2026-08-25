Stage Tour ha una data di uscita su PS5, Xbox, PC e Switch 2, oltre 90 canzoni disponibili al lancio

RedOctane Games, gli autori di Guitar Hero, hanno annunciato la data di uscita di Stage Tour, nuovo rhythm game e naturale erede spirituale della celebre serie musicale.
Il trailer mostrato all'Opening Night Live conferma il lancio per il 10 dicembre su PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC e Nintendo Switch 2. Da oggi sono aperti anche i preordini, sia del gioco che dei bundle con periferiche, con prezzi a partire da 134,99 euro per il pacchetto base che include gioco + chitarra.
Una tracklist variegata
Come in Guitar Hero, anche in Stage Tour i giocatori dovranno esibirsi seguendo le note a schermo, interpretando chitarrista, bassista, batterista o cantante grazie a periferiche dedicate.
Oltre alla data, RedOctane ha svelato 45 delle oltre 90 canzoni disponibili al lancio:
- "Bite Me" - Avril Lavigne
- "RATATATA" - BABYMETAL & Electric Callboy
- "Just Pretend" - Bad Omens
- "Blind and Frozen" - Beast in Black
- "Red Flag" - Billy Talent
- "Pump It" - Black Eyed Peas
- "MORE THAN YOU KNOW" - blink-182
- "Siren" - Castle Rat
- "I Fought the Law" - The Clash
- "Just Like Heaven" - The Cure
- "I Believe in a Thing Called Love" - The Darkness
- "Photograph" - Def Leppard
- "Rio" - Duran Duran
- "Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran feat. Bring Me the Horizon
- "Get the Funk Out" - Extreme
- "Heartbreak Feels So Good" - Fall Out Boy
- "Land of Confusion" - Genesis
- "Square Hammer" - Ghost
- "Mimi's Delivery Service" - Good Kid
- "Airhead" - Honey Revenge
- "Grace" - Jeff Buckley
- "The Unknowing" - Jfarrari
- "Jane!" - The Long Faces
- "The End" - Mammoth
- "The Motherload" - Mastodon
- "Tornado of Souls" - Megadeth
- "Lux Æterna" - Metallica
- "Kickstart My Heart" - Mötley Crüe
- "Starlight" - Muse
- "ballad of a homeschooled girl" - Olivia Rodrigo
- "Do Me Like That" - The Paradox
- "For a Pessimist, I'm Pretty Optimistic" - Paramore
- "Just" - Radiohead
- "Dani California" - Red Hot Chili Peppers
- "Broken Dreams, Inc." - Rise Against
- "In the Stars" - The Rolling Stones
- "Psychosocial" - Slipknot
- "All Star" - Smash Mouth
- "In the Meantime" - Spacehog
- "Terminator Oscillator" - Static-X
- "...Baby One More Time" - Tenacious D
- "Shut Up and Dance" - Walk the Moon
- "Island in the Sun" - Weezer
- "Teenage Dirtbag" - Wheatus
- "Sharp Dressed Man" - ZZ Top