Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle offre 71 articoli a un prezzo stracciato, tipo Gotham Knights

L'Humble Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle offre 71 giochi a un prezzo convenientissimo per aiutare le vittime del terremoto in Turchia.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   01/03/2023
Humble Bundle ha lanciato l'Humble Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle, che offre 71 prodotti, per la maggior parte videogiochi, a un prezzo stracciato con l'obiettivo di raccogliere fondi per aiutare le vittime del terremoto in Turchia. Il valore complessivo dei giochi è di oltre mille euro.

Pagina ufficiale dell'Humble Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle

Pagando almeno 28,03€ è possibile portarsi a casa:

  • Gotham Knights
  • Ghostrunner
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition
  • PAYDAY 2
  • Euro Truck Simulator 2
  • Starfinder Core Rulebook
  • Ticket to Ride
  • Starfinder: Junker's Delight
  • Strange Brigade
  • Stick Fight
  • Farming Simulator 17
  • System Shock Enhanced Edition
  • System Shock 2
  • Pilgrims
  • Flynn: Son of Crimson
  • Into the Pit
  • Worms Rumble
  • Harmony's Odyssey
  • Mount & Blade: Warband
  • Saga Vols 1 - 10
  • Armello
  • Backbone
  • 911 Operator
  • 112 Operator
  • Calico
  • X-Morph: Defense Complete Pack
  • Zombie Driver HD Complete Edition
  • Space Crew: Legendary Edition
  • Monaco
  • Death Squared
  • Lust from Beyond - M Edition
  • Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
  • Remnants of Naezith
  • Planet TD
  • Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue DX
  • XEL
  • Little Orpheus
  • Detached: Non-VR Edition
  • Agent in Depth
  • Lighthouse Keeper
  • Hyper Gunsport
  • Meow Express
  • Arcade Spirits
  • Non-Stop Raiders
  • The Inner World
  • The Amazing American Circus
  • Soulblight
  • Stacking
  • Hack 'n' Slash
  • MirrorMoon EP
  • Cosmic Express
  • Cris Tales
  • Orbital Racer
  • Symmetry
  • Guilty Gear X2 #Reload
  • Alchemist's Castle
  • Soul Searching
  • Doughlings: Arcade
  • Doughlings: Invasion
  • Quadrata
  • Rym 9000
  • stikir
  • Cats and the Other Lives
  • Soulflow
  • Izmir: An Independence Simulator
  • Guns & Fishes
  • Pill Baby
  • Project Chemistry
  • Pixross
  • Frick, Inc
  • Sunlight

Il 100% dei ricavi andrà alle associazioni umanitarie Direct Relief, International Medical Corps e Save the Children. Tutti i giochi saranno riscattabili su Steam. I fumetti e i libri del bundle saranno scaricabili nei formati PDF, EPUB e CBZ, così da essere utilizzabili su di una moltitudine di apparecchi differenti.

