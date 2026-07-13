Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced è primo nelle classifiche inglesi

Le classifiche inglesi di questa settimana portano un'altra buona notizia per Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced, che risulta essere primo, sopra a 007 First Light, che comunque continua a fare ottimi numeri. Purtroppo non ci sono indicazioni sulla divisione delle vendite per piattaforme, anche se le stime parlano dell'84% fatto su PlayStation 5, il 15% su Xbox Series X e S e l'1% su PC. Come sempre, vi ricordiamo che il dato tiene conto soltanto delle vendite fisiche, quindi è normale che PC e Xbox abbiano una quota così bassa, considerando che ormai sono quasi inesistenti nei negozi reali.

Il dato conferma l'ottimo andamento di Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced, che ha venduto 2 milioni di copie nel giorno di lancio.