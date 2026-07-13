1

Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced è primo nelle classifiche inglesi

Continua la scia di notizie positive riguardanti Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced, che è primo nelle classifiche inglesi di questa settimana.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   13/07/2026
Due personaggi di Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced che brinadano

Le classifiche inglesi di questa settimana portano un'altra buona notizia per Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced, che risulta essere primo, sopra a 007 First Light, che comunque continua a fare ottimi numeri. Purtroppo non ci sono indicazioni sulla divisione delle vendite per piattaforme, anche se le stime parlano dell'84% fatto su PlayStation 5, il 15% su Xbox Series X e S e l'1% su PC. Come sempre, vi ricordiamo che il dato tiene conto soltanto delle vendite fisiche, quindi è normale che PC e Xbox abbiano una quota così bassa, considerando che ormai sono quasi inesistenti nei negozi reali.

Il dato conferma l'ottimo andamento di Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced, che ha venduto 2 milioni di copie nel giorno di lancio.

Le classifiche complete

Vediamo le classifiche inglesi complete di questa settimana, come stilate da GfK:

L'avventura piratesca di Assassin's Creed ha tantissimi estimatori
L'avventura piratesca di Assassin's Creed ha tantissimi estimatori

Posizione Titolo Distribuzione piattaforme Posizione precedente
1 Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced NEW -
2 007 First Light NEW -
3 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 37%, Switch 32%, PS4 12%, Switch 2 10% 3
4 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream 7
5 Resident Evil Requiem PC 50%, PS5 35%, Switch 2 11%, Xbox 5% 8
6 Pokémon Pokopia NEW -
7 Mouse P.I. for Hire PS5 63%, Switch 2 33%, Xbox 3%, PC 1% 9
8 Mario Kart World 4
9 Star Fox 16
10 Grand Theft Auto V 14
11 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon 10
12 Battlefield 6 13
13 Minecraft 6
14 Football Manager 26 11
15 Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight 15
16 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 52%, Switch 48% 17
17 Donkey Kong Bananza 18
18 Resident Evil 3 -
19 Elden Ring 30
20 The Sims 4: Adventure Awaits NEW -
21 Echoes of Aincrad 20
22 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 21
23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 25
24 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS4 77%, Switch 19%, PS5 3%, Xbox 0% 12
25 F1 25 23
26 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 62%, Switch 2 38% -
27 Tekken 8 26
28 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 -
29 Digimon Story: Time Stranger Switch 48%, Switch 2 47%, PS5 5%, Xbox 0% 19
30 EA Sports UFC 6 29
31 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 61%, Switch 39% 32
32 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 64%, Switch 2 36% 33
33 Nintendo Switch Sports -
34 Mafia: The Old Country 37
35 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 64%, Switch 36% 35
36 Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions PS5 69%, Switch 25%, Xbox 5%, PS4 0% 24
37 Split Fiction PS5 64%, Switch 2 35%, Xbox 1% 38
38 Yoshi and the Mysterious Book -
39 Super Mario Odyssey 39
40 Red Dead Redemption PS5 47%, PS4 25%, Switch 2 15%, Switch 14% 40

#Dati di Vendita
Aggiungici come fonte preferita su Google
Questo contenuto potrebbe includere link affiliati che generano commissioni.
Per conoscere i dettagli della nostra policy editoriale, è disponibile la pagina etica.
Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced è primo nelle classifiche inglesi