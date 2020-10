Xbox Series X: l'interfaccia è a 1080p, per il momento

Well, the big problem for me, more than anything, with the Xbox dash is the low resolution. I was disappointed with Xbox One X only offering 1080p UI rendering when PS4 Pro did native 4K but for 1080p UI to continue on Series X...that's really not acceptable to me. — John Linneman (@dark1x) October 15, 2020

The XSX UI is 1080p right now, but the embargo says specifically not to dwell on the UI elements because it isn't final and will be updated before launch. If it's still 1080p, then that would be frustrating. — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) October 15, 2020