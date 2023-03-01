Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle offre 71 articoli a un prezzo stracciato, tipo Gotham Knights

Humble Bundle ha lanciato l'Humble Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle, che offre 71 prodotti, per la maggior parte videogiochi, a un prezzo stracciato con l'obiettivo di raccogliere fondi per aiutare le vittime del terremoto in Turchia. Il valore complessivo dei giochi è di oltre mille euro.

Pagina ufficiale dell'Humble Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle

Pagando almeno 28,03€ è possibile portarsi a casa:



Gotham Knights

Ghostrunner

Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition

PAYDAY 2

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Starfinder Core Rulebook

Ticket to Ride

Starfinder: Junker's Delight

Strange Brigade

Stick Fight

Farming Simulator 17

System Shock Enhanced Edition

System Shock 2

Pilgrims

Flynn: Son of Crimson

Into the Pit

Worms Rumble

Harmony's Odyssey

Mount & Blade: Warband

Saga Vols 1 - 10

Armello

Backbone

911 Operator

112 Operator

Calico

X-Morph: Defense Complete Pack

Zombie Driver HD Complete Edition

Space Crew: Legendary Edition

Monaco

Death Squared

Lust from Beyond - M Edition

Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones

Remnants of Naezith

Planet TD

Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue DX

XEL

Little Orpheus

Detached: Non-VR Edition

Agent in Depth

Lighthouse Keeper

Hyper Gunsport

Meow Express

Arcade Spirits

Non-Stop Raiders

The Inner World

The Amazing American Circus

Soulblight

Stacking

Hack 'n' Slash

MirrorMoon EP

Cosmic Express

Cris Tales

Orbital Racer

Symmetry

Guilty Gear X2 #Reload

Alchemist's Castle

Soul Searching

Doughlings: Arcade

Doughlings: Invasion

Quadrata

Rym 9000

stikir

Cats and the Other Lives

Soulflow

Izmir: An Independence Simulator

Guns & Fishes

Pill Baby

Project Chemistry

Pixross

Frick, Inc

Sunlight

Il 100% dei ricavi andrà alle associazioni umanitarie Direct Relief, International Medical Corps e Save the Children. Tutti i giochi saranno riscattabili su Steam. I fumetti e i libri del bundle saranno scaricabili nei formati PDF, EPUB e CBZ, così da essere utilizzabili su di una moltitudine di apparecchi differenti.