The Falconeer su Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One, risoluzione e frame rate

The Falconeer girerà su Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One con differenti specifiche, andando naturalmente a sfruttare le caratteristiche tecniche di ognuna delle tre piattaforme Microsoft.

Era già stato annunciato che The Falconeer girerà a 120 fps al lancio su Xbox Series X|S, e il team di sviluppo del gioco ha voluto fornire ulteriori dettagli al riguardo.

Veniamo dunque a sapere che il titolo funzionerà a 4K e 60 fps oppure a 1800p e 120 fps su Xbox Series X, con tempi di caricamento pari a 13 secondi, mentre su Xbox Series S si passerà dai 1800p e 60 fps ai 1080p e 120 fps in modalità performance.

In ultimo le prestazioni su Xbox One S, dove The Falconeer girerà a 1080p e 60 fps con tempi di caricamento pari a 42 secondi.

So I know a lot of people are waiting for this, so here it is! the specs for #thefalconeer! With #madewithunity an essential ingredient in getting #thefalconeer onto #seriesX , also a more detailed blogpost on the topic over at https://t.co/T2oKCeGmAehttps://t.co/T2oKCeGmAe pic.twitter.com/5SPsMkmNtN