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Stage Tour ha una data di uscita su PS5, Xbox, PC e Switch 2, oltre 90 canzoni disponibili al lancio

Stage Tour, il nuovo rhythm game dei creatori di Guitar Hero, arriva il 10 dicembre con oltre 90 brani al lancio.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   25/08/2026
Un chitarrista di Stage Tour

RedOctane Games, gli autori di Guitar Hero, hanno annunciato la data di uscita di Stage Tour, nuovo rhythm game e naturale erede spirituale della celebre serie musicale.

Il trailer mostrato all'Opening Night Live conferma il lancio per il 10 dicembre su PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC e Nintendo Switch 2. Da oggi sono aperti anche i preordini, sia del gioco che dei bundle con periferiche, con prezzi a partire da 134,99 euro per il pacchetto base che include gioco + chitarra.

Una tracklist variegata

Come in Guitar Hero, anche in Stage Tour i giocatori dovranno esibirsi seguendo le note a schermo, interpretando chitarrista, bassista, batterista o cantante grazie a periferiche dedicate.

Oltre alla data, RedOctane ha svelato 45 delle oltre 90 canzoni disponibili al lancio:

  • "Bite Me" - Avril Lavigne
  • "RATATATA" - BABYMETAL & Electric Callboy
  • "Just Pretend" - Bad Omens
  • "Blind and Frozen" - Beast in Black
  • "Red Flag" - Billy Talent
  • "Pump It" - Black Eyed Peas
  • "MORE THAN YOU KNOW" - blink-182
  • "Siren" - Castle Rat
  • "I Fought the Law" - The Clash
  • "Just Like Heaven" - The Cure
  • "I Believe in a Thing Called Love" - The Darkness
  • "Photograph" - Def Leppard
  • "Rio" - Duran Duran
  • "Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran feat. Bring Me the Horizon
  • "Get the Funk Out" - Extreme
  • "Heartbreak Feels So Good" - Fall Out Boy
  • "Land of Confusion" - Genesis
  • "Square Hammer" - Ghost
  • "Mimi's Delivery Service" - Good Kid
  • "Airhead" - Honey Revenge
  • "Grace" - Jeff Buckley
  • "The Unknowing" - Jfarrari
  • "Jane!" - The Long Faces
  • "The End" - Mammoth
  • "The Motherload" - Mastodon
  • "Tornado of Souls" - Megadeth
  • "Lux Æterna" - Metallica
  • "Kickstart My Heart" - Mötley Crüe
  • "Starlight" - Muse
  • "ballad of a homeschooled girl" - Olivia Rodrigo
  • "Do Me Like That" - The Paradox
  • "For a Pessimist, I'm Pretty Optimistic" - Paramore
  • "Just" - Radiohead
  • "Dani California" - Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • "Broken Dreams, Inc." - Rise Against
  • "In the Stars" - The Rolling Stones
  • "Psychosocial" - Slipknot
  • "All Star" - Smash Mouth
  • "In the Meantime" - Spacehog
  • "Terminator Oscillator" - Static-X
  • "...Baby One More Time" - Tenacious D
  • "Shut Up and Dance" - Walk the Moon
  • "Island in the Sun" - Weezer
  • "Teenage Dirtbag" - Wheatus
  • "Sharp Dressed Man" - ZZ Top
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Stage Tour ha una data di uscita su PS5, Xbox, PC e Switch 2, oltre 90 canzoni disponibili al lancio