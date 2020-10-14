The Falconeer su Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One, risoluzione e frame rate

Come girerà The Falconeer su Xbox Series X|S e su Xbox One? Il team di sviluppo ha annunciato tutte le specifiche relative a risoluzione e frame rate.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   14/10/2020
5

The Falconeer girerà su Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One con differenti specifiche, andando naturalmente a sfruttare le caratteristiche tecniche di ognuna delle tre piattaforme Microsoft.

Era già stato annunciato che The Falconeer girerà a 120 fps al lancio su Xbox Series X|S, e il team di sviluppo del gioco ha voluto fornire ulteriori dettagli al riguardo.

Veniamo dunque a sapere che il titolo funzionerà a 4K e 60 fps oppure a 1800p e 120 fps su Xbox Series X, con tempi di caricamento pari a 13 secondi, mentre su Xbox Series S si passerà dai 1800p e 60 fps ai 1080p e 120 fps in modalità performance.

In ultimo le prestazioni su Xbox One S, dove The Falconeer girerà a 1080p e 60 fps con tempi di caricamento pari a 42 secondi.

