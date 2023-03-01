Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle offre 71 articoli a un prezzo stracciato, tipo Gotham Knights

Humble Bundle ha lanciato l'Humble Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle, che offre 71 prodotti, per la maggior parte videogiochi, a un prezzo stracciato con l'obiettivo di raccogliere fondi per aiutare le vittime del terremoto in Turchia. Il valore complessivo dei giochi è di oltre mille euro.
Pagina ufficiale dell'Humble Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle
Pagando almeno 28,03€ è possibile portarsi a casa:
- Gotham Knights
- Ghostrunner
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition
- PAYDAY 2
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- Starfinder Core Rulebook
- Ticket to Ride
- Starfinder: Junker's Delight
- Strange Brigade
- Stick Fight
- Farming Simulator 17
- System Shock Enhanced Edition
- System Shock 2
- Pilgrims
- Flynn: Son of Crimson
- Into the Pit
- Worms Rumble
- Harmony's Odyssey
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Saga Vols 1 - 10
- Armello
- Backbone
- 911 Operator
- 112 Operator
- Calico
- X-Morph: Defense Complete Pack
- Zombie Driver HD Complete Edition
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition
- Monaco
- Death Squared
- Lust from Beyond - M Edition
- Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
- Remnants of Naezith
- Planet TD
- Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue DX
- XEL
- Little Orpheus
- Detached: Non-VR Edition
- Agent in Depth
- Lighthouse Keeper
- Hyper Gunsport
- Meow Express
- Arcade Spirits
- Non-Stop Raiders
- The Inner World
- The Amazing American Circus
- Soulblight
- Stacking
- Hack 'n' Slash
- MirrorMoon EP
- Cosmic Express
- Cris Tales
- Orbital Racer
- Symmetry
- Guilty Gear X2 #Reload
- Alchemist's Castle
- Soul Searching
- Doughlings: Arcade
- Doughlings: Invasion
- Quadrata
- Rym 9000
- stikir
- Cats and the Other Lives
- Soulflow
- Izmir: An Independence Simulator
- Guns & Fishes
- Pill Baby
- Project Chemistry
- Pixross
- Frick, Inc
- Sunlight
Il 100% dei ricavi andrà alle associazioni umanitarie Direct Relief, International Medical Corps e Save the Children. Tutti i giochi saranno riscattabili su Steam. I fumetti e i libri del bundle saranno scaricabili nei formati PDF, EPUB e CBZ, così da essere utilizzabili su di una moltitudine di apparecchi differenti.