Stage Tour ha una data di uscita su PS5, Xbox, PC e Switch 2, oltre 90 canzoni disponibili al lancio

Il trailer mostrato all'Opening Night Live conferma il lancio per il 10 dicembre su PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC e Nintendo Switch 2 . Da oggi sono aperti anche i preordini, sia del gioco che dei bundle con periferiche , con prezzi a partire da 134,99 euro per il pacchetto base che include gioco + chitarra.

Una tracklist variegata

Come in Guitar Hero, anche in Stage Tour i giocatori dovranno esibirsi seguendo le note a schermo, interpretando chitarrista, bassista, batterista o cantante grazie a periferiche dedicate.

Oltre alla data, RedOctane ha svelato 45 delle oltre 90 canzoni disponibili al lancio: