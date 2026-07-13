Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced è primo nelle classifiche inglesi

Le classifiche inglesi di questa settimana portano un'altra buona notizia per Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced, che risulta essere primo, sopra a 007 First Light, che comunque continua a fare ottimi numeri. Purtroppo non ci sono indicazioni sulla divisione delle vendite per piattaforme, anche se le stime parlano dell'84% fatto su PlayStation 5, il 15% su Xbox Series X e S e l'1% su PC. Come sempre, vi ricordiamo che il dato tiene conto soltanto delle vendite fisiche, quindi è normale che PC e Xbox abbiano una quota così bassa, considerando che ormai sono quasi inesistenti nei negozi reali.
Il dato conferma l'ottimo andamento di Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced, che ha venduto 2 milioni di copie nel giorno di lancio.
Le classifiche complete
Vediamo le classifiche inglesi complete di questa settimana, come stilate da GfK:
|Posizione
|Titolo
|Distribuzione piattaforme
|Posizione precedente
|1
|Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced
|NEW
|-
|2
|007 First Light
|NEW
|-
|3
|EA Sports FC 26
|PS5 37%, Switch 32%, PS4 12%, Switch 2 10%
|3
|4
|Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
|7
|5
|Resident Evil Requiem
|PC 50%, PS5 35%, Switch 2 11%, Xbox 5%
|8
|6
|Pokémon Pokopia
|NEW
|-
|7
|Mouse P.I. for Hire
|PS5 63%, Switch 2 33%, Xbox 3%, PC 1%
|9
|8
|Mario Kart World
|4
|9
|Star Fox
|16
|10
|Grand Theft Auto V
|14
|11
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|10
|12
|Battlefield 6
|13
|13
|Minecraft
|6
|14
|Football Manager 26
|11
|15
|Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
|15
|16
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Switch 2 52%, Switch 48%
|17
|17
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|18
|18
|Resident Evil 3
|-
|19
|Elden Ring
|30
|20
|The Sims 4: Adventure Awaits
|NEW
|-
|21
|Echoes of Aincrad
|20
|22
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|21
|23
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|25
|24
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS4 77%, Switch 19%, PS5 3%, Xbox 0%
|12
|25
|F1 25
|23
|26
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Switch 62%, Switch 2 38%
|-
|27
|Tekken 8
|26
|28
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|-
|29
|Digimon Story: Time Stranger
|Switch 48%, Switch 2 47%, PS5 5%, Xbox 0%
|19
|30
|EA Sports UFC 6
|29
|31
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Switch 2 61%, Switch 39%
|32
|32
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 64%, Switch 2 36%
|33
|33
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|-
|34
|Mafia: The Old Country
|37
|35
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 2 64%, Switch 36%
|35
|36
|Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
|PS5 69%, Switch 25%, Xbox 5%, PS4 0%
|24
|37
|Split Fiction
|PS5 64%, Switch 2 35%, Xbox 1%
|38
|38
|Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
|-
|39
|Super Mario Odyssey
|39
|40
|Red Dead Redemption
|PS5 47%, PS4 25%, Switch 2 15%, Switch 14%
|40